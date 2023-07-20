After one day, the British Open is nothing if not ... open

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOYLAKE, England — What’s being staged here this week at Royal Liverpool Golf Club is the British Open, known across the United Kingdom — and officially — as the Open Championship. Pick your preference and your title. The operative word is open. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight For all the hoity-toity qualities around major championship golf — check out the scene at the clubhouse bar that overlooks the putting green, for instance — baked in is an everyman’s possibility and hope. It’s how the 151st British Open ended up with its salad of a leader board after Thursday’s first round — different ingredients from near and far who gained entry in every way possible, thrown into the same bowl. The sorting won’t begin till the weekend.

Come one, come all. How’s this for a list? Atop the board are a 6-foot-8 amateur from South Africa who plays collegiately at Georgia Tech; a 5-foot-11 hirsute pro who grew up less than 30 miles north of here; and a 30-year-old Argentine who has played 22 majors and never finished in the top 10. If it comes down to Christo Lamprecht, Tommy Fleetwood and Emiliano Grillo on Sunday — and we’re a long way from that — the contrast would be stark. The contrast would be fitting. Each opened with a 5-under 66.

“Funny, our game,” Fleetwood said, and he’s right, because the reason Lamprecht is here at all is because last month he won the British Amateur with birdies on the last four holes in his final match — at Fleetwood’s boyhood home course of Hillside in Southport.

“Sort of seeing an amateur’s name up on the leader board is always something that’s so special about major championships or anything like that,” Fleetwood said. “You’re watching somebody’s career start to blossom.”

Lamprecht’s blossoming Thursday began with a snap hook off the first tee, the result of nerves that were both obvious and understandable. His caddie, Georgia Tech assistant coach Devin Stanton, had a word with him after that first swing.

“My caddie just told me, ‘Listen, you’re playing the Open as an amateur,’” Lamprecht said. “‘No need to stress.’ We kind of had fun from there.”

As did a hodgepodge of others. There may be both rhyme and reason to the leader board come Sunday evening. There was none Thursday. A shot behind the leaders with 67 were a pair of anonymous 30-year-olds — Frenchman Antoine Rozner and Spaniard Adrian Otaegui, who are both playing in their second British Opens — and a 5-foot-7 lefty from Georgia, Brian Harman.

It takes all kinds. Among those at 68 were a clear up-and-comer in 29-year-old Coloradan Wyndham Clark, who last month won the U.S. Open in Los Angeles, and a 50-year-old trying to hang on in Stewart Cink, another Georgia Tech product whose year of graduation, 1995, is a whopping 29 years before Lambrecht’s.

“As a 50-year-old golfer, seeing a guy like him, he is pretty much like your basic nightmare, watching a guy like him coming up,” Cink said. “He can hit it like 330 in the air and he hits those little shots around the green so soft, it’s amazing.”

Cink is best known over here for beating the legendary Tom Watson, then 59, in a playoff at the 2009 Open at Turnberry on Scotland’s west coast. Here he is, still hammering away. After all those years, what about these courses suits him?

“Nothing, really,” Cink said. “To be honest, it’s not like I just knock it dead every year. I won the one year, and I don’t have a whole lot of great results other than that.”

In 23 previous British Opens, Cink has the epic victory, one other top 10 (a tie for sixth in 2007) — and eight missed cuts.

Still, Cink and Clark stand as two of only three major winners of the 18 players to break 70, joining Jordan Spieth, who has three major titles and shot 69. With 54 holes remaining, the Open is nothing if not open, with some conspicuous lurkers. Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka and No. 1-ranked Scottie Scheffler both managed 1-under 70s. Rory McIlroy, who won the 2014 Open here, missed a nine-inch tap-in at 12 and took two to get out of a greenside bunker at 18 — yet somehow managed an even-par 71.

Not yet a major winner would be Fleetwood, who is here not only as a contender and an accomplished player, but as a right proud local. The calls of, “Come on, Tommy lad,” in the unmistakable Scouse accent — nearly indecipherable to foreigners, flows off the tongue in and around Liverpool — didn’t go unnoticed.

“I am one of them, one of the guys that’s out there,” Fleetwood said. “I’m a fan of the game. I’m from this area. Yes, I feel at home, and to feel that support, it means a lot.”

With all manner of characters at the top of the board — with lists of accomplishments both long and short — Fleetwood is the name that fits in. He has been contending in major championships since he entered the final round of the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills just a shot back of the lead. He has been a runner-up twice. He has four other top-five finishes. He has never won.

“All I want to do is keep working hard, keep playing, and keep putting myself in position,” Fleetwood said, “and obviously it’ll be my turn soon.”

It may be obvious to him. After Thursday, nothing about this Open is obvious. Its early contenders come from all corners of the globe with body types and résumés that scarcely resemble those around them. The winner is out there — somewhere.

