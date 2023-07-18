Women's World Cup How eight countries beat the odds to make their first women’s World Cup (Illustrations by Abraham Lule/For The Washington Post)

In 2019, FIFA announced that it would expand the field of teams in the women’s World Cup from 24 to 32, growing the tournament and creating new opportunities for countries and players around the globe. The result: Eight nations will be competing for the first time in this summer’s tournament. But the plight of women’s soccer is not unlike the plight of women, so the teams’ paths were marked by familiar barriers: discrimination, a lack of resources and attention, cultural barriers and systemic inequities. In some cases, there was abuse and unjust power dynamics.

The teams making their World Cup debut are far-fetched nations polka-dotting four continents. They have deep-rooted differences but also undeniable similarities. They were fueled by passion and talent, persevering to reach the sport’s pinnacle as they work to grow the women’s game around the world.

And at the center of each is an anchor — a player, a coach, a supporter — who is key to that growth, helping take the sport to new heights and fighting for equity in places where it has long been lacking. These are their stories.

Perhaps better than anyone, Olivia O’Toole knows how far women’s soccer in Ireland has come. From 1991 to 2009, she appeared in more than 130 games for the national team. She’s the squad’s all-time leading scorer, regarded as one of the best athletes Ireland has ever produced.

So last fall, when her beloved Girls in Green finally qualified for the World Cup, O’Toole was there. The tears flowed.

Skip to end of carousel World Cup 2023 See full coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 End of carousel “In my lifetime, I never ever thought Ireland would get into a World Cup,” says O’Toole, 52. “I was looking at the girls and saying to myself, ‘They’re doing my dream.’ ” It was a dream a tumultuous half-century in the making. When the program started in 1973, players had to pay their own expenses to compete. O’Toole picked up the game on the streets and fields of Dublin around the same time, mostly playing alongside boys. There wasn’t an all-girls squad until she was 19. She was 20 when she made her first national team appearance. Players were given hand-me-down equipment from the men’s team, including shoes and tracksuits several sizes too big. Travel that should have taken hours took days, O’Toole says, and accommodations were bleak — especially that place in Minsk with bloodstained sheets, which she suspected was a brothel. “I was like, ‘Are we really staying here?’ ” she says. “But I would’ve played on the end of the world for my country. I just loved playing football.” Players had to take other jobs to make ends meet. Matches weren’t promoted and were often played before family and friends. They changed in airport bathrooms, on buses, once even behind a tree trunk outside the pitch.

“They did try to do their best … but it just wasn’t enough,” O’Toole says.

In 2008, the Girls in Green were one match away from qualifying for their first Women’s European championships. The playoff game was staged in Iceland in freezing temperatures.

“The field was an ice rink. They should’ve put us in skates,” she says. “There’s no way that match would be played now.”

Ireland lost. O’Toole was deflated. After 19 years on the national team, she quit, and many former teammates soon decided conditions were intolerable. The women’s game was evolving around the world, but the resources in Ireland remained stagnant. In April 2017, the team told the media they were being treated like “fifth-class citizens.”

“We are fighting for the future of women’s football,” goalkeeper Emma Byrne said at the time.

They threatened to boycott a match unless the Football Association of Ireland addressed their concerns, including player salaries. The two sides came to an agreement within 48 hours. And six years later, the Girls in Green are headed to the World Cup.

“If they pumped money into the women’s game 20 years ago, we wouldn’t be talking about this today,” O’Toole says. “It would’ve happened by now. But you think about it, there’s no use being bitter. You can’t do nothing about the past.”

Portugal’s women’s soccer team began international play in 1981. It didn’t qualify for a European women’s championship until 2017. In 16 qualifiers heading into the 2005 and ’09 tournaments, it posted just one win, netting nine goals and giving up 60. It once lost a match to Germany, 13-0.

It was against this backdrop that Francisco Neto, then 32, became coach of the national team in 2014. It was immediately apparent there was no quick fix.

“We had to look at everything,” he says. “To make the national teams better, we know we need more players, we need more clubs, we need more coaches, we need more training, we need more games.”

