England wins the toss and bowls first in the fourth Ashes test against Australia

MANCHESTER, England — England won the toss and chose to bowl first in the fourth Ashes cricket test against Australia on Wednesday.

Australia leads the five-match series 2-1 and can retain the Ashes with a victory or a draw at Old Trafford.

A revived England prevailed in the third test, though, cutting Australia’s lead and raising hopes of an epic fightback to win the series for the first time since 2015. However, England must still win both remaining tests at Old Trafford and the Oval in London to take back the famous urn.