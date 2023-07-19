Who can win this year’s British Open?

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

We’ve reached the end of the line for this year’s golf majors: This week’s British Open at Royal Liverpool wraps things up. It has been a pretty good year as far as these picks have gone. We gave you Jon Rahm as a possibility at the Masters, and he donned the green jacket. We pegged Brooks Koepka as a contender at the PGA Championship, and he came through. Wyndham Clark may have slipped past us at the U.S. Open, but we’ll try to finish strong in England.

First off, here’s a look at the typical makeup of a British Open champion. Essentially, we’re looking for good recent form and good major-championship form.

Nine of the past 11 winners had a previous top-10 at the British Open. It had been nine straight until Collin Morikawa (who was making his British Open debut in 2021) and Cameron Smith (whose best previous finish was a tie for 20th before winning last year) hoisted the claret jug the past two years.

Sixteen of the past 22 British Open winners had a victory in the same season entering that year’s tournament. Only one of those 22 — long-shot Ben Curtis at the 2003 British Open — didn’t have at least two top-10 finishes in the season entering the British Open.

Nine of the past 11 winners had a top-20 finish in at least one of their previous two major appearances.

Each of the past 11 winners had won a major or finished second at a major in his career.

Nine of the past 11 winners had at least one top-10 finish in his previous three tournaments.

Since 2000, only two British Open winners ranked worse than 55th in the Official World Golf Ranking (Curtis and Darren Clarke in 2011).

There are four par-5s on the course, three of them on the back nine, so scoring on the longest holes will be key. In his 2006 win at Royal Liverpool, Tiger Woods played the par-5s at 14 under and the rest of the holes at just 4 under. In 2014, champion Rory McIlroy was 12 under on the Royal Liverpool par-5s — with two eagles Saturday — and 5 under on the other holes.

The forecast does not call for excessive wind this week at Royal Liverpool, but the breeze will still affect things, and the players who can adjust their tee shots accordingly often have the most British Open success. We know that limiting height off the tee is best when hitting into the wind or into a crosswind, but less apparent is the fact that hitting it high with the wind at your back can be advantageous on links courses. Last year, eight of the top-10 finishers at St. Andrews drove the ball higher than the rest of the field, on average. This video from Luke Kerr-Dineen is hugely informative:

We’ll be looking for players who rank high on the PGA Tour’s apex height list.

And finally, we have a trend that may be more of a peculiar coincidence than anything else, but we’ll still include it. None of the past 13 British Open winners finished better than a tie for 30th at the previous year’s tournament. Eight of the 13 missed the cut or did not play in the previous year’s tournament.

This would seemingly rule out players such as Cameron Young (second last year), Viktor Hovland (tied for fourth), Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay (tied for eighth), and Tyrrell Hatton (tied for 11th).

Here’s a look at some of the more appealing British Open options on the betting board. Odds taken Tuesday from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rory McIlroy (+700)

It’ll be hard to look past the co-favorite considering his British Open credentials at this course (he won at Royal Liverpool in 2014) and elsewhere on the rotation (five other top-five finishes). McIlroy’s recent form — he hasn’t finished worse than ninth at his past six tournaments and won last weekend at the Scottish Open — only sweetens the deal.

Scottie Scheffler (+700 to win, -140 to finish top 10)

Scheffler is having an absurdly good season, even though he has won just twice (and not since the Players Championship in March).

A stat to start your Open Championship week:



Scottie Scheffler has made 16 starts this year. He's beaten 1,935 fellow competitors (121 per start, even in some limited fields) and lost to just 71 (4.44 per start). In his last four, he's beaten 571 (142 per) and lost to 9 (2.25). — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) July 17, 2023

The 2021 Masters champion hasn’t finished worse than 12th at a tournament since October, and he’s a top-10 machine, with nine this calendar year, including a tie for third at the Scottish Open. The only thing keeping Scheffler from Tiger Woods-level dominance is his putting, which can be hard to watch at times. I may not bet him to win this week, but a top-10 wager is hard to pass up, even if the books finally are starting to catch on.

Rickie Fowler (+2500)

Once the world’s fourth-ranked player, Fowler’s game cratered over the past couple of years and reached rock bottom at the end of the 2022 season, when he fell to 185th in the world rankings and was in danger of falling off the map completely. (He qualified for just three of eight majors in 2021 and 2022.) To right the ship, Fowler returned to swing coach Butch Harmon, and the results have been splendid: eight top-10s, only one missed cut since September and his first win in four years at the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month. Fowler tied for second at Royal Liverpool in 2016, one of his three top-six finishes at the British Open, so he knows his way around this course and is surging at the right time. Oh, and he’s fourth on the PGA Tour in apex height and 10th in par-5 scoring; he’s one of just two golfers in the field to rank in the top 10 in both. (Cam Davis is the other.)

Tommy Fleetwood (+2800)

Fleetwood has the all-around game to win a major — he’s the only player ranked in the top 30 in strokes gained off the tee, approach, around the green and putting — but he simply hasn’t been able to put it all together over four days. Could Fleetwood become the first Englishman to win the British Open since Nick Faldo in 1992 (and the first Englishman to win a British Open in England since Tony Jacklin in 1969)? He has finished tied for sixth or better in three of his past four tournaments, including the U.S. Open, where he tied for fifth. Fleetwood also has a tie for fourth and a solo second-place finish over his past three British Open appearances, and he’s tied for 15th in par-5 scoring this season on the PGA Tour.

Collin Morikawa (+3500)

Morikawa followed his 2021 British Open title with a missed cut last year, but he enters this year’s tournament in fairly good form, tying for second at his most recent event (the Rocket Mortgage earlier this month) and carding top-20s at his two most recent majors. Keeping the ball on the fairway or close to it will be paramount this week — Royal Liverpool features some tight landing areas and the infamous internal out of bounds that comes into play on a number of holes — and Morikawa leads the PGA Tour in average distance from the edge of the fairway (meaning when he misses the fairway off the tee, he doesn’t miss by much). He’s also tied for fifth in par-5 scoring, and his putting — a major shortcoming early in the year — is coming around: Morikawa has gained strokes on the greens in four straight tournaments.

Justin Rose (+5000)

Rose, the former world No. 1, fell to 84th in the OWGR in early January. It was the lowest ranking for the 2013 U.S. Open champion in nearly 17 years and followed a season in which he had just two top-10 finishes at full-field events, was not competitive at any of the majors he played and didn’t even qualify for the British Open for a second straight year. But Rose has risen from the ashes with a win at Pebble Beach in February and four other top-10s (including at the Players Championship, PGA Championship and British Masters). Rose has only three British Open top-10s in his career, one of them 25 years ago in his first appearance, but his form is too good to ignore at this price. He’s 23rd in par-5 scoring and 42nd in apex height as well.

Brian Harman (+10000, +700 to finish top 10, +280 to finish top 20)

Looking for a long shot or a top-10/20 bet? How about an unheralded guy who’s ranked 26th, has three second-place finishes since November, has finished T2-T9-T12 in his past three tournaments and has finished T6-T19 in the past two British Opens? Harman is never going to win any long-drive contests, but he’s one of the most accurate drivers on tour. (He ranks third in distance from the edge of the fairway.) Harman never has done much at majors — his tie for sixth at last year’s British Open is one of only two top-10s for him in 29 tries — but he’s playing too well to ignore at that price.