At the time, there were only three female national teams — under-17, under-19 and the senior team — and one full-time coach. The domestic league was weak, and the country had fewer than 4,000 female players.

Neto and the Portuguese Football Federation drew up 24 projects to improve every level of the sport. They wanted to grow leagues and teams, build training centers and fields, host workshops and camps and market the sport. Once the plan was in place, Neto hit the road, spending an estimated 200 days on the road in those early years, watering the program’s grass roots.

“You talk with the players, with the coach, with directors, with coordinators, with the fathers of the girls, with mothers of the girls, with neighbors of girls,” he says.

If everything went perfectly, they hoped Portugal might be a candidate for the World Cup by 2027. Then, in 2019, FIFA announced it would expand the World Cup field to 32 teams. Suddenly, 2023 felt possible. They slammed on the gas. “It was a big driver for everybody,” Neto says.

Portugal now counts more than 15,000 women and girl players and about 200 who play professionally. It supports seven national teams and 14 full-time coaches. Gone are the days when they relied on used equipment from the men or waited until late at night to get field time. Neto has doubled the number of national team training days, from around 35 to 70, and has a green light to travel anywhere and play against the best teams possible. In all, the federation has poured more than $54 million into growing the women’s game in the past 10 years, Neto says.

“We might lose more times than we win, but I tell my president and I tell my players, ‘To go to the big competitions, we need to play the right games,’ ” Neto says. “So yes, we lost against U.S.A. four times, but that helped us against Finland, against Germany, against Norway and all qualification matches that we need to win.”

Having achieved so many goals early, officials have already adjusted the plan. The game is still growing, and the World Cup, they hope, will only accelerate that progress.

“I was one part of the puzzle,” says the now-42-year-old coach, “but there were many, many pieces.”

In January 2022, barely two weeks before the Philippines qualified for its first World Cup, a college soccer player logged into Instagram and started typing a direct message.

“My name is Maya Alcantara,” she wrote, “and I’m reaching out to see if there are any opportunities to play at the international level with the Philippines’ women’s national team. … It’d be the utmost pleasure and honor to work with you all.”

“It was kind of just like a shout into the void,” she says now, “like I don’t really have anything to lose.”

Ten minutes later, though, a response popped up:

“Thank you for reaching out. 😊Do you have a contact number?”

And that’s how Alcantara, a 22-year-old soccer player from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., who had never set foot in the Philippines, found herself on an improbable journey to the 2023 World Cup.

Every national team builds its roster differently. Though the Philippines has fielded a women’s team since 1980, it ramped up its roster-building efforts ahead of the 2019 World Cup, capitalizing on FIFA rules that allow nations to claim players whose parents or grandparents were born there. The Philippine Football Federation started by staging an elaborate camp for American players with Filipino heritage in Southern California, home to more than half a million Filipino Americans.

The Philippines missed qualifying that year, but its approach paid dividends the next cycle. Of the 23 players listed on the country’s final World Cup squad, just one is originally from the Philippines. Eighteen were born in the United States, with others from Norway, Canada and Australia. (Alcantara was named a replacement and could be elevated to the final roster in the event of an injury before the tournament begins.) Most of the players were never on the radar of the U.S. women’s national team, but Filipino officials welcomed them.

Alcantara grew up with her Filipino mom and grandparents in the family’s Southern California home. She heard Tagalog, ate Filipino food and always felt connected with the culture. But she wasn’t sure what to expect when she flew to the Philippines for the first time last July.

“When you join a new team, you don’t know what the culture is like, you don’t know how the girls are,” says Alcantara, who played at St. Mary’s College in California and Georgetown. “But they were amazing, super welcoming, inclusive. And I think it’s just like that cultural bond, too, that we were kind of raised in the same way.”

When her grandmother died a few years back, Alcantara’s connection to the Philippines diminished. Joining the team awakened something inside.

“It’s helped me … reclaim those roots and realize that there are things in my culture that I’ve lost in recent years or didn’t know that I had,” she says.

