Accusations, lawsuits and chaos: The end of the Daniel Snyder era

On Thursday, NFL team owners approved Snyder’s sale of the Commanders to a group led by private equity and sports investor Josh Harris for $6.05 billion, beginning a new era in Washington. Lest anyone forget just how crazy the past few years have been, we’ve compiled the major news stories into a comprehensive timeline.
Jan. 2, 2020: “Riverboat Ron” takes over
Snyder opened his introductory news conference by wishing everyone a “Happy Thanksgiving,” then said he had empowered Rivera with full control of the football operations. “We’re going to have one voice and one voice alone, and that’s going to be the coach’s,” Snyder said.
July 2, 2020: FedEx calls for name change
Washington’s stadium naming rights partner became the first major corporate backer of the team to request it change its name from the Redskins. The founder and chairman of FedEx, Fred Smith, was at the time a minority owner of the team.
July 3, 2020: Review of team name
Roughly seven years after Snyder said he would never change the team’s controversial name — “NEVER — you can use caps,” he said in 2013 — Washington announced it would review its name. Other sponsors had threatened to sever ties, and D.C. officials had assured that building a new stadium on the federally owned RFK Stadium site would never happen if Snyder didn’t change the name.
Ten days after announcing the review, the team retired its Redskins moniker.
July 5, 2020: Minority partners want out
Snyder’s three minority partners decided to sell their approximate 40 percent stake in the team because they were “not happy being a partner” of Snyder.
July 16, 2020: First report detailing harassment claims
Fifteen women, all former team employees, told The Washington Post they were sexually harassed during their time at the club. Three male employees accused of improper behavior abruptly left, and the team announced it had hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to investigate. The NFL assumed oversight of the probe less than two months later.
July 23, 2020: Temporary name announced
The team announced “Washington Football Team” as a placeholder name.
Just waking back up from my pregame nap to see about The Washington Football team??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Is that real?? No way! Oh man they had a thorough intense long board meeting about that one huh. 🥴🤦🏾♂️— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 23, 2020
Aug. 7, 2020: Guice arrested, Snyder sues media company
Washington cut running back Derrius Guice after he turned himself in on domestic violence-related charges, including felony strangulation. (He reached a settlement with his accuser 10 months later, and the charges were dismissed.)
That same day, Snyder sued Media Entertainment Arts WorldWide for publishing stories he claimed falsely suggested he had engaged in sex trafficking and consorted with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Aug. 10, 2020: Snyder blames ex-employee for smear campaign
Snyder accused Mary Ellen Blair, his former executive assistant, of taking part in what he said was an internet misinformation campaign involving stories that falsely linked him to Epstein and Twitter bots that spread unfounded rumors of Snyder abusing drugs, holding “sex parties” and bribing NFL referees.
Aug. 17, 2020: Wright hired
Jason Wright, a former running back and partner at McKinsey & Company, became the first Black team president in NFL history. “Let’s be clear,” Wright said from the outset. “I’m not a savior. Neither is Coach Ron Rivera. There’s no silver bullet for turning around an organization.”
Aug. 20, 2020: Rivera announces he has cancer
In an interview with ESPN, Rivera announced he had been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. He underwent radiation treatments and three cycles of chemotherapy during the season, and in January 2021, doctors told him he was officially cancer-free.
Aug. 26, 2020: Dozens more allegations
Another 25 women told The Post they had experienced sexual harassment while working for the team. Lewd outtakes from videos about the making of the team’s cheerleader swimsuit calendars in 2008 and 2010 had been created without the cheerleaders’ permission and allegedly made for team executives. In a statement, Snyder claimed to have no knowledge of or involvement with the videos.
Sept. 4, 2020: NFL tells Snyder to ‘back off’ use of PIs
The Post interviewed eight people who said private investigators had approached them looking for information about Blair, the team’s workplace culture or both. In a court hearing, attorney Debra Katz, who represented Blair and many other former team employees, said the NFL told Snyder to “back off” his use of PIs.
Snyder’s attorney denied the claim that the NFL had told Snyder to “back off” and said the private investigator activity was related to Snyder’s defamation suit against MEAWW.
