An ‘emotional wreck’ last year, Mystics’ Tianna Hawkins finds happiness again

Tianna Hawkins has trouble remembering many details from last summer — she says it was all a blur. But her routine from the spring of 2022 into training camp remains crystal clear: workouts followed by trips to the hospital. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Washington Mystics’ Ms. Do-Everything suffered in silence, at least publicly, after her grandfather died following a battle with lung cancer. James Hawkins was her father figure, and she was never quite the same after sitting bedside day after day.

“He was the person that put a basketball in my hand,” Hawkins said. “So he was the reason why I’m here. Last year I tried to play through it. I tried to do the therapy thing, just try to work through it. But it just wasn’t working. I was an emotional wreck.”

Hawkins had starred in the inaugural Athletes Unlimited season that wrapped up in late February 2022, but her grandfather’s health worsened in that stretch. After his death, Hawkins missed both Mystics exhibition games and never fully recovered on the court: She shot a career-low 38.6 percent as she averaged 4.9 points in 12.8 minutes, her fewest since 2016.

Hawkins continued to mourn, but she isn’t the type to let it show. Her wide, toothy smile remained. Her son, Emanuel, now 8, would make appearances at the team facility, and they would hit lacrosse practice after her work day was done. But something was off for a key member of Washington’s 2019 title team, and it lingered.

“Sometimes people can forget that we’re human beings,” Mystics teammate Natasha Cloud said, “... and what happens in our human life and our everyday life with our family, it affects the court as well. It affects our heart. It affects how we approach every single day. So last year, the version of [Hawkins], that was just her. And grieving and going through something didn’t necessarily always translate onto the court. So I think people were kind of hard on her.”

This season, that weight has been lifted. The 32-year-old moved into the starting lineup for an injury-ravaged team and has fared better than could be expected after she was the last player to make the cut at training camp. General Manager Mike Thibault and Coach Eric Thibault raved about her play at camp, and now she’s averaging career highs in minutes (20.1), rebounds (4.9) and assists (1.3). As the Mystics (11-8) start the second half of the season Wednesday against Indiana, her 7.1 points per game are the third-highest mark of her career.

But Hawkins had to find new love for the game without the person who taught her to love it in the first place. That began during the offseason while playing in Australia; she averaged 17.3 points to rank fifth in the Women’s National Basketball League. Emanuel was with her at the beginning, but once he returned to the United States, Hawkins began to think about what her grandfather would say. She knew he would tell her to stop worrying about him — and go out and make shots.

“I had to do some soul searching,” she said. “... I had to get through grieving — just the healing process.”

A sense of peace eventually came. Weekly therapy helped. So did conversations with her mother and leaning into a trait she picked up from her grandfather: embracing hard work.

Hawkins knows all about versatility. The 6-foot-3 Maryland product can play either forward position and this year has logged plenty of minutes at center with Shakira Austin sidelined by a hip injury. She has range from beyond the arc but also can succeed in the post with soft hands on the catch and finish. Eric Thibault said she keeps the offense flowing and is a weapon in transition.

Hawkins credits a no-days-off mentality that persisted through last week’s all-star break. She did take a day to go crabbing with Emanuel and laughed after her mom recently applauded her for starting to take some time for herself. That self-described tunnel vision came from watching her grandfather get up at dawn and the times her mom worked three jobs to support her family.

“Tianna is never afraid of a challenge,” Eric Thibault said. “... She’s somebody that will take it as it is. … ‘I’ve got to guard [2021 MVP Jonquel Jones] in New York. Tonight, I’m going to guard [all-stars] Alyssa [Thomas] and DeWanna [Bonner].’ It doesn’t faze her. She’s willing to play regardless of the circumstances.”

Said Mystics teammate Ariel Atkins: “She does the little things so well that it makes the big stuff tend to happen.”

That’s how Hawkins has handled her entire pro career. She was the No. 6 draft pick by Seattle in 2013, but she missed the 2015 season with Washington because of her pregnancy. At the time, there were legitimate concerns about her future in the WNBA — it’s a hard league to stay in, particularly for young players. Still, she persevered and became a WNBA champion in 2019, averaging 9.5 points as a mainstay off the bench. She signed with Atlanta in 2021 but was waived in January 2022, which brought her back to Washington for her toughest season yet.

At training camp this year, Hawkins was playing for a roster spot that came down to her and Emily Engstler, the No. 4 draft pick in 2022. Entering her 10th WNBA season, Hawkins not only won the job but has been one of the most consistent players on the team.

“The thing I love about Tianna Hawkins is that she’s a pro’s pro,” said the Connecticut Sun’s Stephanie White, who coached in Saturday’s All-Star Game. “She’s always been a player who does whatever the team needs. And whether that’s coming off the bench playing limited minutes, knocking down shots, getting rebounds, running the floor or having an expanded role, a more offensive load, more defensive load and versatility, she’s going to be ready to play.”

Hawkins wasn’t always ready in 2022, but there was more going on than most understood. With a clear head and soaring confidence, she is achieving her goal of making it impossible for Thibault not to play her.

“She’s worked on herself,” Cloud said. “She’s figured out a lot in her personal life. Really dove into self-growth and just finding who she is again at her core and figuring out where that happiness stems from.

“She also has a son. She’s a mother. All those things kind of make her into a super woman.”

