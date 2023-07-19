With D.C. soccer culture in the spotlight, Arsenal routs MLS all-stars

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For the second straight night, Arsenal red, D.C. United black and many other jerseys flooded Audi Field as thousands of fans washed over the Southwest Waterfront on Wednesday, this time for the MLS All-Star Game. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The names emblazoned on those shirts mostly represented current standouts and past stars for hometown D.C. United and visiting Arsenal, the MLS all-stars’ opponent — from Benteke to Díaz Arce and Saka to Xhaka. Drawing in spectators whose loyalties traverse continents and eras, the match was an apt encapsulation of the D.C. soccer community’s passion for the domestic and global game.

“This is the most powerful and arguably one of the most important cities in the entire world, but it’s also a great sports town,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said. “Whatever league or club it is, people here really love the game.”

Before Arsenal’s 5-0 triumph Wednesday night, it had been a while since the nation’s capital was the seat of American soccer. The All-Star Game was back in the city for the first time since RFK Stadium hosted it in 2004, 14 years before Audi Field opened. The U.S. men’s national team hasn’t played a match of consequence in Washington since 2011, and the U.S. women haven’t done so since 2017. The city has been looked over as a host venue for every World Cup qualifying cycle since 2006, the past six Concacaf Gold Cups, the 2016 Copa América and, in the greatest (and latest) indignity of all, the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Yet Wednesday’s sellout crowd of 20,621 proved D.C.’s soccer bona fides before and after kickoff. United fans praised Nick Rimando, Eddie Pope and Marco Etcheverry as the club legends strolled the field pregame. Arsenal supporters dutifully booed Wayne Rooney, the D.C. coach who long tormented the Gunners while leading Manchester United’s front line. Although Arsenal cheers and chants dominated the proceedings, the crowd still buzzed when the MLS squad embarked on promising attacks.

“The all-star experience alone is something that all players hope to achieve every single season,” Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman said before the match. “For it to be in D.C., being able to have a chance to represent your country in the nation’s capital, it’s awesome.”

After the previous two All-Star Games pitted an MLS squad against the top players from Mexico’s Liga MX, this contest was a return to the format used from 2005 to 2019, when the MLS all-stars faced a European power. They dropped to 7-6-3 against European clubs, including two losses to Arsenal; the Gunners also triumphed, 2-1, in 2016 in San Jose.

As the MLS squad’s coach, Rooney capitalized on the considerable attacking talent at his disposal and deployed an aggressive lineup that included D.C. United striker Christian Benteke, FC Cincinnati spark plug (and former D.C. star) Luciano Acosta, LA Galaxy catalyst Riqui Puig and Nashville SC’s Hany Mukhtar, the reigning MLS MVP.

“I’m grateful,” said Benteke, who was joined by goalkeeper Tyler Miller as United’s representatives. “It’s a privilege to be here in my city.”

Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta fielded a strong team as the Gunners continued preparations ahead of their Aug. 12 Premier League opener. In the lineup were No. 1 goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, electric English winger Bukayo Saka and prolific Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus, whose fifth-minute chip in off the post sent Audi Field into early hysteria. The Gunners gave their fans more to cheer when Leandro Trossard curled home a 22-yard strike in the 23rd minute and Jorginho coolly converted a penalty kick in the 47th.

After halftime, Arteta brought on captain Martin Odegaard and gave two prized offseason acquisitions their Arsenal debuts: defender Jurrien Timber, a signing from Dutch club Ajax, and midfielder Declan Rice, whose transfer from West Ham for a British record transfer fee — reportedly $130 million — was announced Saturday.

Folarin Balogun, the 22-year-old striker who recently committed to the U.S. national team over England and Nigeria, logged 25 minutes off the bench. Auston Trusty, the American defender whose chip in the crossbar challenge Tuesday night at Audi Field clinched the all-star skills competition for Arsenal, came on for the final 10 minutes.

By that point, the result was sealed. But as Arsenal padded the score late, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring off a counterattack and Kai Havertz netting an audacious volley, chants of “Arsenal!” echoed around Audi Field once more.

