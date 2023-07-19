The Mystics — some of them, anyway — return from the break with a loss

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Starting the second half of their season with a rare morning tip-off, the Washington Mystics took the court at a loud Capital One Arena on Wednesday looking to put on a show for a crowd of eager youngsters on “Camp Day.” Still shorthanded because of injuries and uncharacteristically out of sync, the Mystics struggled to play a complete game and lost, 82-76, to the Indiana Fever.

“I didn’t think we played with enough focus or purpose, basically on either end, for good stretches of that game. That was not a good performance,” Coach Eric Thibault said. “I wish we put on a better performance for those kids, but I think they probably had a good time no matter what. It was certainly loud. I’m glad we do it, and it’s a tradition in our league. It would’ve been nice to win it.”

Despite missing starters Elena Delle Donne (left ankle), Shakira Austin (left hip) and Ariel Atkins (left ankle) and veteran reserve Kristi Toliver (right foot), the Mystics (11-9) trailed just 39-36 at halftime after a physical first half that included eight lead changes. The cheering campers provided the energy, and both teams matched it with a palpable intensity from the opening tip, aggressively battling for position, loose balls and rebounds.

The third quarter mirrored the first half, and the teams continued exchanging leads with neither able to pull away. The Fever (6-15), which had lost its previous eight games, finally extended its lead to double digits in the fourth quarter when former Mystics forward Amanda Zahui B. hit a three-pointer to make it 63-53 with 7:42 to play.

The Mystics attempted to make a late push, twice cutting their deficit to four in the final minute, but they were unable to complete the comeback.

“I always think the second half of the year is always more physical, so we have to adjust. Today, I didn’t think we matched their physicality, especially in the second half,” Mystics guard Natasha Cloud said. “This is when everything kind of starts. It’s the second half of the season, pushing into playoffs, and things are just going to get more physical and that’s when we have to be better — more efficient, more focused — and be able to execute on both offense and defense.”

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 18 points, one of five Fever players to reach double figures. Cloud scored a team-high 19 points for the Mystics, and Tianna Hawkins added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ loss:

A necessary reset

Mystics players and coaches acknowledged that the all-star break came at the perfect time this past weekend. They needed a reset, both mentally and physically, but were eager to get back to work entering a pivotal stretch of games.

“We approach the break as a true break and let everybody get away a little bit,” Thibault said. “The players that have been hurt needed some time to get some more treatment. The ones that are healthy and have been playing a lot probably just needed a mental break as much as anything.”

Goree joins the squad

After signing an injury hardship contract with Washington last week, center Cyesha Goree made her WNBA debut Wednesday. The University of Michigan product had been playing overseas since 2015, including the past four seasons with KSC Szekszard in Hungary, before joining the Mystics. She scored two points in nine minutes off the bench against the Fever.

“I actually played with Cyesha back in Hungary. I love playing with her. She’s an energy player, and she just plays so hard every possession,” Mystics guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough said. “She’s a great screener, great roller, great finisher and [has a] high IQ. She’s a player that you want on your team. I was super excited about the signing.”

It starts on defense

Despite entering the all-star break second in the WNBA in points allowed per game, the Mystics have regressed defensively in recent weeks. They allowed more than 89 points per game in their last seven games before the break, and Washington’s focus coming out of it is on regaining its defensive edge.

“Offensively, we’re starting to click, we’re starting to figure it out. Defensively, it’s slipped,” forward Myisha Hines-Allen said. “We have to be able to play and communicate better on the defensive side. We have to talk and be on the same page in order for us to be a better team, because once we get that, then we’re going be a great team.”

Up next

The Mystics will host Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty on Friday at 7 p.m.

