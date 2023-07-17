Women's World Cup Ali Riley, the California-born co-captain of New Zealand, welcomes the world Ali Riley is co-captain of New Zealand, which opens World Cup play against Norway. (Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Cup your ear and listen keenly, and the world seems to be whispering something toward Ali Riley, the vibrant Angeleno whose fans have reached abundance as her days as a stalwart soccer defender grow nearer to the end than the beginning. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight You’ve been among my more beloved, peripatetic citizens, the world seems to tell her. You’ve valued all my people even if you’ve had to fly those lunatic miles across my various oceans in coach with your foot hammock and your recovery gear while your male counterparts go supine in business. How about I give you two things: I’ll put you in the hot two-season-old club in your hometown, Angel City FC, where you’ll get the most booming cheer during intros, but I’ll also go ahead and provide a fifth and probably last World Cup — and, wait for it, I’ll put that World Cup in New Zealand, the land of your father and the country for which you have played for just about half your life. How’s that sound?

That’s one generous, loquacious world, one that kick-started Riley with its knack for variety: American mother, Kiwi father, Chinese American maternal grandparents, and a metropolis with a human tapestry both mind-boggling and mind-improving. A World Cup, too, and as a co-host? “It’s like this crazy, just, not quite full-circle,” Riley said in an interview in March, “but definitely there’s some universal energy that I feel really lucky that this is happening.”

Skip to end of carousel World Cup 2023 See full coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 End of carousel For someone who yearns to boost and grow her sport, how about as the co-host nation’s co-captain, in front of little girls who might resemble that Mia Hamm-loving 11-year-old who went to the Rose Bowl on July 10, 1999, with her parents “and 98,997 other people,” as she put it, and remembers both the big heat and the vast warmth? How about a significant visit to the country of her numerous visits — “I got my New Zealand passport when I was born” — and where her childhood beamed with the December summers of rich greens and hot Christmases, and opening the World Cup later this week against Norway? After a youth spent in dreamy Pacific Palisades, then dreamy old Stanford, then those shaky early pro clubs in California, then Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany, Florida and now Los Angeles and Angel City with its starry ownership and giddy vibe, how about running out to start a World Cup on a field where your Kiwi uncle marvels he once played cricket?

“I think everything is just kind of come together now,” she said, “and this year feels like a culmination of the hard work that I’ve put in, the things that I’ve just been lucky to have the parents I have, and be born here with a lot of privilege, then my dad sending a DVD to the coach of the under-20 New Zealand national team, all of these things that I feel like happened to me, and I’m so lucky that they happened to me, so now I have this huge opportunity — in L.A. with Angel City, in New Zealand with the football fans, just globally as a part of the FIFA global player council, to give back.”

Seventeen years after Riley first joined the Ferns (New Zealand’s impeccable team name), since she arrived at LAX as a carefree late-teen who jetted off alone to a land she had barely visited (Australia) to meet up with a team she didn’t know, here’s something else altogether: “I know it’s amazing for her to have so many people come in and just experience what New Zealand is like,” said her Angel City teammate Alyssa Thompson, an 18-year-old phenom selected for the U.S.’s World Cup squad this summer, who attended Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles as did Riley.

“She walks into a room and she’s the type of person that you can’t help but smile because she always has the biggest smile on her face,” said Lily Nabet, her 23-year-old Angel City teammate, dear friend and downstairs neighbor. “Yeah, she’s such a character.”

“She’s a very happy person — and positive, very positive,” her mother, Bev Lowe, said at lunch at the same family home where Ali grew up. “So maybe that comes across, I’m not sure.”

“So this was really funny to me,” her father, John Riley, followed up. “In Sweden, she’d been there for five years, and probably in the first couple of years, one of the teammates came up to her and said, ‘We’re a little bit worried about you … I’m not quite sure how to say this, but, we’ve never seen you sad.’ I said (to her), ‘I don’t think you need to worry about that too much.’ ”

“I always call her the ‘Ali Cat,’ ” Bev said. “She always lands on her feet.” Pause, and then: “Maybe it’s just her ability to turn everything her way.”

She’s clearly the kind of person people want to make a captain, so they have, from one side of the Pacific (Angel City) to another (the Ferns, in 2017, now as co-captain with Ria Percival, a 33-year-old midfielder Riley has called “my rock.”)

