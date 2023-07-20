Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic breaks foot after kicking dugout cooler

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic was in tears Thursday while acknowledging that his momentary loss of composure will be felt by his team for some time. A day after Kelenic kicked a dugout water cooler following a key strikeout, test results showed a fracture in his left foot. The third-year major leaguer will be out indefinitely, per the Mariners.

“I just feel terrible, especially for the guys,” an emotional Kelenic, who was seen in a walking boot, told reporters. “I let the emotions get the best of me, and I just let them down. I take full responsibility for it. It’s on me. That just can’t happen.”

Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic shed tears apologizing after breaking his foot while kicking a water cooler. https://t.co/Bd4CutPVy5 pic.twitter.com/WPc19UAJbC — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) July 20, 2023

“Nobody feels worse about it than Jarred does,” Mariners Manager Scott Servais said (via MLB.com). “I think it’s a learning lesson for him, for all players. Players get frustrated when they’re not getting the results they’re looking for. But you’ve got to be able to control your emotions. That’s part of being a professional. Last night he let it get the best of him, and it affects all of us.”

Kelenic’s outburst Wednesday came after he lost a battle to Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jhoan Duran in a 6-3 home loss. Coming to the plate with two men on and no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Kelenic took the at-bat to nine pitches and managed to foul off a few fastballs hurled over 100 mph before taking a curveball for strike three. Upon returning to the dugout, he kicked the cooler.

“We came up last night with the game on the line, two guys on against arguably the best closer in baseball,” Kelenic, 24, said. “And I just put together a good at-bat, was just grinding, and unfortunately couldn’t come through. And like I said, I made a mistake.”

With Kelenic initially placed on the 10-day injured list, Seattle recalled outfielder Cade Marlowe from its Class AAA affiliate in Tacoma, Wash. Playing mostly left field, but also contributing in center, right and designated hitter, Kelenic has been a lineup mainstay for the 48-48 Mariners. For the season, he is batting .252, with 11 home runs, 45 RBI and a .759 OPS that is second-best among the team’s regulars.

Jarred Kelenic was so upset with the injury. That he couldn’t speak for a few minutes. He said he let his teammates down. pic.twitter.com/aSnY792R2K — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) July 20, 2023

Selected sixth overall in the 2018 MLB draft by the New York Mets, Kelenic was sent to Seattle as part of a trade package that brought Edwin Diaz and Robinson Cano to New York before the 2019 season. Servais said Thursday his understanding was that Kelenic would not need surgery.

“A broken bone, I don’t know what the timetable is, but it takes a while for those things to heal,” said Servais a former major league catcher who has managed the Mariners since 2016. “So he’ll be in a boot and immobilized for the time being.”

“He’s had a nice season to this point,” Servais added of Kelenic (via the Associated Press). “He’s made a ton of adjustments on the field and you can see it. There’s days when it looks great. There’s other days it has been a struggle like all young players.

“But at the end of the day, when you react like that — and I think the thing that hits him as hard as anybody — it not just affects him, it affects the rest of us.”

