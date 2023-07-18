Miles Bridges apologizes for domestic violence arrest after return to Hornets

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Speaking publicly Tuesday for the first time since returning to the Charlotte Hornets on a one-year, $7.9 million contract, Miles Bridges apologized after missing last season following a June 2022 arrest on a felony domestic violence charge. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After initially pleading not guilty to three felony counts related to domestic violence and child abuse, Bridges reached an agreement in November with the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office in which he pleaded no contest to one felony count of injuring a child’s parent. He avoided jail time while agreeing to three years of probation plus 52 weeks of parenting classes, 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling and 100 hours of community service.

Bridges was accused of assaulting the mother of his two children, Mychelle Johnson, in front of them. Shortly after the alleged incident, she shared photos of her injuries and a medical report listing parts of her body that were hurt, including a concussion and a broken nose.

“I want to apologize to everybody for the pain and embarrassment that I have caused everyone, especially my family,” Bridges said Tuesday at a news conference. “This year away I’ve used to prioritize going to therapy and becoming the best person I can be, someone that my family and everyone here can be proud of.”

Seated next to Bridges, Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak told reporters that he understood how the issue of what the organization might do with Bridges was a “polarizing topic” on which “everybody may not agree.”

“You have to make a judgment, right?” Kupchak said. “Is this sincere remorse? Is this sincere accountability? It’s not something that is easy to judge. We took all of those factors into consideration and ultimately gave him a second chance.”

After showing steady improvement over his first three years with the Hornets, Bridges set career highs in the 2021-22 season with averages of 20.2 points, 7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. The 6-foot-6 forward was thought to be on the verge of a nine-digit payday in free agency last summer before the arrest derailed his career. No team made him an offer as his legal case played out, with the NBA undertaking its own investigation, and Bridges sat out all of last season.

In April, the league concluded its process by giving Bridges a 30-game suspension. The former Michigan State standout was considered to have already served 20 games over the past year, and he is slated to miss the first 10 games of the upcoming season.

The Hornets gave Bridges the one-year qualifying offer as a restricted free agent in June, and he signed it this month. Kupchak said the decision to extend the offer received “unanimous” approval both from current team owner Michael Jordan and from Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, the principal members of a group set to buy the Hornets.

Noting Tuesday that Bridges will be an unrestricted free agent after this season, Kupchak said the fact that the Hornets will have his Bird rights (meaning they can exceed the salary cap to retain him) gives them an “advantage,” but the general manager added any decision on how to proceed at that point “will have to wait and see how this season plays out.”

“From a basketball point of view — putting aside the serious nature of what took place — we are excited to get him back,” Kupchak said of the upcoming campaign.

Bridges told media members he was aware “a lot of people don’t get a second chance, and I want to use this second chance to prove to everybody that I’m the same kid you drafted five years ago.”

“I’m just happy to be back,” he added, “and I can’t wait to get this year started.”

