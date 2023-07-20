World Cup live updates Canada faces Nigeria in Group B clash

The women’s World Cup is underway in Australia and New Zealand, and play continues with a Group B match between Canada and Nigeria in Melbourne that kicks off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern time. The Canadians are a contender to play deep into the tournament: They won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, beating the United States in the semifinals along the way. Nigeria is an 11-time Africa Cup of Nations winner and has qualified for every women’s World Cup but advanced beyond the group stage just twice. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the match.