NFL owners set to approve Commanders sale from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — After more than two decades of turmoil and disappointment, the Washington Commanders are poised to begin what they hope will be a cleansing and prosperous new era, with Josh Harris's purchase of the franchise from Daniel Snyder set to be approved Thursday by NFL team owners.

The owners were gathering at a Minneapolis-area hotel Thursday morning for a special league meeting at which they are expected to vote to ratify the sale of the Commanders from Snyder to Harris for a record-setting $6.05 billion. The deal could close as soon as Friday, officially completing the once-proud franchise's first ownership change since Snyder bought the team and its stadium in Landover, Md., from the Jack Kent Cooke estate in 1999 for $800 million.

The eight-owner finance committee is scheduled to meet at noon Eastern time Thursday and might take a formal vote then to recommend approval of the deal to the other owners. The full ownership meeting is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Eastern time. The deal must be approved by at least 24 of the 32 owners.

The finance committee voted informally during a remote meeting Monday to recommend ratification of the deal, two people familiar with those deliberations said then. One of those people predicted the sale will be approved Thursday by unanimous votes of both the finance committee and the owners. The committee’s vote Monday was 7-0 in favor of recommending approval of the deal, with one committee member not participating in the meeting. The NFL informed teams Tuesday that the committee had endorsed the deal, making another vote of the committee Thursday a mere formality and perhaps not even necessary.

Harris, a private equity investor who owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils, is expected to attend Thursday’s meeting. The sale price exceeds the previous record for an NFL team of $4.65 billion, set last year when a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton bought the Denver Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust. Harris and David Blitzer, his partner in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and an investor in the Commanders, will have to sell their shares in the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

The owners are meeting in the same hotel, the JW Marriott alongside the Mall of America, at which the NFL held a special league meeting last August for the owners to ratify the Broncos sale.

After failing in his bid to purchase the Broncos last year, Harris, 58, is poised to land his hometown NFL team. He grew up in Chevy Chase and attended the Field School in Northwest Washington. The investors in Harris’s group include Mitchell Rales, the co-founder of the Danaher Corporation; Washington-area venture capitalist Mark Ein; NBA great Earvin “Magic” Johnson; and Eric Schmidt, the former chief executive officer of Google.

Harris’s group prevailed in a process in which Steve Apostolopoulos, a Canadian commercial real estate developer and private equity executive, and Tilman Fertitta, the owner of the NBA’s Houston Rockets, entered bids. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, used a New York investment firm, Allen & Company, to evaluate a possible bid but never made one, clearing the way for Harris’s group to reach an unsigned, nonexclusive agreement with Snyder in April. Harris and Snyder signed an exclusive deal May 12, more than six months after the Commanders announced in November that Snyder and his wife Tanya, the franchise’s co-CEO, had retained an investment bank to consider offers for the team.

The finance committee initially raised concerns about the structure of Harris’s deal, believing it to be above the NFL’s $1.1 billion debt limit for franchise acquisitions. But Harris agreed to make the necessary adjustments, and he and Rales excitedly left an in-person meeting with the finance committee June 7 at the NFL’s offices in Manhattan with their part of the transaction all but done. The league informed owners two days later to reserve two dates for a prospective special league meeting to consider and potentially approve the sale, then later settled on the July 20 option.

The final obstacle to the completion of the process was cleared when attorneys for the NFL and Daniel Snyder reached an agreement resolving the remaining legal issues that threatened to complicate the approval and closing of the sale, two people with knowledge of those deliberations said Monday. The Snyder family had been unwilling to indemnify the league and the other owners for legal liability arising from the lawsuit filed against the NFL by former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden, people familiar with the situation said last week. The terms of the resolution between Snyder and the NFL on that issue remain unclear.

Gruden resigned in October 2021 after the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times published emails sent to the team account of Bruce Allen, Washington’s former team president, in which Gruden used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language over approximately seven years of correspondence while he worked for ESPN. The emails were gathered as part of a previous investigation of the Commanders’ workplace conducted by attorney Beth Wilkinson.

The NFL has denied leaking the emails. Snyder “already testified under oath before the Oversight Committee that he neither leaked the Gruden emails nor directed or authorized anyone to do so and does not know who did so,” a person familiar with the communications between the Commanders and the league said last week of the team’s view.

The findings of the league’s second investigation of Snyder and the Commanders, being conducted by attorney Mary Jo White, could be released soon, a person familiar with the NFL’s inner workings said this week. The investigation could result in NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell imposing a fine, according to that person. Goodell has said the league will release the findings of White’s investigation publicly.

In addition to the two NFL probes, Snyder and the Commanders were investigated by the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability (then called the House Committee on Oversight and Reform) and the attorneys general of D.C., Maryland and Virginia. A federal investigation in the Eastern District of Virginia reportedly is ongoing.

The NFL announced in July 2021, following Wilkinson’s investigation, that the Commanders had been fined $10 million and that Tanya Snyder would assume control of the franchise’s daily operations for an unspecified period. Wilkinson began her work a year earlier, after The Washington Post reported allegations of pervasive sexual harassment levied by 15 female former employees and two journalists covering the team.

Wilkinson initially was hired by Daniel Snyder and the team, but the NFL assumed oversight of that investigation after a second Post report on the team’s workplace culture detailed allegations made by another 25 female former employees.

White’s investigation began in February 2022 after Tiffani Johnston, a former cheerleader and marketing manager for the team, told members of Congress that Snyder harassed her at a team dinner, putting his hand on her thigh and pressing her toward his limo. Snyder denied the accusations, calling the allegations made directly against him “outright lies.” That April, the Oversight Committee detailed allegations of financial improprieties by the team and Snyder in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission. The Commanders denied the allegations.

In June 2022, The Post reported details of an employee’s claim that Snyder sexually assaulted her during a flight on his private plane in April 2009. Later that year, the team agreed to pay the employee, whom it fired, $1.6 million in a confidential settlement. In a 2020 court filing, Snyder called the woman’s claims “meritless.”

Snyder leaves the NFL after 24 years in which the team failed to recapture the on-field glories of Cooke’s ownership tenure and increasingly was embroiled in controversy. Other NFL owners hope that Harris’s group will be able to restore the reputation of a team that once was regarded as being among the sport’s flagship franchises.

Harris takes control of the team just before the Commanders will open their training camp next week. He is expected to retain Jason Wright as team president and to keep the franchise’s business and football staffs basically intact, at least initially. But while Harris and his investment partners take some time to evaluate staffers and the team’s operations, they plan to jump immediately into the task of attempting to repair the franchise’s relationship with its fan base. The new owners also inherit the job of trying to secure funding and choose a location in D.C., Maryland or Virginia for a new stadium.

Harris is expected to make public comments Thursday after the sale is approved. He is to be in the D.C. area Friday and is expected to participate in a news conference as part of a fan event at FedEx Field.

