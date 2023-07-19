Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As he reported to training camp Tuesday with the rest of the Atlanta Falcons’ rookies, Bijan Robinson carried a designation both unusual and befitting the NFL moment: Yet to play a professional down, he will be the highest-paid running back in the league this season. He will make $13.7 million, the salary earmarked for the eighth pick in the draft. Though other running backs will average better money over the course of their contracts, none will earn more in 2023.

Those other backs include Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard, who by Monday’s deadline did not reach contractual agreements with the teams that had applied franchise tags to them. Last season, Barkley was the engine of the New York Giants’ transformation into a playoff team. Jacobs led the NFL in rushing. Pollard was perhaps the best skill player on the league’s marquee franchise. This fall, each will play on a one-year contract for $10.1 million or will not play at all.

The devaluation of the position has long been ratified. It does not count as news that NFL teams view rushers as interchangeable, injury-prone and ephemeral. But Monday still felt like another inflection point for the plight of the NFL running back. “This is Criminal,” San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey tweeted, summing up a raft of reaction from his brethren. “Three of the best PLAYERS in the entire league, regardless of position.”

This is Criminal. Three of the best PLAYERS in the entire league, regardless of position. https://t.co/zDXRS5cGdu — Christian McCaffrey (@CMC_22) July 17, 2023

For decades, running back was a glamour position. The best athlete on every high school team probably played halfback. Running backs won Heisman Trophies and NFL MVP awards about as often as quarterbacks did. But now, as the passing game has overtaken the sport and analytical insights have undercut the value of running backs, the best youth players will want to play anywhere else. At football’s highest level, even the best backs are discarded by their own teams. It may prompt a sea change in how players are developed.

In 2018, near the conclusion of a career certain to land him in the Hall of Fame, Adrian Peterson said he would have played wide receiver or put on weight and rushed the passer if he had been in high school then, rather than approaching the end of his playing days. “If you’re able to play a different position and be good at it and be as dominant, then me as a running back, I would definitely go that route,” Peterson said.

He may have seen the future. NFL evaluators widely agree that the best athletes in college football cluster in quarterback, wide receiver, defensive back and pass rusher rooms.

“It’s kinda sad to say this, but it’s gotta be said,” former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell tweeted Tuesday morning. “I never thought I would see the day where I’m REALLY trying to persuade a little kid to play a different position other than running back.”

it’s kinda sad to say this, but it’s gotta be said … I never thought I would see the day where I’m REALLY trying to persuade a little kid to play a different position other than running back … — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) July 18, 2023

As the salary cap has risen with league revenue, running backs have still seen their salaries shrink. McCaffrey signed a contract in 2020 that paid him an average of $16 million, which has not been surpassed. A running back who played on the franchise tag five years ago would have made $11.9 million. Even eight years back, an eon ago in terms of how much the salary cap has soared, the tag number for running backs was higher than it is today.

Running backs remain some of the biggest stars in the NFL. The ball is often in their hands, and fantasy football players study them intently. They are some of the fastest, strongest and most versatile athletes on the field.

But empirical data, which NFL teams lean on more heavily now than ever, supports the league’s veer away from paying running backs top dollar. It has been clear for a while that selecting running backs with high draft picks and paying them a significant portion of the salary cap is a poor way to build a team.

You can’t blame teams for being shy when it comes to doling out huge contracts to running backs. David Johnson parlayed a Pro Bowl campaign in 2016 into a three-year, $39 million contract extension with the Arizona Cardinals. Injuries and declining performance led to his trade to the Houston Texans in 2020. Todd Gurley II, the offensive player of the year in 2017, inked a four-year, $57.5 million extension with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and was released two years later. Bell held out for all of 2018 after the Steelers used a second franchise tag on him. He refused to play for $14.5 million, which this year would make him the highest-paid back in the NFL. He eventually signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal with the New York Jets in 2019. They released him after one season.

The NFL’s salary structure works against running backs. The majority peak between 22 and 25, well before their four- or five-year rookie contracts expire. As this offseason showed, even stars are discarded in their mid-to-late 20s. The Dallas Cowboys cut three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott, who turns 28 this month. The Minnesota Vikings did the same with Dalvin Cook. (He turns 28 in August.) The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Leonard Fournette (28), and the Cleveland Browns declined to re-sign Kareem Hunt (28 in August). Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon (27 in July) took a pay reduction from $9.4 million to just under $6 million to avoid joining them on the free agent market. Green Bay’s Aaron Jones (28) agreed to lower his 2023 salary from $16 million to $11 million.

Teams are also more willing to go with a running-back-by-committee approach rather than give the lion’s share of the carries to one person. In 2002, the year the NFL expanded to 32 teams, 18 running backs got at least 60 percent of their team’s carries. Last year, only three did: Cook, Jacobs and Derrick Henry. Meanwhile, 17 players received between 40 and 50 percent of their team’s carries, more than in any other season over the past two decades.

Running backs are paid in proportion to their position’s impact on winning games. According to expected points added — a metric that quantifies a player’s or a team’s impact on a given play by estimating the expected increase in points based on down, distance and field position — the best running back helped his team score an average of 43 more points than expected (including catches out of the backfield) per season from 2002 to 2022. Sometimes the best performance is higher (Alvin Kamara was plus-70 in 2017) or lower (J.K. Dobbins was plus-21 in 2020), but it is a fraction of the averages for the best quarterback (plus-182 on average), tight end (plus-70) and wide receiver (plus-96). Looked at another way, 13 quarterbacks, 24 wideouts and four tight ends outproduced the best running back last season in terms of expected points added, a trend that has been ongoing for years.

Given the numbers, it’s hard to see a path for running backs to regain their value. Five years from now, Robinson may well face the same dilemma as Barkley, Jacobs and Pollard. “It is what it is,” Barkley tweeted Monday, a shrugging admission that resignation may be NFL running backs’ only recourse.

