Women's World Cup What fuels Sophia Smith, the USWNT’s ruthless rising star? ‘I have to win.’ The 22-year-old attacker once idolized the stars of the U.S. women’s national team. Now she’s one of them. Sophia Smith has stormed the National Women’s Soccer League and is part of the top-ranked U.S. team, which is seeking a record third consecutive trophy. (Nick Tre. Smith/AP)

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As Lorne Donaldson remembers it, his elite girls’ soccer team from greater Denver was trouncing an opponent at halftime at a club tournament in Portland, Ore. Sophia Smith — soon bound for Stanford and, within two years, the U.S. national team — already had scored seven goals. With a cold rain drenching players to the bone, Donaldson opted to rest his prized forward.

“We’ve got a game tomorrow, and you’ve scored seven goals,” he explained to her. “You’re done.”

Smith didn’t understand.

“I don’t want to embarrass the team and the coach,” he said.

She reacted as if she had been yanked from the World Cup final.

“Embarrass the team and the coach? So why are they here?” she raged. “I’m here to play. Their problem is not my problem.”

Donaldson spent most of intermission reinforcing his decision, and though she did not back down, Smith would have to watch the rest of the match from the bench.

“To this day, she will see me and say, ‘You know, you messed up on that one,’ ” Donaldson said, laughing.

Advertisement

Some five years later, Smith will carry her unapologetic ruthlessness and blinding skills to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. It’s a global introduction for a 22-year-old attacker who has stormed the National Women’s Soccer League and joined the top-ranked U.S. team’s bid for a record third consecutive trophy.

What fuels her fire?

“I grew up with two big sisters who played sports, so everything was a competition,” she said recently. “I always had to kind of fend for myself from Day 1. I’m a winner. I have to win. It makes me sick to lose anything. A card game. Anything. When it comes to soccer, I just find a way.”

Smith did a lot of winning last year: In her second full season with the Portland Thorns, she won the NWSL championship and the MVP awards for both the regular season and final. She was also voted the U.S. Soccer Federation’s female player of the year.

Goals have flowed, too: 28 in 40 matches across all NWSL competitions in 2022-23 and 11 goals in 17 national team appearances last year.

Before reporting to U.S. camp last month, Smith scored in four straight NWSL appearances, including a hat trick against the Washington Spirit, her second three-goal feat of the season.

The first two goals came on shots from outside the penalty area after she accelerated into the open field and took on multiple defenders. Her placement of quick-release shots was as exact as that of a pitcher firing into a catcher’s mitt set up on the edge of home plate.

“When you give her time on the ball, bad things are going to happen,” said Spirit midfielder Ashley Sanchez, Smith’s World Cup teammate.

Having watched Smith excel in the NWSL and in U.S. tournaments and friendlies, Coach Vlatko Andonovski sees the World Cup as her next frontier.

“Doing well in this league is great, but it’s totally different doing it at the international level or in the World Cup,” he said. “We do believe that Soph has the quality to do well in this tournament, and actually we’re excited to see how that is going to look.”

A soccer standout in a basketball home

Smith is from Windsor, Colo., 55 miles north of Denver. She comes from a basketball family.

Father Kenny was the University of Wyoming’s point guard for two years. Mother Mollie played in high school. Sister Savannah set more than a dozen records at the University of Northern Colorado, including career points. Twice she scored 40 in a game. In 2017-18, she led the Bears to their first Big Sky championship and NCAA tournament berth.

Sophia, Savannah and their elder sister, Gabrielle, played multiple sports growing up. While the older girls opted for basketball, Sophia stuck with soccer.

“She was a typical soccer player when she played basketball: They like to run,” said Savannah, 26. “She was skilled but also had the energy and the stamina of soccer. I like to think she would have gone just as far in basketball as she did in soccer. She couldn’t beat me, but she was pretty good.”

Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Crystal Dunn made the 2023 USWNT roster. The U.S. women's soccer team is attempting to win its third consecutive World Cup. (Video: Joshua Carroll/The Washington Post)

Sophia’s decision to concentrate on soccer broke from the family’s basketball heritage and caused mild heartbreak, especially for Kenny, who now coaches youth basketball.

“We were both kind of like, ‘What the heck is she doing?’ ” Savannah said of her father. “But she knew what she wanted to do, and she went after it.”

Skills learned in basketball applied to soccer. “The spatial awareness, using your body to shield the ball — there’s a lot of translatable skills,” said Paul Ratcliffe, Smith’s coach at Stanford. “She uses her body as well as any player I’ve seen. She gets her body in between the ball and the defender. And she has a low center of gravity; she’s very powerful.”

By age 12, having outgrown the local soccer league, Smith joined Real Colorado, Donaldson’s renowned club that has launched numerous college and pro careers, including that of Mallory Swanson, the U.S. star who will miss the World Cup with a knee injury.

The commitment required a 170-mile round-trip commute four days a week to and from Centennial, Colo., south of Denver.

Her first mentor was Neil Payne, now the coach at Elon University, who, Donaldson said, put Smith on a disciplined path.