There are times this journey doesn’t feel real. But it all makes her feel closer to her grandmother. Before games, she pulls on the jersey and closes her eyes. She tries to focus on the sounds, the smells, how it all feels.

“I have to remember that this opportunity doesn’t come to everybody,” she says.

At first, no one thought twice about Salma Amani playing soccer. She and her twin brother were just kids kicking around a ball.

But as Amani hit her teenage years, she started feeling pressure to leave the game behind.

“My mother wanted me to stop several times,” Amani recalls, “to do something else. But it wasn’t possible. There was nothing that gave me what soccer gives me.”

Amani was born in Rabat but moved in with her grandparents in Brest, a tiny port town in northwestern France, when she was a baby. She was the only girl there to play soccer.

Girls and women in many Arab countries have long faced cultural and systemic barriers to pursuing athletic dreams, but that is slowly changing. And after staving off her mother’s pleas, Amani is now a 33-year-old midfielder for a Moroccan team that will be the first Arab nation to compete in the women’s World Cup. The squad, known as Atlas Lionesses, is among the youngest in the tournament, as Morocco didn’t field a national team until 1998.

Amani has played for several French clubs as a professional — she currently suits up for FC Metz — and says it feels like the women’s game back in Morocco changes with every visit to Rabat, especially in recent years.

In 2020, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation announced a four-year development plan to improve facilities, and ramp up training and offer minimum salaries for players and government grant money for teams. Morocco is the rare country that now has two tiers of professional leagues. The government support in a region that has historically neglected and discriminated against women has been noticed across the continent.

“The place of women in society in Morocco has evolved a lot and we see this through soccer,” Amani says. “Moroccan society, I think, is quite open, more open than some other African countries, I would say. And it is necessary that it continues in this direction because I do not see why women would have less rights to do certain things than men.”

Soccer-loving Moroccans saw their men’s team turn in a historic performance at last year’s World Cup, making an unexpected run to the semifinals. The women’s team finds itself riding that same wave of excitement. Morocco hosted the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and managed to clinch its spot in the World Cup with a quarterfinal win over Botswana. Then, in the tournament final, 51,000 fans filled Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium to see the Atlas Lionesses take on South Africa.

“Even now, it gives me chills,” Amani says.

And it helped her realize, she says, “that what had happened was much more than soccer. When you talk about the place of women in society, I really realized at that moment that it had made things go even further.”

When the referee’s whistle blew, making Vietnam’s 2-1 win over Taiwan official and locking up a spot in the World Cup, Huynh Nhu sprinted across the field, arms spread as if she were trying to take flight.

“It’s something very hard to capture by words,” she says, “and very hard to relive the feelings. … They were brief moments, like sparks.”

It wasn’t a moment she had reason to dream about as a girl. Nhu grew up in a small village where electricity was new and there was no TV or radio. There was little exposure to the sport, and certainly not to the women’s game. Vietnam still has no domestic league today, and it didn’t field a women’s national team until 1997.

Nhu started kicking around a soccer ball at the age of 4. She doesn’t recall other girls playing the sport.

“My family supported me and cheered for me …” she says. “But we were living in the countryside; our neighbors didn’t like it. They found it very strange. … They said something like, ‘Why does a girl choose to play football?’ ”

She was better than the boys, though, so she kept playing. At 14, she was ushered to a sports-focused school and eventually made her way to Ho Chi Minh City. She recalls watching the 2011 women’s World Cup and being struck by the large crowds, the immaculate pitches and the dazzling talent. “I started dreaming,” she says.

She was 19 when she made her national team debut, scoring a hat trick in her first tournament, the AFF women’s championship. Her star rose from there. She is now the team captain and all-time leading scorer with 67 goals in 72 appearances.

The country has never had a talent like her. It also didn’t have a year-round place for that talent. In 2022, she signed with the Portuguese club Vilaverdense, becoming the first Vietnamese woman to play in Europe.

“When I went to Portugal, I had just one thought in my head: to create, like, a fresh breeze into the Vietnamese women’s football scene,” she says. “I wanted to open the door for other female players.”

