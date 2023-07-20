The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
World Cup live updates Canada faces Nigeria in Group B clash

The women’s World Cup is underway in Australia and New Zealand, and play continues with a Group B match between Canada and Nigeria in Melbourne that kicks off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. The Canadians are a contender to play deep into the tournament: They won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, beating the United States in the semifinals along the way. Nigeria is an 11-time Africa Cup of Nations winner and has qualified for every women’s World Cup but advanced beyond the group stage just twice. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the match.

Here’s what to know

Canada is led by 40-year-old forward Christine Sinclair, international soccer’s all-time leading scorer who is playing in what is probably her last major international tournament. The Nigerian attack is built around Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala.
The World Cup began early Thursday morning Eastern time. New Zealand stunned Norway on a somber day for the co-host nation before Australia handled Ireland despite missing star striker Sam Kerr.
The United States plays its first group-stage match against first-time qualifier Vietnam at 9 p.m. Eastern time Friday. The two-time defending champion Americans will be heavily favored. Find the full match schedule and updated group standings here.
