Pogacar hits the ground during Stage 17 of the Tour de France, but he gets back on his bike

COURCHEVEL, France — Two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar crashed early in Stage 17 in the Alps on Wednesday but got back on his bike and continued racing. Pogacar, who trailed race leader Jonas Vingegaard by 1 minute, 48 seconds at the start, hit the ground a few kilometers into the 166-kilometer (103-mile) trek. He fell off at a moderate speed on an uphill section near the foot of the Col des Saisies after apparently touching the wheel of a rider in front of him.

Pogacar was quickly back on his bike and continued racing to rejoin the main contenders, including Vingegaard, before a group of breakaway riders moved away from the pack.

Stage 17 to the ski resort of Courchevel has been dubbed the Queen Stage of this year’s Tour. The last of four climbs is a 28.4-kilometer (17.6-mile) slog up Col de la Loze, before sweeping downhill to the finish line.

Vingegaard, the defending champion after he dethroned Pogacar last year, destroyed the field in Tuesday’s time trial to put himself in pole position for a second straight Tour title.

Vingegaard had started Stage 16 only 10 seconds ahead of Pogacar after little could separate the duo in a fascinating duel over the last two weeks. However, when it came down to a direct head-to-head battle in the race against the clock, Vingegaard was in a class of his own.

The Danish cyclist finished the 22.4-kilometer (14-mile) hilly route from Passy to Combloux 1:38 ahead of Pogacar. Adam Yates moved into third overall after the time trial, almost nine minutes behind Vingegaard.

Pogacar had his Tour de France preparations hampered by a left wrist facture he sustained in April during the Liege–Bastogne–Liege classic and required surgery.