Long before Riley ever arrived to smile and co-captain, her parents met while working at the Rand Corporation, the Santa Monica-based global-policy think tank. John noticed Bev carried a tennis racket. John asked to play. Bev clobbered John, according to John. Bev liked John’s level, though, so hoped to keep things all tennis. Said Ali: “She didn’t feel like anyone else at their work was, like, up to par, so she didn’t want to lose this, like, tennis friend-slash-opponent. But he was persistent.”

He was persistent, and she remains consistent at 70.

“Today,” she said on a recent Monday, “was my kind of speed work where I try to run a 5K just at a consistent pace, just keep at it. So today I ran, let’s just say three-and-a-half miles, and then I swam for half an hour. It was maybe 800, 900 meters. So it’s just a way to sort of cool down and let my legs [recover]. And then tomorrow I’ll play tennis. And then I also do yoga which probably saves me. That’s what keeps my body stretched out, yoga.”

Pause.

“I have a love-hate relationship with yoga,” a detail she notes before emphasizing her resumption of her ferocious study of piano.

The women emblematize the eras, except that they kind of don’t.

“I think my Mom,” Ali said, “she’s so, like, she was playing softball [as a teenager], she was surfing, she was running. She has always felt really empowered as a woman, I think, and she was part of this running group that was all men, who were running with her. She was someone who, like, won’t take s--- from anyone, and just, you know, I think about, like the conversations we’ve had after the pandemic, with Black Lives Matter, about our identity, as Chinese Americans, and you know, she’s so, she’s just like this tough cookie.”

“She also didn’t want to have kids,” Ali said, “because it would ruin the tennis, but here I am.”

Here she was, an only child, and John marveled at her from age 3, when she dazzled him by climbing a pole at the end of the street using all fours. “That was the moment, ‘What have we got here?’ ” said John, 78, who himself ran a Boston Marathon among many other runs. Soccer became “John’s thing” with Ali, Bev said, and he coached her and watched her romp among the boys and said: “She had that gleam in her eye. She was a player. She wanted to win.”

The game she adored would lead her through Stanford, where her parents drove or flew to every match her senior year in part because they wondered if it might be her last, what with pro leagues fizzled or fizzling at that stage. It would lead her — and them — around a world, with John the more starry-eyed fan going by their accounts, and Bev more the realist. And the more Ali played and traveled and learned and understood and grasped how it’s healthy to shock one’s system, the more her viewpoint blossomed.

“It was really eye-opening, I think, to see countries, and of course, the island (nations) and the climate feels like paradise, but these players that we’ve played against, these teams, when I went to Samoa, of course, they’re so overwhelmed by like the occasion, these are qualifiers for the under-20, so I had never been anywhere like Samoa,” Riley said. “And just seeing like the infrastructure, we were on a wooden bus, you have to see it to understand, but like this bus was made out of wood.

“And at the time, you’re just like plugging your iPod in, we’re just singing, but I think back at the imagery and what I’m seeing, what the houses look like, it’s like four pillars and a ceiling, and everyone is like so happy and smiling and welcoming us and so loving. And we went to church, we were able to taste the local food, but I remember when we were in training that some of the other island teams were training and they didn’t have shin guards. So they were like cutting up cardboard boxes, [because] the rules of the game, you have to have shin guards. And I just realized, like, d---, like I’m so lucky.”

Mix in what she values from the Kiwi ethic: “playing with honor, caring about the environment and sustainability,” and lessons derived from the All Blacks rugby tradition: “One of the key points is just like, Don’t be a d---head. Like, clean the sheds. Be humble. Treat people how they want to be treated.”

Add in her position on FIFA’s global player council, as she revels in the expanse of diversity in this era relative to 1991 when women’s World Cups got started: “I’m hearing what it’s like for the Jamaican team, Nigerian team, the Ghanaian team. Having friends who play for Iceland. Having friends who play for Australia, or Japan. Like, we’re so connected now, and I think the collective voice, like that’s probably been the biggest impact, the collective voice and how powerful it is.”

Now place all of that in the year 2023, back in Los Angeles that went an eon without a pro team before Angel City, a club which draws well enough and widely enough that an Angel City match can double as some sort of balm for the soul. From here, where they cheer her name, Riley aims to help her city, and calls the whole fate “very poetic,” while her mother, amazed when people stop her to talk, signs her autographs drawing eyes over the “v.”

Can it get any better?

It can.

The world said so.