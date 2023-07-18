A talk with the left-hander who helped craft the minor leagues’ first CBA

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Even two years ago, the idea of Kumar Nambiar becoming one of the first minor league union representatives in the sport’s history seemed almost unimaginable. And the notion that Nambiar, a 34th-round draft pick out of Yale, could be on a labor panel at the White House? It was just as far-fetched.

Yet there was Nambiar, 25, on Monday, along with other President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), to a panel to discuss burgeoning unionization efforts.

During the 2021 season, when Nambiar was pitching in the lower levels of the Oakland Athletics’ system, minor leaguers were so far from being unionized they were still in the process of being galvanized, spreading the word about their working conditions through the dogged efforts of a few small advocacy groups.

So it was a reminder of minor leaguers’ quick labor progress — as well as the novelty of their union experience — when the Lansing (Mich.) Lugnuts pitcher got a call this weekend asking him if he thought he could get to Washington by Monday to represent the minor league players union in an event at the White House. There was a Kohl’s a few yards from the Lugnuts’ hotel in Grand Rapids, so he ran out and bought the only suit that fit. His dad helped him find a flight to D.C. By Monday afternoon, he was in the Roosevelt Room watching Biden and Sanders walk into a room to hear him and five other members of burgeoning unionization efforts speak.

“My jaw hit the ground,” said Nambiar, a lefty averaging more than a strikeout per inning in Class AA. “I kind of blacked out for a second as he went around the room and introduced himself and shook everyone’s hands.”

Nambiar’s role in helping his fellow minor leaguers negotiate their first collective bargaining agreement this spring earned him a spot on that panel. He shared his experiences with the president and others. Not long after, he shared his experiences as one of the first minor league union representatives with The Washington Post.

Why did you get involved with the union in the first place?

“I was hesitant at first, as I think a lot of other players were. But once [the union became official] I jumped right in. My parents were born in India, raised in Canada. They immigrated. A lot of my teammates are from outside the country. Past minor league standards were very poor. I had a lot of teammates that were struggling in some way or another, and this seemed like a great opportunity to right that ship.

“In the past, players had come to me for advice and things like that, so I felt like when I was being able to do that officially, it made the most sense to represent them and continue to help them.”

Why were you hesitant to be a part of unionization efforts at first?

“I actually got to say this in the meeting [Monday], but we’re unique in the sense that when you get drafted by a team and sign a contract, you’re locked in with them for a certain number of years. It’s different than other industries where you can’t just quit, walk down the street, and get a job with another team. They own your rights. And this is your only chance to become a major leaguer, which is a very special opportunity. I think a lot of guys realize that. And before, they didn’t want to do anything to jeopardize their career, which I understood. I thought that myself for a little bit. But now that the union is official and we have a legal seat at the table to bargain for the things that are right, I think a lot of players are bought in and are starting to realize how powerful the resources of the MLBPA are.”

Unions often are politically active, and supporting unions has often been associated with a certain political leaning. How have politics played a role in the emergence of the union and is it something that comes up when you talk to other players about it?

“The current presidency is very pro-union, hence why I was invited to the panel today. And regardless of what you think, being involved in a White House event is a pretty incredible opportunity. I’m very grateful I was included in that.

“We’re just trying to do right by the whole. We’re trying to represent the 5,500 minor league players, the 1,200 major league players. That’s what the MLBPA is here to do. So regardless of what politics might say, we’re just trying to make the group better as a whole.”

What were the biggest gains minor league players made in the CBA?

“The headliner will always be the salary. That is always the headliner, pre-CBA, guys struggled with the money. Now the money is more fair. I think housing is also important. Trying to find housing for five months of a season was very stressful for guys. Teams taking care of that is a huge upgrade. And there’s a lot of smaller stuff, like rights to second medical opinions or grievance procedures. But just knowing that the next generation of minor leaguers is going to be taken care of by the MLBPA is a good thought and we got to play a part in that.”

How have things changed since the minor leaguers joined the MLBPA? How did joining a preexisting organization alter the experience?

“Having the support of the major league side of the union and the major league players was a huge part of unifying and getting our first collective bargaining agreement. They’re public figures and they have a lot of pull with their followers, so that was huge. And then in terms of other stuff, with day-to-day stuff in the minor leagues, guys are more curious. They’re getting emails. They’re getting updates. They’re curious and they’re buying in, and I think that’s going to help transition that next wave of players. When draft guys show up this year they’ll be a part of the union. They’ll get their updates. They’ll know who their minor league representative is. Hopefully it’ll be a seamless transition going forward.”

What are your goals for unionized minor leaguers in the future?

“This year is a huge transition year for the players and the union. A lot is just making sure players understand what resources they have and understanding that if they have a problem or question or concern, they can reach out to the union. That’s what they’re there for. They’re here to help us. I think as time goes on, it’ll be even less and less noticed. I think guys will just come into the system, and it’ll be known that they meet with union reps and when they do have issues they can loop them in. Going forward there is going to be a structure in place. As time goes, I think that’ll just become easier and easier for players to utilize.”

