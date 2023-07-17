Nationals hold off Cubs, getting eight outs from a battered bullpen

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — At Wrigley Field, the door to the visitors’ bullpen is a break in the right field ivy, a small bit of metal that looks like it could lead to a storage closet. What happens inside — pitching, sure, but also any way to pass the time — is not visible from any seat in the 109-year-old stadium. From certain angles, one can see someone, though it’s never clear who, sitting and watching the game in a folding chair. But that’s really the extent of it.

So on Monday night, once MacKenzie Gore exited with one out in the seventh inning, this only added to the Washington Nationals’ drama: Who would Manager Dave Martinez turn to for the final eight outs with his team holding a two-run lead over the Chicago Cubs? The Nationals had put closer Hunter Harvey on the injured list with a mild right elbow strain earlier in the day. Of Martinez’s three highest-leverage options, only Kyle Finnegan was healthy and available, bumping Mason Thompson into an even bigger role.

After Gore yielded a two-run homer to Patrick Wisdom, it was Thompson who jogged in to face the top of the Cubs order. And after Thompson recorded four outs, Finnegan notched a four-out save, pushing the Nationals to a 7-5 win.

Martinez rode his two best options and it worked. The question is whether the go-for-broke strategy is sustainable.

Yet again, the Nationals shuffled their pitching staff with four moves before the series began. The highlight was what Martinez considered a “best-case scenario.” After Harvey felt soreness in his forearm and behind his elbow Saturday, the team feared a grim prognosis. It was a relief, then, when an MRI in Washington revealed just a mild forearm strain, especially given the 28-year-old’s extensive injury history. The plan is to shut Harvey down for 10 days, then assess his arm and potentially start a conservative throwing program.

That left one roster spot to fill. Another opened up when the Nationals optioned Joan Adon back to Class AAA. In turn, the club promoted lefty reliever Joe La Sorsa and reinstated Patrick Corbin from the paternity list. And while players welcomed Corbin back to the clubhouse, they also congratulated shortstop CJ Abrams on winning National League player of the week.

“I mean, it’s the big leagues,” said Abrams, who seemed a bit looser before the game, going right from a short interview to chatting with Lane Thomas and Dominic Smith at their lockers. “It’s not easy to get here. Once you get here, it’s hard to stay here. To be able to do something like this is amazing, and it shows you that work can pay off.”

Abrams reached in the first when he was plunked with a 1-2 curveball. He was then picked off by Drew Smyly, caught dead between first and second, but used his speed and an acrobatic slide to steal his eighth bag in his past eight games. Then Jeimer Candelario blasted a high-arcing, right-handed homer to left for a 2-0 lead.

That was a welcome sign for Washington, seeing that Candelario missed most of the past three games with a bone bruise in his right thumb. With an .826 OPS, he’s the Nationals’ best trade chip heading toward the Aug. 1 deadline, a switch-hitting third baseman who could also moonlight at first. And after he went deep, logging his 14th homer, the offense followed with a bunch of little cuts against the lefty Smyly.

After two reached to start the fourth, Smith brought in Keibert Ruiz with a grounder, then Luis García brought in Stone Garrett when second baseman Christopher Morel couldn’t handle a line drive. Two innings later, Garrett led off with his second double — this one due to Cody Bellinger losing the ball in the lights — before García knocked him in with a sacrifice fly. An inning after that, Ruiz widened the gap with a two-run shot, giving him a walk, single, double and homer in the game.

Gore had been cruising, retiring 13 straight batters between a rocky second and the fifth. But a solid start was spoiled by two-run homers in the sixth and seventh, the first smacked by Ian Happ, the second by Wisdom on a misplaced fastball. That’s when Martinez hooked Gore at 106 pitches, bringing in Thompson to throw his mid-90s sinker. He got two loud outs and returned for the eighth. Once there, he retired the leadoff batter, allowed a pair of singles — the second a dribbler by former Nationals catcher Yan Gomes — and struck out Morel swinging. And that’s when Finnegan took the ball.

With two on and down, pinch-hitter Mike Tauchman smoked a liner that Alex Call caught on the run in center. Five of Finnegan’s past eight appearances have been for more than an inning, making this more of a routine than aberration. So next came the final three outs, all on strikeouts, just like Martinez drew it up.

