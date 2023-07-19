Tiger Woods’s ex-girlfriend drops lawsuit amid continued NDA arguments

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tiger Woods’s former girlfriend, Erica Herman, has dropped the $30 million lawsuit she filed against the 15-time major champion in October, according to court documents filed June 29 in Florida. The dismissal is pending resolution of a separate lawsuit Herman filed against Woods in March about the validity of a nondisclosure agreement the two parties signed in 2017.

The dropped lawsuit stemmed from an alleged oral agreement between Woods and Herman over how long she could live in his beachfront mansion in Hobe Sound, Fla. Herman claimed that she and Woods had agreed on 11 years but that she lived there for only six before — via a ruse involving a trip to the airport for a vacation to the Bahamas — she was locked out of the house and told she could not return. Herman maintained she was owed $30 million under Florida landlord-tenant law because that was how much it would cost to rent such a luxurious house over a five-year period.

Under the terms of the NDA, Herman agreed to settle all disputes with Woods via confidential arbitration and not through the courts. In March, she filed a lawsuit to get the NDA thrown out, claiming that — per a 2022 federal law — such agreements are not valid in cases involving sexual harassment. But in May, a Florida circuit judge sided with Woods, saying she found Herman’s arguments to have been “implausibly” pleaded and that Herman’s accusations of sexual harassment were “vague and threadbare.”

“Herman has had the opportunity [to] provide factual specificity for any claim relating to sexual assault or sexual harassment, however, she has not done so,” Judge Elizabeth A. Metzger wrote.

On June 16, Herman appealed the judge’s decision on the NDA lawsuit to a state district court. If the NDA is ruled to be valid, Herman must resolve her dispute with Woods via private arbitration. If a judge throws out the NDA, she can refile her lawsuit against him.

Herman’s lawyer, Benjamin Hodas, has until the end of this month to file briefs to the Florida Fourth District Court of Appeal, according to online court records.

In court filings, Herman claims she and Woods began dating in 2015, when she was director of operations for his restaurant, The Woods Jupiter. Woods did not publicly acknowledge their relationship until after she signed the NDA in 2017, however. After that point, the two were photographed together at golf tournaments and with Woods’s two children.

“Mr. Woods was Ms. Herman’s boss,” Hodas wrote in the NDA lawsuit. “On Mr. Woods’s own portrayal of events, he imposed an NDA on her as a condition to keep her job when she began having a sexual relationship with him. A boss imposing different work conditions on his employee because of their sexual relationship is sexual harassment.”

Herman quit working at the restaurant under pressure from Woods to “devote herself full-time to their relationship and caring for him and his children,” Hodas wrote. But in October, Woods told Herman they would be going on a short Bahamas vacation, and when they arrived at the airport, Woods told her to speak to his lawyer and left.

That lawyer “told her that she was not going anywhere, would never see Mr. Woods again, had been locked out of the house, and could not return,” Hodas claimed. “She would not even be able to see the children or her pets again.”

Herman claims Woods’s lawyer employed “brutish and high-pressure tactics” to get her to sign an additional NDA and arbitration agreement, but she refused.

Woods, 47, has not played golf since withdrawing from this year’s Masters. In April, he had surgery on his foot and ankle to repair injuries suffered in a February 2021 car crash.

