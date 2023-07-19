Auckland shooting leaves 2 dead, 6 hurt hours before women’s World Cup opens

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The women’s World Cup will open as planned Thursday, New Zealand’s prime minister said, after a rare shooting in downtown Auckland barely 12 hours before the opening game. “We have been in regular contact with FIFA and they are proceeding as planned,” Chris Hipkins told reporters Thursday morning after a gunman entered a construction site, killing two and wounding six, including a police officer.

The gunman was dead and the incident had been contained, Hipkins said.

“The assessment from officials is that there is no national security risk,” he said, noting that there didn’t appear to be any political or ideological motivation to the shooting.

The World Cup will begin Thursday night with a game between New Zealand and Norway, starting at 7 local time.

The American team, which is staying at a hotel near the construction site where the shooting took place, was unaffected and game preparations were proceeding as planned.

Regarding the incident in downtown Auckland, all of our USWNT players and staff are accounted for and safe. Our security team is in communication with local authorities and we are proceeding with our daily schedule. https://t.co/m1ziO6j8c5 — U.S. Soccer Comms (@ussoccer_comms) July 19, 2023

“Regarding the incident in downtown Auckland, all of our USWNT players and staff are accounted for and safe,” U.S. Soccer wrote on Twitter. “Our security team is in communication with local authorities and we are proceeding with our daily schedule.”

Advertisement

The Norwegian team was also safe, local news site Stuff reported.

Norway captain Maren Mjelde said the team heard the police arrive on the scene but did not know what was going on until seeing the news on New Zealand media websites.

At about 7:30 a.m. local time, the gunman entered the construction site on lower Queen Street, near a main train station and ferry terminal, as well as hotels and a popular mall. He fired shots as he made his way up through the building, police said.

“This has been a very grim morning for us,” Hipkins said. “There is no ongoing risk here.”

The construction site is close to the Cloud fan zone, which opened Thursday morning and will show Thursday night’s game on a big screen.

“It’s pretty scary actually. So they pushed us to the back of the cloud where we are and we’re just trying to keep sane,” Maia Jackman, a former New Zealand national player who was at the Cloud, told the New Zealand Herald.

“There’s lots of security and lots of uncertainty,” she said.

More than 40,000 people, a sell-out crowd, are expected at Eden Park stadium to watch New Zealand play Norway Thursday night. In Sydney, co-host Australia will play Ireland.

Gift this article Gift Article