“At that age,” Donaldson said, “she thought she could do the impossible. She needed Neil.”

Her talent, though, was unmistakable.

Advertisement

“She had all the makings then,” said Donaldson, who doubles as the coach of the Jamaican women’s national team, which qualified for the World Cup. “She was a goal scorer. You can start judging them at 14, 15, and right there we saw a player. Her mentality was just ruthless. She just wanted to score goals and score more goals.”

By 16, Smith had earned a place on the U.S. U-17 World Cup squad alongside Sanchez, among others. She then received a call-up to the senior team, and although she wouldn’t make her debut for a few more years, the path was set.

Her first roommate was defender Becky Sauerbrunn, 15 years older and a national team member for nine years. (Smith and Sauerbrunn are now Portland teammates; the latter will miss the World Cup with a foot injury.)

“I was so nervous and scared because you’re in camp with people you’ve looked up to your whole life, and then you have to room with Becky Sauerbrunn,” Smith said. “You watched these people on TV, and you think they’re scary or mean or something. She was just so normal and asking me about my homework.”

Top NCAA programs came calling. She chose Stanford.

“The best players for me when I go to recruit, they stand out in the first two minutes,” Ratcliffe said. “When I went to see her play, she stood out in her ability to take people on [one-on-one], and then her speed really separated her as one of the top players in the country.”

After posting seven goals in an injury-shortened freshman season, Smith recorded 17 goals and nine assists, including a hat trick in the 2019 NCAA tournament semifinal against UCLA. The Cardinal won the title, defeating North Carolina in a shootout, and Smith was named the College Cup’s most outstanding player.

Unlike many male counterparts, who skip college soccer or play a year or two, most female stars compete all four years. Smith was gone in two.

“I would have loved to see her stay a little bit longer, but seeing what she’s doing now,” Ratcliffe said, “it made sense.”

‘A full-circle moment’

Portland selected her No. 1 in the 2020 NWSL draft. Her rookie season was almost entirely wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, and after scoring seven times for the Thorns in 2021, she broke out last year, finishing second in the scoring race behind San Diego’s Alex Morgan.

“Playing in the NWSL,” Smith said, “has allowed me to find my place within this world.”

Last summer, she also helped the United States qualify for the World Cup. Against Donaldson’s Jamaica team, Smith scored twice in the first eight minutes. Following the 5-0 result, mentor and pupil hugged.

“I’ve coached against her at the under-17, under-20 and senior level, and she has scored against us every damn time,” Donaldson said. “It hurts, but I’m happy for her.”

At the World Cup, Smith is slated to start on the right wing alongside Morgan, the 34-year-old striker who is No. 5 on the U.S. all-time scoring list — and a role model on and off the field to several junior teammates.

Morgan and her husband, former MLS player Servando Carrasco, are raising 3-year-old daughter Charlie, a frequent visitor to U.S. camps and matches.

“To watch her navigate [the soccer demands] and be a mom, that’s something I hope to do, too,” Smith said. “Just to watch her go about life, you can learn so much.”

At times, Smith’s youthfulness — and that of teammates Alyssa Thompson, 18; Trinity Rodman, 21; and Naomi Girma, 23 — reveals itself in interactions with established players, such as Morgan and 38-year-old Megan Rapinoe, who debuted with the national team when Thompson was 20 months old.

Skip to end of carousel World Cup 2023 See full coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 End of carousel “Some of the songs they play, I have no idea what they are,” Smith said, laughing. “They sound like what my parents listen to.” As for movie recommendations from the elders, Smith said, “I won’t watch any movie that’s grainy.” She has, though, watched clips of the 1999 World Cup, the event that launched the U.S. women into mainstream stardom. “I wasn’t quite alive, but I remember as early as I could [trying] to understand what that meant,” Smith said. “It put in my mind the idea that could be me.” In some ways, it already has. “It’s cool seeing how people know who she is — looking around the stands and seeing girls with little bubble braids and how she’s impacted them,” her sister Savannah said.

Advertisement

Sophia Smith said national team predecessors inspired her. As a child, she idolized Mia Hamm, regarded as the greatest U.S. player in history. Shortly after Smith’s national team debut in November 2020, she posted a photo on social media of her as a child posing with Abby Wambach, the program’s all-time scoring leader.

Last month, following the World Cup roster announcement, the Thorns reposted that Wambach-Smith photo alongside Smith in her U.S. uniform, with the caption: “Did we make it? Yes we did.”

did we yes

make it? we did pic.twitter.com/rwh7n25h0P — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) June 21, 2023

Smith said she was once “one of those little girls who I see out at our games every day.” At that age, she added, “I’m just hoping for someone to say hi to me, someone that I looked up to, so it’s pretty surreal, a full-circle moment” to follow in Hamm’s and Wambach’s footsteps.

In Oceania, she will have the opportunity to not only match their championship achievements but reach the next level in a blossoming career.

“This is her time,” Ratcliffe said. “And when I say that, she’s ahead of her time because she’s still very young. She can establish herself and the trajectory of her career. After that, it’s just going to be phenomenal.”