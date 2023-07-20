Investigation finds Commanders hid revenue, Snyder harassed team employee

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Outgoing Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder will pay the NFL $60 million as part of the closing of the sale of his franchise after a league investigation, conducted by attorney Mary Jo White, concluded that the team withheld revenue it should have shared with other franchises and that Snyder sexually harassed a former team employee.

White also found that the Commanders failed to cooperate with her investigation. Snyder agreed to be interviewed last month for the investigation but limited that interview to one hour, according to White’s findings.

The 17-month investigation led by White, a former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, sustained allegations made by two former team employees, Tiffani Johnston and Jason Friedman.

Advertisement

White’s investigation began in February 2022 after Johnston, a former cheerleader and marketing manager for the team, told members of Congress that Snyder had harassed her at a team dinner, putting his hand on her thigh and pressing her toward his limo. Snyder denied the accusations, calling the allegations made directly against him “outright lies.”

That April, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability (then called the House Committee on Oversight and Reform) detailed allegations of financial improprieties by the team and Snyder in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission. Those allegations, which the Commanders denied, were made by Friedman, a former ticket and sales executive for the team.

White’s investigation sustained Johnston’s allegation that Snyder put his hand on her thigh under the table and pushed her toward the back seat of his car.

Advertisement

The investigation also sustained another allegation by Johnston that a former senior executive for the team improperly took and viewed an unedited cheerleader calendar photo. But the evidence was insufficient to show that Snyder was involved in that incident, White’s investigation concluded.

White’s findings sustained Friedman’s allegation that the Commanders intentionally shielded and withheld an amount of shareable NFL revenue, in violation of league policies. White’s investigation identified approximately $11 million in revenue that the team appeared to have improperly shielded from sharing with other NFL franchises and owners.

The investigation also identified as much as an additional $44 million in revenue that was transferred from shareable to non-shareable accounts. But White’s investigation was not able to determine the exact amount the team improperly transferred, citing a lack of evidence. Under NFL policy, 34 percent of this type of revenue was required to be shared with other teams.

Advertisement

White neither found nor ruled out that Snyder directed or personally participated in the improper shielding of revenue, the investigation concluded. But White found that Snyder was aware of efforts to minimize revenue-sharing, and he set a tone at the top of the organization. The investigation concluded that Snyder recognized that, as the team’s owner, he was ultimately responsible for what occurred with the franchise. White’s investigation focused on financial allegations occurring between 2009 and 2015.

White attended Thursday’s league meeting in a Minneapolis-area hotel alongside the Mall of America. She briefed the owners on her findings. The owners voted Thursday to approve Snyder’s $6.05 billion sale of the Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris. The sale could close as soon as Friday. Snyder’s payment to the NFL is designed to resolve White’s findings and all other outstanding matters as he leaves the league.

The investigation’s findings concluded that the Commanders failed to properly cooperate. White found that the team was slow in providing documents, although it ultimately did supply them as requested. The Commanders did not make their external auditors available, according to White’s findings. The team’s failure to cooperate contributed to White’s inability to determine the total amount of improperly shielded revenue and to ascertain the extent of Snyder’s knowledge and participation, the investigation found.

Advertisement

White’s investigative team interviewed Snyder remotely on June 29. Snyder previously had declined to be interviewed by White, three people with direct knowledge of the league’s inner workings said in March.

White’s investigation focused on Johnston’s and Friedman’s allegations. White and her investigative team met with 44 witnesses, some on multiple occasions. They reviewed more than 10,000 documents and were assisted by a team of forensic accountants. Former chief financial officers and other senior executives and financial officers for the team did not agree to be interviewed, according to White’s findings.

The House Oversight Committee’s 2022 letter to the FTC was based on allegations made by Friedman, a former vice president of sales and customer service who worked for the franchise for 24 years. The 20-page letter said the team and Snyder “may have engaged in a troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct” that allegedly involved withholding as much as $5 million in refundable deposits from season ticket holders and also hiding money that was supposed to be shared among NFL owners.

Advertisement

The committee’s letter was copied to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and to the attorneys general of D.C., Maryland and Virginia. The office of Karl A. Racine (D), then the District’s attorney general, filed two lawsuits last year against the Commanders. The team reached settlements with the D.C. and Maryland attorneys general offices, without admitting wrongdoing, related to allegations of withholding deposits from ticket holders.

Friedman filed a lawsuit on July 7 accusing the Commanders and one of their attorneys of defamation. The 15-page lawsuit names Pro Football Inc., which owns the Commanders, and attorney John Brownlee as defendants. It requests a jury trial and says Friedman is seeking $7.5 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages, plus interest, attorneys’ fees, expenses, costs and any other damages the court deems proper.

“Jason Friedman testified truthfully before Congress about his experiences with the Washington Commanders,” Lisa Banks, one of Friedman’s attorneys, said in a statement about the lawsuit. “In response to his testimony, the team and its lawyer attempted to publicly destroy him by baselessly calling him a liar and questioning his moral character. I am confident that Mr. Friedman will be vindicated both by the NFL’s investigation and a court of law.”

Advertisement

The Commanders called Friedman’s lawsuit “completely without merit” and said they “will vigorously defend the team against these false allegations.”

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the House Oversight Committee’s ranking Democrat, urged the NFL in a letter to Goodell last month to abide by its pledge to release the findings of White’s investigation and to impose any appropriate discipline.

The NFL announced in July 2021, following a previous investigation led by attorney Beth Wilkinson into the team’s workplace, that the Commanders had been fined $10 million and that Snyder’s wife Tanya, the team’s co-CEO, would assume control of the franchise’s daily operations for an unspecified period.

Gift this article Gift Article