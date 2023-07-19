Tour de France’s trailblazing women are featured in new documentary

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On Sunday, 22 teams of seven female cyclists will begin the first stage of the eight-day Tour de France Femmes. The official women’s version of the famed stage race returned last July for the first time since 1989, when the Tour de France Féminin was discontinued after six years because of a lack of sponsorship and media coverage.

The women who rode in the Tour de France Féminin from 1984 to 1989 are the subject of a new documentary, “Uphill Climb,” from director Jill Yesko, who was determined not to let their pioneering efforts in the face of adversity be forgotten.

“I knew it was a great story and it needed to be told,” Yesko, who was a competitive cyclist in the 1980s before becoming a journalist and documentary filmmaker, said in a recent phone interview. “This was really close to my heart because I raced with some of these women. Now we’re in our 60s and some of us are in our 70s. I figured this was the time to tell it.”

Britain’s Maria Blower, Canada’s Marilyn Wells Trout and Americans Nan Deardorff-McClain and Marianne Martin are among the riders featured in the film, which was produced in conjunction with NBC Sports and is available on Peacock.

As a 26-year-old, Martin won the inaugural Tour de France Féminin in 1984, two years before fellow American Greg LeMond became the first non-European rider to win the men’s race since it was first held in 1903. (A one-off women’s Tour de France was staged in 1955.) Martin received a fraction of the prize money awarded to France’s Laurent Fignon, the 1984 men’s champion, and the women’s race garnered little coverage.

The Tour de France Féminin featured 18 stages and covered roughly one-fourth the distance of the men’s 2,500-mile course. The women were not paid and didn’t receive the same technical and medical support as the men. The race was marked by disorganization and chaos; as Martin recalls in the film, the manager assigned to the American women’s team in 1984 didn’t speak English.

“They had crappy equipment; they had terrible food and little sleep,” said Yesko, who previously directed documentaries about athlete abuse and the 1984 Olympic blood doping scandal. “But nobody really complained about it. They were all just delighted to have the opportunity to compete.”

Beyond the logistical hurdles that Martin and her fellow competitors encountered in France, male cyclists and media members weren’t exactly welcoming, and many were skeptical that the women would complete the race. (All but one of the 36 female riders in 1984 crossed the finish line.)

“I have absolutely nothing against women’s sports, but cycling is much too difficult for a woman,” five-time Tour de France champion Jacques Anquetil, who became a cycling commentator for French daily newspaper L’Équipe, wrote in 1984. “They are not made for the sport. I prefer to see a woman in a short white skirt, not racing shorts. … I am sorry to see women suffer. On a bicycle, there’s always a lot of suffering.”

The adverse conditions and doubters fostered a sense of camaraderie among the riders.

“I felt like there was this sense of we’re all in this together,” Deardorff-McClain, who participated in the 1987 race, says in the movie. “I got this one comment from a spectator who, in broken English, said, ‘You make me proud to be a woman.’ ”

Yesko began working on the documentary in 2020. A year later, the Amaury Sport Organisation, which organizes the Tour de France, announced a women’s race would return in 2022.

“We recalibrated the film to include that and connect the generations,” said Yesko, who filmed some of the Tour de France Féminin riders reuniting in France for last year’s race in custom yellow T-shirts that read “Originals on Tour.”

“These pioneering women athletes faced enormous obstacles, dug deep, gave it their all and triumphed in the world’s toughest race,” Allyson J. Davis, the film’s executive producer, said in a news release. “By telling the stories of these incredible competitors from the 1980s, viewers will be able to see the current women’s live race, resurrected in 2022 after 33 years, from an entirely new perspective.”

Yesko, who is in France to promote the film and will attend the first three stages of this year’s race as a guest of the ASO, said one of the most painstaking parts of the project was finding footage from the six Tour de France Féminin races. An accompanying podcast features extended interviews with Tour de France Féminin riders and a conversation with Connie Carpenter-Phinney, who won gold in road racing at the 1984 Summer Games in Los Angeles, where women’s cycling made its Olympic debut.

“This film for me was like my love letter to women’s cycling in the 1980s,” Yesko said. “I feel like I owe them all a debt of gratitude, and I’ve never put so much pressure on myself to tell a story.”

