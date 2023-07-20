Capitals hire Kirk Muller and Kenny McCudden to complete coaching staff

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Spencer Carbery’s coaching staff is complete. The Washington Capitals on Thursday announced the hires of Kirk Muller and Kenny McCudden to assist Carbery in his first season at the helm, rounding out the assistant coach group. The Capitals hired Mitch Love as an assistant coach late last month and retained assistant coach Scott Allen, goaltending coach Scott Murray, video coach Brett Leonhardt and video coordinator Emily Engel-Natzke from Peter Laviolette’s staff.

Muller, 57, has 17 years of NHL coaching experience, including three years as the head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes from 2011 to 2014, and spent the past two seasons as an associate coach for the Calgary Flames. Before joining the Flames, Muller was an associate coach for the Montreal Canadiens from 2016 to 2021 and an assistant coach for the St. Louis Blues from 2014 to 2016.

When Muller was with St. Louis, he ran the Blues’ power play — a unit that recorded the third-highest power-play percentage in the NHL (21.9 percent) during his tenure. Muller, who also played in the NHL for 19 seasons, is expected to handle the power play in Washington, working alongside Carbery in that area. Carbery ran the Toronto Maple Leafs’ power play for the past two seasons before the Capitals hired him as their head coach, so he is expected to be heavily involved in Washington’s power play as well.

McCudden, 61, will serve as a skills coach with the Capitals after eight years in the same role with the Columbus Blue Jackets. McCudden has been a skills coach for nearly two decades; he started with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves in 1994. He was also the skating and skills coach for the U.S. women’s national team from 2011 to 2014. With Columbus, McCudden was on the ice for nearly every practice and provided individual skills instruction to a variety of players throughout the season.

The Capitals also announced that Zack Leddon has been promoted to head strength coach after five seasons as the assistant strength and conditioning coach. Mike Wagner has been named assistant strength and conditioning coach, joining Washington after seven seasons with the Capitals’ AHL affiliate in Hershey.

