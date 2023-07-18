Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The United States again is favored to win the women’s World Cup, which begins early Thursday morning on the U.S. East Coast, but several other teams have a similarly good chance to win, according to odds set by DraftKings Sportsbook. Here’s a brief look at some of the leading contenders and other ways to bet the World Cup.

Odds taken Tuesday from DraftKings Sportsbook.

United States (+250 to win; bet $100 to win $250)

The Americans have more questions than usual at this year’s World Cup — 14 players and Coach Vlatko Andonovski will be making their tournament debuts — but there’s still plenty of reason to think the USWNT can win the event for an unprecedented third straight time. It’s a larger favorite this year than it was in 2019, when the Americans were +350 co-favorites with France entering the tournament. The top-ranked team in the world has won all eight of its matches this year, allowing all of one goal.

England (+350)

The Lionesses finally broke through to win the Women’s Euro 2022 competition and now will look to make it to the World Cup final after semifinal losses in 2015 and 2019. They won’t be at full strength, however: Captain Leah Williamson tore her ACL in April, attacking midfielder Fran Kirby had knee surgery in May, and forward Beth Mead (player of the tournament at Euro 2022) won’t be back from her own ACL tear suffered late last year.

Spain (+450)

La Roja has had a tumultuous path to the World Cup. In September, 15 national team members announced they would not play in the event, including goalkeeper Sandra Panos, center back Mapi León and midfielder Patri Guijarro, who all helped lead Barcelona to a Champions League title and are among the world’s best players. But Spain, which shut out the United States in an October friendly, still is a contender, particularly with Alexia Putellas — a two-time winner of the Ballon d’Or Féminin, given to Europe’s best club player — back in the fold following an ACL injury.

Germany (+650)

The two-time World Cup winners lost to England in the Euro 2022 final. Midfielder Lena Oberdorf is already playing in her second World Cup at the age of 21; she was named the top young player at Euro 2022. A 3-2 loss to Zambia in Germany’s final World Cup tuneup is somewhat concerning, and the Germans seem destined for a quarterfinal clash with fellow favorite England, but could this be a return to the top for the two-time World Cup winners?

France (+1000)

Les Bleues have advanced past the World Cup quarterfinals only once in four appearances, but they come in with a 5-0-1 mark in six matches this season despite turmoil that led to coach Corinne Diacre’s firing in March. Captain Wendie Renard is one of the world’s best defensive midfielders, and Eugénie Le Sommer (France’s all-time leading scorer) is back after being left off the Euro 2022 squad.

Golden Boot favorites

There are a host of compelling options to win the Golden Boot, given to the women’s World Cup’s top goal scorer. Here are the leading contenders.

Advertisement

Alex Morgan, United States (+400)

Morgan continues to be a scoring threat at age 34, with five goals in National Women’s Soccer League play for San Diego Wave FC and two goals in seven USWNT appearances this year. She tied teammate Megan Rapinoe with a tournament-high six goals at the 2019 World Cup, a record-tying five of them coming in one game against Thailand.

Sophia Smith, United States (+650)

The 22-year-old Portland Thorns forward leads the NWSL with 10 goals and 59 shots this season and is one of only two players in NWSL history with multiple hat tricks in the same year. She also led the USWNT with 11 goals in 2022, becoming the youngest player to be named U.S. Soccer’s female player of the year since Mia Hamm in 1994 at 22.

Sam Kerr, Australia (+750)

A generational talent, the 29-year-old Kerr is the NWSL’s all-time leading goal scorer and the only female player to have won the Golden Boot in three different leagues and on three different continents. She had five goals at the 2019 World Cup, with four in one game against Jamaica.

Advertisement

Alexandra Popp, Germany (+900)

Popp became the first woman to score in five consecutive European Championship games last year and then found the back of the net 16 times in 21 league matches for German club Wolfsburg, which she also helped reach the Champions League final.

Other futures bets

It might be fun to throw a few bucks down on the team you think will win or the top goal scorer, but there are countless other options to wager on. Here are a few bets that could be worth your while.

Denmark to win Group D (+1000)

England is a heavy -2500 favorite to win this group, but as noted above, the Lionesses have serious injury concerns to some of their top players (and won’t have longtime stalwarts Jill Scott and Ellen White, who both retired after Euro 2022). A friendly loss to Australia and draw with Portugal — two teams allegedly not in the same echelon as the English — also give me pause, which opens the door for this long-shot bet on Denmark, which features two-time UEFA player of the year Pernille Harder and has been building toward this tournament for a long time. The Danes lost their final World Cup tuneup to Spain — no shame in that — but shut out World Cup teams Norway, Sweden and Japan in matches before that.

Advertisement

Under 218.5 total goals (-110)

The Women’s World Cup is expanding from 24 to 32 teams this year, which means 12 more matches than in previous years. But even with that bump, this total is too high. The matches would need to average 3.4 goals, a number last surpassed in 1999, when 3.84 goals were scored per match. The past two World Cups averaged only 2.81 goals per match, and the video assistant referee system was in place for the 2019 World Cup, so that isn’t anything new. Take the under.

Bethany England to win Golden Boot (+6500)

This is a massive long shot, but England (who naturally plays for England) scored 14 goals for Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Women’s Super League this past season, with 12 of them coming in the 12 games she played after her transfer to Spurs in January. The Lionesses will need England’s scoring punch with so many players out with injury.

Advertisement

Italy to be eliminated in group stage (+275)

Italy Coach Milena Bertolini is feeling the heat after failing to win a game at Euro 2022 and then leaving captain Sara Gama off the World Cup roster. Gama had 126 caps for the Italians and led them to the World Cup quarterfinals in 2019. Italy must contend with a Group G that features a powerhouse in Sweden, a buzzy upstart in South Africa and an Argentina team coming off a third-place finish in last year’s Copa América Feminina, and advancement is hardly a given.

Gift this article Gift Article