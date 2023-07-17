Intae Hwang’s trailblazing journey from South Korea to NBA referee

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This is an excerpt from Ben Golliver’s NBA Post Up weekly newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news and commentary and the best high jinks from #NBATwitter and R/NBA delivered to your inbox every Monday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight LAS VEGAS — Intae Hwang discovered basketball because the soccer field at his middle school in Masan, South Korea, was oversaturated with his classmates, who clustered in front of goal hoping to get a kick in edgewise. A single hoop, tucked away in a corner across campus, commanded much less attention.

This was 1993, four years before the Korean Basketball League (KBL) was founded and before NBA games were readily available on television in his small hometown. Though he could barely muster the strength to fling the ball over the rim, he kept at it.

While a freshman at the Busan University of Foreign Studies, he tried and failed to dunk at halftime of an amateur game against a rival college. Kirok Shin, a senior, scolded Hwang for the showy breach of decorum and decided to quiz him about basketball’s finer points: the length of the court, the circumference of the ball and the number of hooks on the rim for the net. Hwang flunked the impromptu test and realized he wanted to know everything he could about the game. Shin happened to be a local referee, and he helped inspire Hwang to pick up a whistle for the first time in 2004.

That glance across the schoolyard and the chance encounter with Shin put Hwang, 43, on the path to becoming the first NBA staff referee from outside North America. To reach this point, Hwang relocated his wife, Heejung Kang, and two children to Fort Lee, N.J., so that he could accept an invitation to the NBA’s Referee Development Program (RDP), which trains officials for the NBA, WNBA and G League. A fierce commitment to self-improvement has powered his journey, which brought him to the United States in January 2020, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

“Officiating is a kind of addiction,” Hwang said, describing his first experiences in the profession. “After every single game, you feel so bad. People were yelling at me. What I read in the rule book, I forgot during the game. It was terrible. I wanted to get better and better. I want to be perfect, but now I’ve learned from my classes that we cannot be perfect. We can only be excellent.”

As Hwang worked Summer League games in Las Vegas last week, he signaled calls with an unusual precision that he credited to his background as a third-degree black belt in taekwondo. He leaves no stone unturned, re-watching tape of his calls at least five times, poring over officiating guides and adhering to a strict game-day routine that includes stretching, weight training, a cardio workout and a meeting with his fellow referees.

That devotion to his craft helped Hwang complete the three-year RDP in 18 months, and it earned him a job refereeing G League games for the past two seasons. Out of the 61 G League officials last season, Hwang was one of eight named as a nonstaff official, a designation that allowed him to work a select number of preseason and regular season NBA games. For the upcoming season, the NBA plans to fill any open staff positions with officials from its pool of nonstaff candidates like Hwang.

Advertisement

“Not everyone is willing to dream big,” said Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s head of referee development and training. “Intae was willing to take a risk on officiating and on the collective happiness of his family. He had the courage to think he could accomplish big things.”

Before entering the RDP, Hwang spent more than a decade working KBL games and officiating FIBA tournaments. While working the women’s final at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, he caught the attention of the NBA’s referee administrators. The league has no mandate to add women or international officials, but McCutchen said his goal of developing the best staff will inevitably lead the NBA to broaden its demographics.

The RDP paid Hwang a salary, but he wasn’t guaranteed a full-time job when he made the decision to move 7,000 miles from home. As part of the program, he attended regular instructional classes and video review sessions while refereeing pro-am games in a Secaucus YMCA gym during the pandemic. Hwang obtained a work visa, which must be renewed annually and enables his family to remain in the United States with him.

Advertisement

“If any referee in the world gets a letter from the NBA, they would decide to come without even reading it,” Hwang said. “I didn’t hesitate for one second. Am I dreaming? Life is completely different [in Fort Lee], but we’ve found a big Korean community.”

Hwang entered the RDP with more game experience than many of his classmates — having called games on five continents — but knew he needed to bridge cultural gaps. His NBA instructors have emphasized the importance of building rapport with crewmates and players, and Hwang has kept mental notes on his colleagues’ fellow families to make small talk over meals. He speaks five languages — Korean, English and a little bit of Chinese, Japanese and Turkish — but carefully chooses his words to avoid mistakes or miscommunication.

“The language and culture is a shock,” McCutchen said. “It would be the same if we went to South Korea. Intae did a wonderful job of assimilating to the basketball culture.”

Advertisement

Hwang’s cultural adjustment is coming along: he’s bonded with his co-workers over his love of the Cheesecake Factory, a staple on the NBA circuit, though he’s still adjusting to the heavy travel schedule.

His two children got a memorable first taste of the NBA when Hwang invited them to one of his preseason games, only for the crowd to break out in “Refs, you suck!” chants. His children, unaware of what they were saying, joined in. Hwang laughed at the memory, noting that his family has fully supported his globe-trotting professional path and that his children don’t think he sucks.

From his father, Jungik Hwang, a retired small-business man, Hwang said he inherited his work ethic and quiet demeanor. From his mother, Jaeryeun Jung, a homemaker, he learned how a good meal can inspire warm feelings.

Advertisement

Hwang is steadfast in his impartiality: He refuses to name his favorite KBL team as a child, his favorite NBA legend or his favorite current referee, and he didn’t want to compare the rules in the NBA vs. FIBA for fear of expressing a preference that might harm relationships with coaches or players.

Though Hwang understands he’s made an unprecedented sacrifice to pursue a thankless job, he said he has never considered any other profession. He envisions himself refereeing until he can no longer run up and down the court, and shrugs off the notion that he’s a trailblazer.

“I’m not a star player,” Hwang said. “I’m not the main actor. I’m not that special. After watching a game, I hope the spectators talk about the plays, the dunks and the three-pointers. My goal is that they don’t mention the referee. I feel good when we finish a game without any yelling.”

Gift this article Gift Article