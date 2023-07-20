Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOYLAKE, England — When Lucas Herbert stepped into the coliseum-like grandstands that ring the 17th tee at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on Thursday morning, he was 3 under par and shared the lead in the British Open. Two holes earlier, he had needed just three shots to cover 620 yards and make eagle at the par-5 15th. The 17th, listed at 136 yards, stretched out before him, delicate and dangerous.

A dozen minutes later, he walked toward the 18th tee, even on his round, out of the lead, after a triple-bogey 6.

“I could have told you there would be carnage,” he said later.

That the shortest hole on Royal Liverpool’s scorecard could cause such carnage provided much of the preamble to this Open, and it may inflict much more damage than it did in Thursday’s first round. Its position on the course — the penultimate hole, with a reachable par 5s two holes back and one ahead — means the finishing stretch is something like a camera lens that zooms out, then in tightly, then back out again. The hole will test the field. It will, on the weekend, test the final groups, who may well step to its tee joined by a mix of rain, wind, indecision and anxiety.

When the Open was last staged here in 2014, the current 17th didn’t exist.

“One of the sentiments that was felt after ’14 … was that the course could do with more drama,” said Martin Slumbers, CEO of the R&A, which stages the Open.

So here it comes, if conditions comply — and by complying, we mean become much more miserable than Thursday’s sunny and downright pleasant Open outlier.

The slogan on the back of so many grandstands here this week blares, “Forged by Nature,” which is a nod to traditional links golf, played on the sod as it was found. The 17th is no such hole. Earth hadn’t created drama here on its own, so Royal Liverpool and the R&A needed a bulldozer’s help. When the Open was held here in 2006 and ’14, the final par 3 was the 15th. The decision here was to reroute the course and reshape the land so the finish is now a 620-yard par 5, a 461-yard par 4, the dinky little 17th, and the 609-yard par 5 last.

The other decision: Don’t stretch out that par 3. Rather, shrink it.

“I’m not a huge fan of 260, 250” yards for a par 3, said five-time major champion Brooks Koepka. “It kind of takes — I don’t want to say the excitement out of it, but it’s kind of boring. You already know it’s a 3-iron, and everybody is hitting to the same spot.”

Dig into the creases in your brain to unearth the best par 3s in the world. The 12th at Augusta is obvious. The 17th at TPC Sawgrass is iconic. The seventh at Pebble Beach can be diabolical. The “Postage Stamp” green that defines the eighth at Royal Troon is notorious. Their respective yardages: 155, 137, 107 and 123.

“I am a believer that the best par 3s in the world are short,” Slumbers said.

There is a raft of evidence to support that. Whether the 17th at Royal Liverpool can be included in that conversation can’t yet be determined. It is now known as “Little Eye,” a nod to one of the islands visible beyond the green. It also describes what might be the size of the target.

“To be honest, not many people have said that many good things about it at the moment,” said England’s Matthew Jordan, who counts himself as a member of Royal Liverpool. “I thought when we first did it, it might be too easy. But everyone is saying how it could be too hard. I’ll reserve judgment until Sunday, I think.”

Maybe it’ll be just right. When the players emerge from a tunnel onto the stage that is the 17th tee, they are surrounded by grandstands. When the first threesome arrived Thursday morning — a threesome that included Jordan, the hometown favorite — every seat was taken.

The view is some combination of simple and daunting. The River Dee is visible beyond a crest, over the green, which is slightly uphill. To the left of the green is a bunker in which Shaquille O’Neal might feel short. To the front of the green is another lose-yourself-in-it bunker, and it’s apparent even from the tee box that the grass between it and the putting surface could be used on a snooker table. Any shot that doesn’t reach the green — and even some that hit the front — have zero chance of stopping before finding the bottom of that bunker. And that doesn’t take into account the bunker to the back right of the green, which is completely hidden, a cat ready to leap out from behind the couch.

One hundred thirty-six yards of pure yikes.

“It’s pretty hard to feel the wind in there at the tee box,” Herbert said. “It’s very enclosed, and you don’t get a lot of exposure to it.”

The play Thursday was clear. The pin was in the front right, but only for suckers. The safe play was back left. If a ball settles safely on the tiny putting surface, a two-putt par is a strong probability. If it misses … well?

“I don’t think there’s really a good miss,” Herbert said, not long after he had found out just that. His tee shot settled in rough back and left of the green. His playing partners — Byeong-hun An and Ryan Fox — followed by finding the left bunker and the rough short and right, respectively.

The crowd all but delighted in impending disaster.

“It’s not easy,” Herbert said. “Felt like there was about 5,000 professional golfers sitting around us in the stands, watching it.”

Herbert hit his bump-and-run chip too firmly, and it went past the pin into the bunker, which happily gobbled it up. That left Herbert with a one-foot-in, one-foot-out situation. The bunker wasn’t done digesting him; he left his third shot in. By the time he walked away, he had that 6, and a group that had combined to play Royal Liverpool’s first 6,638 yards in even par played those next 136 yards in 5 over.

“It’s fair, because it’s unfair,” Masters champ Jon Rahm said. “It’s unfair to everybody.”

That’s one opinion — of many. By Sunday night, there will be more. The 151st British Open will likely be determined over those final few holes. How the contenders handle the tiniest of them will say much about their games, about their nerves, and about Liverpool’s ability to create drama where some was needed.