Oct. 11, 2020: Smith plays first game since injury
Two years after suffering a gruesome leg injury and subsequent life-threatening infection, quarterback Alex Smith returned to the field. He was sacked six times in a 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but he was later named Washington’s starter and led it to its first playoff berth in five years.
Nov. 13, 2020: Minority partners sue Snyder
Three minority partners had agreed to sell their stakes in the team to a group of investors for $900 million. But Snyder blocked the sale and offered to buy a portion of their combined stake. The partners sued Snyder to try to get a federal judge to allow the sale to move forward.
Dec. 22, 2020: Details of 2009 settlement surface
The Post reported that the team had paid a female former employee who accused Snyder of sexual misconduct on his private plane $1.6 million as part of a confidential settlement in 2009. Key details of the settlement were uncovered during Wilkinson’s investigation of the team’s workplace culture. David Donovan, the team’s general counsel from 2005 to 2011, sued Wilkinson in November 2020 in federal court to try to force her to destroy documents related to the allegation.
Jan. 9, 2021: Quarantine quarterback
Taylor Heinicke, whom the team signed while he was sleeping on his sister’s couch and studying for finals at Old Dominion University, was thrust into the starting role in a playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Heinicke threw for 306 yards and one touchdown and rushed for another score — his signature pylon-dive TD. Although Washington lost, Heinicke’s performance landed him a two-year contract.
Feb. 23, 2021: Smith sounds off on team
Alex Smith gave a candid interview to GQ magazine in which he indicated he had to strong-arm his way onto the roster in 2020 after recovering from his leg injury. “They … didn’t want me there, didn’t want me to be a part of it, didn’t want me to be on the team, the roster, didn’t want to give me a chance,” Smith said. “Mind you, it was a whole new regime. They came in, I’m like the leftovers, and I’m hurt, and I’m this liability. … I couldn’t have cared less about all that. Whether you like it or not, I’m giving this a go at this point.”
March 31, 2021: Snyder buys out partners
The NFL granted Snyder a debt limit waiver, and owners ratified his $875 million buyout of his limited partners, giving his family complete ownership of the franchise.
July 2, 2021: A fine and no written report
The NFL announced the findings of Wilkinson’s investigation and fined the team $10 million. The league did not release a written report, as it had for previous investigations, citing “the sensitivity of the allegations.” Tanya Snyder, who was named the team’s co-CEO earlier that week, assumed all day-to-day responsibilities of the team at league meetings. Though the NFL restricted Daniel Snyder’s involvement in the franchise’s operations, he was not suspended and could still attend games.
Oct. 4, 2021: DEA raids facility
The DEA searched the team’s facility and the home of former head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion as part of a criminal probe of possible disbursement of prescription painkillers. Vermillion later agreed to a deferred prosecution.
Oct. 11, 2021: Gruden resigns after email leak
Jon Gruden, the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, resigned after racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails he had sent to Allen from 2011 to 2017 were leaked. The emails were among hundreds sent to the NFL during Wilkinson’s probe, and their release created a cascade of events that ultimately led to Snyder selling the team.
Oct. 17, 2021: Botched jersey retirement
The team gave only three days’ notice for a jersey retirement ceremony for beloved late safety Sean Taylor, drawing the ire of many fans who hoped to attend. Wright issued an apology and admitted the team “screwed up.”
Making matters worse: The day of the tribute, Taylor’s family was photographed outside the stadium where the team had renamed a road in Taylor’s honor, but they stood in front of a row of portable toilets.
The fam. pic.twitter.com/PUNbb8s9lM— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 17, 2021
In 2022, the team installed a memorial of Taylor, which critics said looked like a mannequin and lacked personalization; the helmet didn’t have Taylor’s signature taping, and the uniform was made by Nike, which didn’t become the NFL’s uniform supplier until years after Taylor’s death.
Oct. 21, 2021: House committee presses NFL
The Gruden emails sparked an investigation by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which pressed the NFL for its findings from Wilkinson’s investigation. Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), then the chairwoman of the committee, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) sent a five-page letter asking Commissioner Roger Goodell to produce “all documents and communications obtained in connection with the investigation into the [team], its management, its owners, and any other matter relating to or resulting from the … investigation.”
