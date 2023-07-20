New York Times union files grievance over plan to close sports desk

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The union representing the New York Times newsroom filed a grievance Thursday challenging the company’s announcement that it plans to shutter its sports section and rely on the Athletic for its sports coverage in print and online. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The grievance, sent from NewsGuild to Times executives, accused the company of violating their union contract by “unilaterally removing bargaining unit work and by assigning such work to non-bargaining unit employees, namely the employees of The Athletic, a company owned by the New York Times.”

In a statement on Thursday, the guild said: “The Times Guild has jurisdiction over journalism jobs at The Times, yet the company is claiming it has the right to subcontract to itself and have nonunion workers do union work without the same job protections, wages and other benefits we have fought so hard to secure. These claims are preposterous on their face and a brazen attempt at union-busting.”

Advertisement

The Times declined to comment on the grievance, but Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha pointed to a note written to the newsroom last week by Times chairmen A.G. Sulzberger and CEO Meredith Kopit Levien, which highlighted that the Times has added nearly 1,000 journalism jobs in recent years, half of which have been in the Times newsroom.

The guild is not challenging the dissolution of the sports desk but rather that the Times can rely on non-guild labor to produce its sports coverage, arguing that the Times is violating its collective bargaining agreement by subcontracting to itself.

The Athletic is a subscription sports publication the Times bought last year for $550 million. Its newsroom of around 400 writers and editors is not unionized.

The Times has 20 days to respond to the grievance. If they deny it, which is expected, the guild then has 45 days to file for an arbitration hearing. The arbitrator could rule that Times sports coverage is guild work, which would mean its sports coverage couldn’t be subcontracted to the Athletic and the Times newsroom would have to produce the Times’s sports coverage. If the arbitrator were to side with the Times, it could set a precedent that the Times can outsource the work of a section to non-guild workers.

Advertisement

Another outcome, according to people familiar with the process, is some kind of a settlement between the guild and the Times. One possibility could be that the Times agrees to voluntarily recognize an Athletic union if that newsroom were to organize on its own. (The Athletic’s publisher David Perpich told the Wall Street Journal this month that he would not oppose a union in the Athletic newsroom.)

The grievance is the latest twist in the Times’s stewardship of the Athletic, which delivered around 1 million paid subscribers to the Times but never turned a profit before the Times acquisition and has lost tens of millions of dollars since. The Athletic laid off around 20 staffers in June.

The Times has used its powerful brand and platform to boost the profile of the Athletic, hoping to turn its financial fortunes and justify the price it paid while also, Times staffers believe, taking steps to ensure that the Athletic’s newsroom does not become part of the Times guild.

Advertisement

The Times has maintained that the Athletic is a separate newsroom. The Athletic and the Times sports department were not allowed to communicate with each other, multiple staffers said, causing the two sports staffs to produce overlapping work. The business sides of the two publications, however, were able to coordinate, according to two people with knowledge of the arrangement. Rhoades Ha said many Times business executives work for the New York Times Company rather than the Times newsroom.

When the Times dissolved its sports desk, it assigned staffers to other desks in its newsroom — business, national, breaking news and obituaries, among them — and said there would be no layoffs. Sports staffers asked executive editor Joe Kahn during a meeting last week if they could be placed at the Athletic and were told the Times had no control over that, according to multiple present at the meeting. However, the Athletic has already reached out to multiple displaced Times sports staffers about their interest in jobs at the Athletic, according to multiple people familiar with the outreach.

The Times has also created office space at its New York headquarters for the Athletic. (One photo of the space that circulated among Athletic staffers showed cubicles, a sheet of paper with the Athletic logo on it and a whiteboard with a football drawn on it, which served to reinforce the belief among some staffers that the Times sees sports as the “toy department” of the newsroom.)

Advertisement

In a contentious companywide meeting last week with Kahn and CEO Meredith Kopit Levien, Times staffers chanted at one point, “Sports jobs are union jobs.” (Vanity Fair first reported on the meeting.) Asked about the company’s editorial plan for the Athletic at that meeting, Kahn told staffers that newsroom leadership did not have a specific plan until recently, which Times staffers found concerning since the company had spent $550 million on the acquisition, according to multiple Times staffers who attended the meeting.

While the guild believes the Times cannot subcontract sports work, Times higher-ups have told staffers the company can use Athletic stories like they would any stories from the Associated Press or other wire services because the Athletic is a separate newsroom.

Guild members also sent management a petition with more than 1,100 signatures from Times employees and alumni.

Advertisement

Craig Becker, general counsel for the AFL-CIO and a former member of the National Labor Relations Board, said subcontracting is a common issue in labor disputes. A key factor is how much control the Times exerts over employment at the Athletic. “If they are controlling any terms of employment at the Athletic, there’s a better argument that they are just trying to escape the guild contract,” he said.

Samuel Estreicher, the director of the Center for Labor and Employment Law at New York University, said the guild faces a hurdle in arguing there is harm to the bargaining unit because there were no layoffs, but agreed the coordination aspect was key. “Is the Athletic just doing the same work for the Times? Do they interchange with Times writers and editors? Do they work for the same management?" he asked. “And does the CBA say that the work must be supervised by Times personnel?”

Gift this article Gift Article