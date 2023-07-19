Mix of old and new raises expectations for Maryland men’s basketball

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In Kevin Willard’s introductory news conference in March 2022, the Maryland men’s basketball coach vowed to bring local recruits to College Park and continue building a staff with local ties. Willard landed three local recruits on the 2023-24 roster: guard DeShawn Harris-Smith of Paul VI, St. Frances Academy guard Jahnathan Lamothe and forward Jamie Kaiser (IMG Academy/Burke, Va). Then in April, Maryland hired Mike Jones, a former DeMatha coach with a history of producing professionals.

After two down seasons and a coaching change, Maryland surpassed expectations in 2022 with a 22-13 record and a trip to the NCAA tournament. The Terps’ intent to secure DMV recruits paid dividends, as they kept players from their local talent pool.

The return of starters and local players Jahmir Young and Julian Reese alongside Donta Scott provides leadership for a team with lofty expectations.

“[The] wins are a byproduct of the work that we put in on a daily basis,” Maryland associate head coach David Cox said. “So it’s about development here, [which is] a huge part of our culture.”

The Terps’ hopes for improvement in 2023-24 started with the return of three key players from last season.

Young, a 2023 second-team all-Big Ten guard who transferred to Maryland before last season, brings experience to the backcourt. The 6-foot-1 lefty was effective in manipulating pick and rolls but wants to improve his assist-to-turnover ratio.

“[I’m just] slowing down sometimes in the lane [and] being sure with every pass that I make,” Young, who will play his fifth and final college season, said. “I’m working to make sure my teammates are in the right places so that I can deliver the basketball accurately.”

The Upper Marlboro native watched last season’s film to pinpoint areas where he can make the defense pay with his playmaking ability. He believes film study and experience will help him play at different speeds and be decisive when delivering the ball to teammates.

Young could play off the ball more this season and he has been working on catch-and-shoot jump shots. The added dynamic would force defenses to pick their poison.

One of Young’s backcourt mates will be Harris-Smith, a 6-foot-5 freshman whose explosive talent should lead to “heavy minutes” right out of the gate, according to Cox.

Harris-Smith is dynamic in transition, with scoring and passing abilities on all three levels. Going into his first season, he’s worked heavily with Cox and Jones on developing more consistency with his midrange and three-point shots.

He’s also learned from Young how to prepare his body for the rigors of a long season by spending hours in the weight room.

“I’m just trying to learn as much as possible as much as I can [from Jahmir], because … he’s been through the fire [and] knows what’s best and he’ll point me in the right direction,” Harris-Smith said.

To assist in player development, Maryland recently broke ground on a 44,000 square foot facility with a new practice court and upgraded technology. Before the move, the Terps were the only Big Ten team without a basketball facility dedicated to the men’s and women’s teams.

Scott, Maryland’s longest-tenured player, won’t be around when that new facility opens, but he surprised many and returned to College Park for his fifth season.

He’s been lauded as a potential NBA prospect thanks to his slashing ability, three-point shooting and pro-ready size, and after a career-high 12.6 points per game in 2021-22, he entered the draft. But he withdrew his name and played his first season with Willard.

Last season, the 6-foot-8 forward averaged 11.3 points per game but had several moments of scoring trouble. In the Terps’ second-round NCAA tournament loss to Alabama, he had three points and shot 0 for 7 from the field.

If Scott can have a solid season, it could bode well for Maryland — and his professional aspirations.

Junior forward Julian Reese, who doubled his scoring from 5.7 points per game to 11.4 last season, leads Maryland’s frontcourt. The 6-foot-9 Baltimore native is working on his ballhandling skills in hopes of using his quickness to breeze past slower defenders.

In the summer of 2022, he played pickup ball with former NBA all-star Carmelo Anthony and NBA forward Rudy Gay at St. Frances Academy. There, Anthony and Gay emphasized the importance of being versatile and impacting the game outside of the box score.

“[They implored me] to do more things that [won’t] appear on the stat sheet,” Reese said. “You wouldn’t think even though they’re in the league, they still do little things, like hustle, talk, and the little things that help their teams win.”

Reese doesn’t need to look far for motivation. He and his mother traveled to the Final Four in Dallas in April to watch his older sister Angel Reese and LSU win a national title.

“She’s a motivating factor for him, [especially with] all the success that she’s had,” Cox said.

This year’s team quickly forged its chemistry by spending long summer days in the gym and wants to take the next step in Willard’s second season at the helm.

Maryland has a chance to grace the AP’s preseason top 25 and will be a team to contend with in the Big Ten.

“We spend a lot of time together, so I feel like that’s one of the best parts of the year [of] just getting to know each other and grinding together in the summer.” Young said

The Terps hope their early morning sessions of lifting, shooting and yoga sessions will result in victories in the fall. In just a short time, Willard has rejuvenated the program and delivered early on his promise of getting local players to “bring the swag back to Maryland.”