Nov. 14, 2021: Young injures knee
Chase Young, the second pick of the 2020 draft and the league’s 2020 defensive rookie of the year, suffered a torn ACL and a ruptured patellar tendon. Young, who had just 1.5 sacks in the first nine games of the season, missed the next 22 games.
Dec. 23, 2021: Everett involved in fatal crash
Safety and special teams ace Deshazor Everett crashed his car in Loudoun County, killing his girlfriend, Olivia Peters, and leaving him with multiple non-life-threatening injuries. The team released Everett, who later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.
Dec. 26, 2021: Payne and Allen scuffle
Washington traveled to Dallas on four days of rest to get whooped by the Cowboys on “Sunday Night Football.” As frustration mounted on the field, defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sideline. Payne poked Allen in the temple, Allen took a swing at Payne, and afterward they described it as a brotherly fight.
Washington is coming unglued. DTs Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into it on the sideline after the Cowboys' fourth TD. Allen even swung at Payne. pic.twitter.com/aWJeHsgSy5— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 27, 2021
Jan. 2, 2022: Railing collapses
After a loss to the Eagles, a railing along the north tunnel at FedEx Field collapsed, nearly taking out Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts. Multiple fans toppled to the ground, and some later sued the team. (The lawsuit is still pending.)
The issue was one of many at the stadium; earlier that season, a pipe burst, sprinklers went off in a suite, and the fog machine used during player introductions went rogue.
Feb. 2, 2022: New name unveiled
Feb. 3, 2022: Snyder accused of sexual harassment
Former cheerleader and team marketing manager Tiffani Johnston testified during a House committee roundtable that Snyder had sexually harassed her at a team dinner. In a statement after the testimony, Snyder apologized for the culture at his team but called the claims made directly against him “outright lies.”
The team said it would investigate Johnston’s allegations, but in a sharp rebuke, the league said it would oversee the probe and tabbed Mary Jo White, former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, to lead it.
March 9, 2022: Commanders acquire Wentz
Washington agreed to essentially give up two draft picks and take on quarterback Carson Wentz’s full $22 million salary. It did not go well.
April 12, 2022: Allegations of financial misconduct
The House Committee on Oversight and Reform sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission that outlined allegations made by Jason Friedman, a former executive who worked for the team for 24 years. Friedman claimed the team had engaged in years of financial misconduct by maintaining “two sets of books” and withholding season ticket deposits it should have returned to fans. Snyder and the team denied the claims, but they prompted investigations by the attorneys general in D.C., Maryland and Virginia and the U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia.
June 8, 2022: ‘Dust-up’ comments
Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio referred to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol as a “dust-up” while comparing it to the racial justice protests following George Floyd’s murder in 2020. Del Rio later apologized, and Rivera fined him $100,000.
June 22, 2022: A ‘shadow investigation’
Before Goodell’s testimony before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the committee released its preliminary findings in a 29-page memo. It revealed Snyder and members of his legal team had conducted a “shadow investigation” and compiled a “dossier” targeting former team employees, their attorneys and journalists in an attempt to discredit his accusers and shift blame. It also found that Snyder and his attorneys unearthed inappropriate emails aimed at convincing Wilkinson and the NFL that Allen was the culprit for the team’s culture.
After the memo’s release, a spokesperson for Snyder did not address the committee’s findings but wrote in a statement that it’s “clear the outcome of the House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the Washington Commanders was predetermined from the beginning.” Maloney, the Committee’s chairwoman, said Snyder would be subpoenaed.
June 23-July 27, 2022: Standoff over Snyder testimony
Snyder’s attorneys and the House committee engaged in a back-and-forth about whether he would accept service of a subpoena and testify before Congress. Snyder spent much of the summer of 2022 aboard his yacht, the Lady S.
Snyder participated remotely from Israel in a voluntary deposition under oath for more than 10 hours July 28.
Aug. 28, 2022: Robinson shot in D.C.
Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. was shot twice in his lower extremities during an armed robbery attempt in D.C. He underwent surgery the following day and was placed on the non-football injury list for the start of the season. After missing just four games, Robinson made his NFL debut Oct. 9.
