Accusations, lawsuits and chaos: The end of the Daniel Snyder era

Alex Smith gave a candid interview to GQ magazine in which he indicated he had to strong-arm his way onto the roster in 2020 after recovering from his leg injury. “They … didn’t want me there, didn’t want me to be a part of it, didn’t want me to be on the team, the roster, didn’t want to give me a chance,” Smith said. “Mind you, it was a whole new regime. They came in, I’m like the leftovers, and I’m hurt, and I’m this liability. … I couldn’t have cared less about all that. Whether you like it or not, I’m giving this a go at this point.”