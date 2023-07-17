Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

One of golf’s most important tenets is that you must act in private as you would in public. Don’t move your golf ball just because no one’s looking. Be honest about the ramifications of your actions because the integrity of your match — indeed, the integrity of the sport — relies on it.

Here comes Jay Monahan, then. The most important development in the sideways world of men’s professional golf this week should be the staging of the British Open at Royal Liverpool, where the past two champions are Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. (Their stature is such that someone should bequeath them teams in a worldwide golf league!) Instead, one of golf’s best weeks will include a distracting storyline that has impact beyond the Open: Monahan’s return to his post as commissioner of the PGA Tour. For how long? Who’s to say?

In terms relatable to his sport, Monahan essentially hit a shot into the woods, disappeared there, thrashed about for a bit and claimed he made par when he emerged — only to withdraw mid-round. His return to his job is from a self-imposed exile to deal with undisclosed health issues, and you can only wish him well.

But it’s impossible to ignore that the commissioner rode sidesaddle as the framework of an agreement that would fundamentally change his sport was put in place by operators who neither have long standing in the pro game nor included the sport’s most prominent stars — to say nothing of the rank and file — in the discussions. There are ramifications, and Monahan is about to feel them.

“If you want to call it one of the rockier times on tour, the guy [who] was supposed to be there for us wasn’t,” Xander Schauffele, the world’s sixth-ranked golfer, told reporters leading into last weekend’s Scottish Open. “Obviously he had some health issues. I’m glad that he said he’s feeling better. But, yeah, I’d say he has a lot of tough questions to answer in his return. And, yeah, I don’t trust people easily. He had my trust, and he has a lot less of it now.”

That can’t be a singular opinion, particularly after a Senate subcommittee released hundreds of pages of documents that pulled back the curtain on exactly how brazen — and exclusionary — the PGA Tour’s negotiations with Saudi Public Investment Fund officials were. (They met in Venice? Of course they did.) Among the Saudis’ proposals: Give McIlroy and Woods — the stars who had banded the remaining PGA Tour players together during a historic meeting last summer — ownership stake in LIV Golf teams. Never mind that neither had a seat at the table, any knowledge of the discussions or any inclination to get within a par-5 of LIV.

“If LIV Golf was the last place to play golf on Earth, I would retire,” McIlroy told reporters after Thursday’s first round in Scotland. “That’s how I feel about it.”

Points for clarity. McIlroy has been the most outspoken anti-LIV voice the tour can offer, and the entire ordeal has worn on him. But railing against LIV and the filthy Saudi money that backs it is a slam against the rogue circuit, not a vote for Monahan. Last month, when McIlroy walked through how he heard the news about the framework agreement, he tried to sound matter-of-fact in laying out a linear timeline. It was stunning.

The deal was negotiated largely by PGA Tour board members Jimmy Dunne and Ed Herlihy — heavyweights in New York finance and New York law and now apparently international golf — and PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Importantly, Dunne — not Monahan — texted McIlroy on a Monday night to set up a call on a Tuesday morning. That same morning, Monahan sent out a memo to the tour’s entire membership.

“Today is a momentous day for your organization and the game of golf as a whole,” the memo began. “The PGA TOUR — your TOUR — is leading the formation of a new commercial entity to unify golf, one that sees the end of the disruption that has divided the men’s professional game for the better part of three years.”

Your tour? It was laughable in the moment. A month-and-a-half later, it remains such because not only have the details not been worked out and shared with the players, but the negotiations are so fluid that major aspects of the agreement come and go like an amateur’s golf swing. On Thursday we learned that an agreed-upon provision that would have prevented the PGA Tour and LIV from poaching each other’s players was tossed aside, an apparent effort to temper the Justice Department’s idea that this deal — don’t call it a merger; please don’t call it a merger — could run afoul of antitrust laws.

The average PGA Tour player’s understanding of how this is playing out?

“Honestly,” three-time major winner Jordan Spieth told reporters in Scotland, “we’re very much in the dark on it.”

How Monahan returns from his leave and assures these players that when he says he’s standing up for them, he’s actually doing just that, after he a) conducted the negotiations without involvement from a single one of them and b) has no idea what that tour will look like in 2024, is beyond me.

The fissures are everywhere. Last week, longtime PGA Tour policy board member Randall Stephenson resigned in a manner that reminded everyone why this deal is so specious in the first place. The framework, he wrote in his resignation letter, “is not one that I can objectively evaluate or in good conscience support, particularly in light of the U.S. intelligence report concerning Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.”

That report concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the murder of Khashoggi, a journalist who contributed to The Washington Post. Bin Salman ultimately controls the PIF, which is poised to bankroll world golf. Never forget that.

This is the world Jay Monahan helped create, the one he departed to tend to his health and the one he reenters Monday. His support has dissolved. His power is in question. His deal is in doubt. Welcome back!