In recent years, the country has made a concerted effort to grow the women’s game, teaching it in schools and promoting it at the collegiate level. This women’s World Cup will be the first to be televised live across the country.

“It’s different from my time,” she says. “The new generations can easily access elite football and watch great footballers playing at early ages. … I had no one to look up to.”

Nhu, 31, now gets messages from girls who want to be like her, with goals and dreams she has single-handedly seeded.

“Now more families” — and presumably their neighbors — “have an open mind when it comes to having their kids pursue playing football professionally,” she says. “They’ve become more willing to let the kids follow that path.”

Milan Pierre-Jerome knows that for many people, the mere mention of Haiti conjures feelings of turmoil and loss, images of hurricanes and tropical storms. A devastating earthquake in 2010 and another in 2021. Poverty and persistent political unrest. Even a presidential assassination in 2021.

She’s eager for people to associate the small island nation with something else. She wants the world to learn about the culture, the food, the dancing, the family-centric lightheartedness and joie de vivre.

“We love being able to shine a positive light on Haiti and just give the country and all the people from Haiti a reason to smile,” says the 21-year-old defender for Les Grenadières.

With a Jamaican mother and Haitian father, Pierre-Jerome grew up in Florida but always knew what jersey she wanted to wear. Her father, Reginald Pierre-Jerome, was a goalkeeper for Haiti’s men’s national team, representing Haiti in the Pan American Games and in qualifiers for the Olympics and the World Cup.

“Just hearing his stories, this was something I’ve always wanted to do,” she says.

It is difficult to appreciate how improbable this all is, though. Like the troubled country, Haiti’s women’s national team has had to overcome trauma and tribulation. Yves Jean-Bart, the longtime president of the Haitian Football Association, was accused of sexually abusing several young female players at the national youth training center and was banned for life by FIFA in 2020. But the international Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned the ban earlier this year, saying there were inconsistencies in some statements from the alleged victims, and a Swiss court dismissed FIFA’s appeal earlier this month. A federation vice president was also barred for life by FIFA, and several other federation employees have been implicated in the abuse scandal.

All the while, the women’s team kept playing. Les Grenadières, led by 19-year-old Melchie Dumornay, one of the game’s brightest young stars, defeated Chile in a February playoff to nab one of the final World Cup spots.

“We never really focus on the outside noise and what other people are saying,” Pierre-Jerome says. “We try not to pay attention to those factors that don’t really contribute to what we’re doing on the field. We’ve always been close since we were all young, and every year it feels like we’re just growing closer.”

Pierre-Jerome was 14 when she joined Haiti’s national program, and she was on the squad that took part in the 2018 under-20 women’s World Cup in France. They have trained and competed around the world together, and even though Pierre-Jerome played high school and club soccer in Florida and competed collegiately at Maryland and now George Mason, suiting up for Les Grenadières has always felt different.

“You can just feel the love and the passion. Every time we’ve stepped on the field, it was more than just playing soccer,” she says. “It was just something we love to do. The speed of play, the connecting passes, the culture — it just feels different.”

For years, any women’s soccer player with discernible talent in Zambia knew that if she wanted to earn a living playing soccer, there was only one option: She had to leave.

About half of the Zambian national team plays professionally abroad. Barbra Banda, the team’s superstar forward, for example, took her game to Spain just seven months after turning 18 and then signed with a Chinese team at age 20. It’s a time-tested blueprint, as the growth of the women’s game has been slow in Zambia and across much of Africa.

It’s against that dim backdrop that 20-year-old Evarine Susan Katongo, the Copper Queens’ talented midfielder, will seek the spotlight during Zambia’s maiden trip to the World Cup.

“My dream for myself at the World Cup is to be scouted by another team,” she told the BBC. “I don’t see myself playing for the local league in Zambia again after the World Cup.”

When Zambia returned home last July from the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations event, Katongo decided not to report to her club, the Zambia Institute for Sustainable Development (ZISD). She has since been in a prolonged contract dispute with club officials, and while she has said little publicly, those close to Katongo have told the local press that she was forced into an unfair contract at a young age and that the club has hindered her educational efforts.

