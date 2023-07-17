The Nats spent big to sign their second- and third-round picks. Here’s why.

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Washington Nationals signed their second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks Monday, most notably third baseman Yohandy Morales and high school pitcher Travis Sykora. To land those two, the Nationals paid them each $2.6 million, according to two people familiar with the matter, which is well above the slot value for the spots they were taken in.

Morales, a junior from the University of Miami, was the 77th selection in the draft, his slot value set at $2.14 million. Sykora, a 6-foot-6, hard-throwing righty from Round Rock High School in Texas, was the 71st selection, his slot value set at $1.02 million. But the Nationals’ entire draft strategy was built on landing Morales, Sykora and outfielder Dylan Crews — drafted second out of LSU — with their savings on other picks. And so two of the club’s three main boxes are checked.

The slot value for the second pick is $9 million. Crews is expected to receive an over-slot bonus, according to three people familiar with his situation, and go through a round of physicals later this week. The deadline for players to sign is July 25.

Advertisement

The Nationals signed fourth-round pick Andrew Pinckney, an outfielder from the University of Alabama, for $500,000, according to MLB.com. The slot value for the 102nd selection was $660,000. The Nationals had previously signed lefty Liam Sullivan, their 13th-round pick, to $150,000, according to a person with knowledge of this bonus.

Every summer, each pick in the first 10 rounds is assigned a slot value and each team is assigned a bonus pool. If a team spends over slot on a given player, it has less money to allocate to its others picks. Conversely, if it spends under slot on a player, it has more money to spread between its other 19 selections.

So once Morales and Skyora were available, Washington planned to spend big and entice them to forego their college eligibility. Morales, widely graded as a first-round prospect, could have returned to Miami to up his stock for 2024. Sykora, also projected in the first or second round by many scouts and analysts, was committed to the University of Texas. To pay them like they did, the Nationals essentially punted on rounds six through 10, taking five college seniors who they could pay way, way under slot because they may have otherwise gone undrafted. Here’s how that looked:

Advertisement

Sixth round (pick 165): Second baseman Gavin Dugas (LSU) signed for $20,000. Slot value: $375,500.

Seventh round (pick 195): Catcher Ryan Snell (Lamar) signed for $20,000. Slot value: $278,400.

Eighth round (pick 225): Left-handed pitcher Jared Simpson (Iowa) signed for $20,000. Slot value: $219,700.

Ninth round (pick 255): Right-handed pitcher Thomas Schultz (Vanderbilt) signed for $20,000. Slot value: $185,800

Tenth round (pick 285): Shortstop Phillip Glasser (Indiana) signed for $20,000. Slot value: $172,010.

Between those five picks alone, the Nationals saved $1,317,210. Then they saved another $160,000 with Pinckney. They also were unable to sign 11th-round pick Gavin Adams, a junior college pitcher who instead honored his commitment to Florida State.

In the end, Morales made close to $500,000 over slot. Sykora, who had even more leverage as a high school prospect, made almost $1.6 million over slot. Their $2.6 million bonuses were essentially the slot value for the 32nd pick, showing just how much the Nationals wanted to sign them. Now any additional savings should go toward Crews, who was the expected No. 1 pick for most of the spring before Paul Skenes leapfrogged him.

Advertisement

James Ellwanger, Washington’s 19th-round pick, 555th overall, is a high school righty who MLB.com ranked as the 107th best player in the draft. It does not seem as if the Nationals will have the money to steal him away from Dallas Baptist University, especially after they spent so high on Skyora. So if Ellwanger heads to college, their boom-or-bust draft will have centered on Sykora, Morales and Crews.

Gift this article Gift Article