Oct. 18, 2022: Irsay mentions removing Snyder
At the league’s fall meetings, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said he believed “there’s merit to remove” Snyder as owner of the Commanders. “We have to look at all the evidence, and we have to be thorough in going forward. But I think it’s something that has to be given serious consideration to,” he added.
Oct. 23, 2022: Tanya Snyder booed
In the first game after Irsay’s comments, fans chanted “Sell the team!” and booed Tanya Snyder when she appeared in a breast cancer awareness video on the big screen at FedEx Field.
Nov. 2, 2022: Snyders consider sale
A day fans never thought would come (largely because Snyder vowed it would never come) finally arrived. The Snyders announced they had retained Bank of America Securities to “consider potential transactions” related to the team.
Nov. 9, 2022: Robinson statement
After the office of the D.C. attorney general scheduled a news conference to make an announcement about the Commanders, the team replied with a statement about D.C. crime that cited Robinson’s shooting.
A Commanders spokesperson just issued this statement in light of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine and his office scheduling a news conference "to make a major announcement related to the [team]" tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/HWYvdmzRY9— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 9, 2022
Robinson’s agent ripped the team on Twitter for using his client as a shield, and Wright issued a follow-up statement admitting it was wrong of the team to reference Robinson.
Nov. 10-18, 2022: Multiple lawsuits
Karl A. Racine (D), then D.C.’s attorney general, filed two consumer protection lawsuits. The first accused the Commanders, Snyder, the NFL and Goodell of colluding to mislead customers about the investigation of the team’s workplace. The second, filed a week later against the team and Snyder, involved the refundable season ticket deposits that the team failed to return to customers.
The team denied the allegations and settled the second lawsuit in April with a $425,000 fine, among other things. The first lawsuit is still pending.
On Nov. 18, the Commanders settled with the office of the former Maryland attorney general, paying a $250,000 fine and agreeing to return the remaining deposits to customers.
Nov. 21, 2022: Snyder in London
In a public filing for the incorporation of a private limited company in the United Kingdom, Snyder listed England as the country in which he “usually” resides.
Dec. 8, 2022: Committee’s final report
In a 79-page report titled “Conduct Detrimental: How the NFL and the Washington Commanders Covered Up Decades of Sexual Misconduct,” the House committee said Snyder “obstructed inquiry” and gave “misleading testimony” by claiming more than 100 times he did not know or could not recall information.
The report, which also denounced the NFL for failing to protect workers from sexual harassment and abuse, indicated someone working on behalf of Snyder had released the Gruden emails and cited Allen’s testimony that an NFL executive told him “the team’s side” had leaked the emails.
The Commanders’ attorneys said in a statement that the report was the “predictable culmination” of a “one-sided approach,” adding that “the team is proud of the progress it has made in recent years in establishing a welcoming and inclusive workplace.”
May 12, 2023: Harris group signs deal to buy team
An investment group led by Josh Harris, the co-founder of private equity firm Apollo Global Management and owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, signed a $6.05 billion agreement to purchase the team.
Feb. 18, 2023: Team remakes offense
Rivera turned the offense over to Eric Bieniemy, hiring him away from Kansas City and naming him offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. Washington will return to a West Coast system — one that will probably resemble the Chiefs’ — with Sam Howell in line to start at quarterback.
July 7, 2023: Friedman sues the team
Friedman, the former ticket and sales executive who alleged financial improprieties by the team, sued the franchise and one of its attorneys for defamation. A spokesperson for the Commanders characterized Friedman’s allegations as false.
July 13-17, 2023: Legal snag threatens sale
A week before the NFL’s scheduled meeting to vote on the team’s sale, the league’s finance committee was informed of legal hang-ups related to a lawsuit file by Jon Gruden that were significant enough to possibly delay the vote.
On July 17, attorneys for Snyder and the NFL reached an agreement on the outstanding legal issues, and the sale was back on track for approval.
July 20, 2023: NFL owners ratify sale, NFL releases investigation findings
At a Minneapolis-area hotel, NFL owners ratified Harris’s purchase of the team, ending Snyder’s tumultuous run in Washington.
As part of the close of the sale, Snyder agreed to repay the league $60 million in response to the findings of the league’s investigation, led by White, into the allegations of sexual harassment Johnston made against Snyder and Friedman’s allegations of financial improprieties made against Snyder and the team.