Katongo, then, has a lot riding on this World Cup. She’s playing for herself, for her future, for the country she loves — but also for the generation of young players behind her. She often closes her social media posts with hashtags such as #womeninspiringwomen or #womensupportingwomen. And earlier this year, even as she was locked in the contract dispute with ZISD, she was honored at the PUSH Women Awards in Lusaka, which recognizes the achievements of women who thrive in male-dominated areas.

“I know that I’m inspiring other girls,” she told an interviewer with the Zambian soccer federation last year. “It’s really boosting me, so that I can continue to work extra hard, continue pushing.”

Zambia’s path to the World Cup was not without controversy. The team’s star player, Barba Banda, was ruled ineligible for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations after a gender verification test found her testosterone levels to be higher than those allowed by the Confederation of African Football. FIFA has since cleared her to continue competing internationally for the Copper Queens.

Also, the team’s head coach Bruce Mwape and other Zambian soccer officials have been accused of sexual misconduct, alleged to have coerced players into having sex to maintain their roster spots. The Guardian reported earlier this month that the matter has been referred to FIFA for investigation, but the organization doesn’t acknowledge or comment on any investigations as a matter of policy.

While the World Cup provides increased exposure for the Copper Queens, simply suiting up in the tournament promises to have a significant impact on each player. Many workers in Zambia take home just a couple hundred dollars a month, with men typically earning more. For the first time, FIFA is paying each player who competes in the World Cup at least $30,000. Players on the championship team stand to earn $270,000.

“It really will make an impact, especially to the African players,” Katongo told BBC. “It will really help them to do good for their family and probably it will help them make ends meet.”

Ignacio Quintana was just a couple of years removed from coaching youth soccer when he got the job offer. At just 32, Quintana was invited to take over a Panamanian soccer program that lacked resources, talent and history.

He was young, but so was the team. “We have so many things in common,” he says.

There would be no quick fixes — “We did not come with a magic wand,” the Mexican-born Quintana says — and it would require demanding more from those below him and above. He went to the federation president with a pitch that would differentiate the Panama team — known as Las Canaleras, which translates to the Canal Girls — from most teams in the region: gender equity. He wanted the same pay and resources as the men’s national team.

“The only way to obtain results is by investing. Investing money, investing quality time, meeting time, time to listen to people who really want to contribute to women’s soccer,” he says.

It sent a strong message to Quintana’s players, and to the country. Equity secured, he felt he could ask more of his players just as he had the federation.

As he traversed the country, Quintana was impressed by the level of talent he saw. But there simply weren’t enough girls playing. Those who were playing often didn’t start until they were 16 or older.

“They have the biotype, they have the talent, they have the heart and the character to achieve things. They have everything,” he says. “We just need, obviously, to give them more opportunities.”

Even with no pipeline, the team had seen success. Just a few years earlier, Panama reached the third-place match of the 2018 CONCACAF women’s championship, losing in a penalty shootout. This time around, the federation was eager to give Quintana’s squad every advantage possible. So the team did tours in Japan, Spain and Ecuador. They played matches in Mexico and New Zealand and held a training camp in Chile.

“We knew that as we were given more support, there would be no more excuses for not getting results,” Quintana says.

Panama was the final team to qualify for the World Cup, beating Papua New Guinea, 2-0, and Paraguay, 1-0, in a February playoff.

Quintana hopes it serves as a steppingstone. The men’s and women’s national teams have pay equity, but the country’s club teams do not. For most, “on a day-to-day basis, they still cannot dedicate themselves to this,” Quintana says.

Like its head coach, the World Cup squad is young, with an average age of 24 and six players who are 21 or younger. Panama’s under-17 and under-20 teams are also stacked with talent — and ambition.

“Generations are coming up that are going to grow up with the dream of playing in a World Cup, with the dream of knowing that it is possible,” he says, “that we were able to do it at some point and that we can do it again.”

Mariana Alfaro, Élie Petit and Nhung Nguyen contributed to this report.