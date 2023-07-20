On a somber day in New Zealand, the Football Ferns offer a burst of light

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — A city and country shaken by gun violence early Thursday poured its collective heart that evening into the New Zealand women's national soccer team, into those wonderfully named Football Ferns and into the start of the World Cup. Sports can have cathartic effects, and on this night, Hannah Wilkinson and the Ferns wrapped their arms around their enchanting island nation.

Wilkinson’s goal early in the second half provided not only a 1-0 upset over Norway in the tournament opener, but secured the first World Cup victory in New Zealand history following 12 defeats and three draws.

The country had waited years for the opportunity to co-host the World Cup with Australia. It was supposed to be a day to celebrate its moment on the global stage, to revel in the launch of the tournament at the country’s national stadium and christen the biggest competition in women’s sports history.

But some 12 hours before the first of 64 matches over 32 days, a deadly shooting in the central business district cast a pall over the festivities at Eden Park.

Two people were killed and six wounded in a shooting in downtown Auckland ahead of the opening game of the Women’s World Cup on July 20. (Video: Reuters)

The incident, which was unrelated to the tournament, took place at a construction site steps from the Norwegian team’s hotel. Two people were killed and 10 wounded, including a police officer. The gunman was found dead after a standoff with police.

The location of the shooting was about three miles north of the stadium. As a precaution, security measures were heightened around the venue, which welcomed 42,137 spectators — the most, by far, for a New Zealand women’s home match.

Earlier in the day, FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke with Prime Minister Chris Hipkinsand later met with Grant Robertson, the minister for sport and recreation, to discuss security arrangements.

The 15-minute opening ceremony proceeded as planned with performances celebrating the indigenous Maori culture and the 32 participating teams, the largest field since the women’s World Cup was founded in 1991. Fireworks were launched and the World Cup trophy was brought onto the field.

The festive mood then turned somber with a moment of silence remembering the victims of a shooting that shook a city and nation where gun-related violence is uncommon. Players for each team lined up on the center circle and draped their arms of each other’s shoulders. The respective national flags flew at half-staff on the cool, breezy night.

When the match started, the energy returned. The crowd roared for the Football Ferns, the nickname given to the New Zealand team. Fans shook poi, white balls tethered to a cord and traditionally used in Maori dances.

The previous attendance record was 12,508 for a friendly against the United States early this year at Eden Park.

Thursday’s crowd included the McMahon family, of Auckland. Sisters Abby, 9, and Pippa, 7, were dressed in matching purple hoodies and draped in New Zealand and World Cup flags. The girls play for Western Springs Association FC — one of New Zealand’s biggest clubs, where the women’s senior team recently won a landmark pay parity deal with the men’s side.

“It’s a big part of their lives already and coming to this is so special,” said their mother, Jean, who played soccer in college. “It’s a great sport for all ages. And all sexes.”

In the lead-up to the tournament, the family watched a FIFA series that showed how teams around the world vied to qualify for the World Cup — an eye opener for the young fans.

“It was great for the kids to see the stories of those countries … We’ve been on the journey for weeks,” Jean McMahon said.

The Football Ferns, ranked No. 26 by FIFA, needed all the support they could muster: In 15 matches over their previous five World Cup appearances, they had come up empty.

The 12th-ranked Norwegians, meanwhile, featured players from top European clubs, including Olympique Lyonnais star Ada Hegerberg.

Through the first half, though, New Zealand acquitted itself quite well. It wasn’t rattled by Norway’s pressure and created several promising opportunities, though without testing goalkeeper Aurora Mikalsen.

On level terms entering the second half, the Ferns grew in confidence. They needed less than three minutes to take the lead with a stunning end-to-end foray, culminating with Jacqui Hand crossing to Wilkinson for a six-yard one-timer.

Teammates on the field and on the bench rushed to the former University of Tennessee star celebrating in the corner.

New Zealand wasn’t satisfied. Moments later, Indiah-Paige Riley forced Mikalsen to make a soaring save on an 18-yard attempt. Norway was in trouble.

The equalizer almost came in the 81st minute, but goalkeeper Victoria Esson touched Tuva Hansen’s 22-yarder off the crossbar.

New Zealand received a penalty kick in the closing moments, when Hansen blocked C.J. Bott’s cross with her hand at the edge of the box. Video replay confirmed the infraction. However, Ria Percival smashed her attempt off the crossbar.

Nine minutes of stoppage time came and went. A stadium, a city and a country rejoiced.

Rachel Pannett contributed to this report.

