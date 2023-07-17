NFL finance committee endorses Commanders deal; legal issues resolved

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The NFL finance committee met remotely Monday and unofficially approved Josh Harris’s $6.05 billion deal to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel Snyder, two people familiar with the deliberations said. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Attorneys for the NFL and Snyder also have reached an agreement resolving the legal issues that threatened to complicate the closing of the deal, those people said. That clears the way for NFL team owners to vote to ratify the sale during their meeting scheduled for Thursday in Minneapolis.

Because not all eight members participated in Monday’s meeting, the finance committee did not take an official vote to recommend approval of the sale to the other owners, according to one person familiar with the deliberations, but the owners who participated took what that person described as a “straw poll” in which they unanimously supported the deal.

The finance committee’s official vote to recommend approval is expected to come during a meeting early Thursday, just ahead of the full owners’ meeting. The owners generally follow the recommendation of the committee. The sale must be approved by at least 24 of the 32 owners.

The sale is expected to close officially as soon as Friday. According to one of the people with knowledge of the deliberations, the findings of the NFL’s investigation into Snyder and the Commanders being conducted by attorney Mary Jo White could be released soon thereafter.

