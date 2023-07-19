Another rough eighth inning leaves Nationals stumped in series finale

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Mason Thompson spiked the rosin bag, rubbed the baseball and peered in, seeing Yan Gomes step into the batter’s box to face him and a drawn-in infield Wednesday night. The bases were loaded with no outs in the eighth. This was desperation time for the Washington Nationals, who had just tied the score with Jeimer Candelario’s solo homer and a two-out RBI single by Luis García. But after Thompson fell behind in the count, Gomes, the catcher on the Nationals’ last truly competitive team, lined a sacrifice fly that scored the go-ahead run, which held up in the Chicago Cubs’ 8-3 win in the series finale.

Thompson, 25, is getting a chance as the Nationals’ setup man, with Hunter Harvey and Carl Edwards Jr. on the injured list. At points this season, he has seemed almost unhittable. At other times, Wednesday included, his command has slipped, making any contact more consequential than it should be. Seiya Suzuki led off the eighth with a single to center. Yet it was the next at-bat, a five-pitch walk of Christopher Morel, that tilted the inning in Chicago’s favor.

“I felt a little rushed,” Thompson said. “Felt like I wasn’t quite going after them like I have been. Overall I have to do a better job of getting ahead, staying ahead and making better pitches.”

To Thompson’s and Morel’s credit, Morel did lay off a slider and a sinker that were close to the strike zone. Nonetheless, Miles Mastrobuoni followed with a sacrifice bunt that turned into a single. Gomes, pinch-hitting, followed with his sac fly. Thompson then struck out Tucker Barnhart before walking Mike Tauchman, who had crushed the Nationals with a homer and two RBI doubles, the second off reliever Jordan Weems in the seventh.

The second walk ended Thompson’s night at a concerning 33 pitches, bringing in Cory Abbott — typically a mop-up guy — with the bases loaded in a one-run game. On Abbott’s third pitch, Nico Hoerner blew it open with a grand slam to the left field seats.

“That was just stupid,” Abbott said. “Threw him a fastball he could hit. Plain and simple.”

“It was all about getting Mason out of there before things went awry on him,” Manager Dave Martinez explained. “He’s at 33 pitches. Two days ago he had 27 pitches. So I thought [Abbott] could get one out for us and we see what happens in the top of the ninth.”

Trevor Williams, Washington’s starter, was fine when he didn’t have to face Tauchman, the Cubs’ leadoff man. Sure, Williams threw 66 pitches in the first three innings, an alarming number given the state of Washington’s bullpen. But outside of Tauchman — who homered in the first, then slapped an RBI double with two down in the fourth — Williams limited the Cubs (45-50) despite fairly steady traffic. He finished five innings at 98 pitches, with two runs, seven hits, two walks and one strikeout on his line. He capped his outing by turning a double play with second baseman García, who caught an errant throw while on one foot and flicked the ball to first.

Before Williams took the mound, the Nationals kept shuffling their relievers, adding righty Rico Garcia from Class AAA Rochester. There was an open spot because Paolo Espino went on the 15-day injured list with a flexor strain in his right ring finger. To open a 40-man roster spot, the club moved catcher Israel Pineda to the 60-day IL; Pineda strained his left oblique while recovering from a righty pinkie tip displacement.

Flexor strains, oblique strains — it’s that time of year. The Nationals (38-58) have made 10 bullpen moves in the past six weeks, turning the sixth through ninth innings into a game of musical chairs. Espino was shelled for eight earned runs on seven hits while recording one out in the eighth inning of a 17-3 loss Tuesday. So along came Garcia, who had yielded eight runs on 13 hits in 8⅔ innings for the Oakland Athletics, then was released by the worst team in the majors July 10. Then he was signed by the second-worst team in the National League.

When he arrived at Wrigley Field, Garcia walked around the clubhouse and introduced himself to his new teammates. And when he met Martinez, they walked to the manager’s office for a quick chat. Martinez told him to be ready to jump right into the fire. Garcia, 29, was fine with that, calling himself a “bulldog” who is used to adapting.

A 30th-round draft pick out of Hawaii Pacific in 2016, Garcia has played for five organizations in eight years. But what he felt Wednesday, wanting to impress another group of coaches and teammates, wasn’t familiar to the point of being comfortable. He’s not sure it ever will be.

“I feel like it never gets easier,” Garcia said. “It’s always the same every time. I’m just trying not to think about it.”

The phone never rang for Garcia, who had pitched for Rochester two of the past three days. Instead, Martinez tried to get by with Weems, lefty Joe La Sorsa, Thompson and then Abbott, with just La Sorsa having thrown a bit in Tuesday’s blowout. And the results, most consequentially a five-run eighth, showed the reality of the Nationals’ bullpen: With so little depth, there is really no margin for error for Thompson, Weems and Kyle Finnegan, who did not appear Wednesday but has reclaimed the closer role in Harvey’s absence.

When Thompson wavered, the only viable options were to rush Finnegan in or see whether he could figure it out. When he couldn’t, when four of the six batters he faced reached base, Abbott entered and immediately served up a grand slam.

The bullpen’s construction, complicated by health issues, is not conducive to winning baseball games. But this loss was another reminder that the Nationals are not designed to do that this year.

“We have to keep battling,” Martinez said of his relievers. “We have to score some more runs for sure.”

