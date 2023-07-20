Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

At their best, sports franchises contribute a few good strands to the fabric of a town. Think of a sterling library system, cheap eats that make your taste buds trill or a public transportation system that gets you there, preferably alive. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Which means when a sports franchise fails, a city degrades. Strangers have one less reason to nod or smile. Schools have one less reason to throw a party, get the kiddies in matching colors or blow off last period. Media outlets have one less reason to get goofy. And everyone has one less reason to feel proud.

A failed team is like closed storefronts, broken city services or rotted-out streets, things that make you gaze at feet instead of faces. You want to be associated with something that brings people together, something outsiders envy. Shared misery is a bonding agent, but it’s thin paste compared with shared joy.

Advertisement

No one’s quality of life depends on a couple of playoff wins. But if you have been to a place in the thrall of one of those fevers — if you wandered anywhere near Washington’s hockey arena in the spring of 2018 or Washington’s baseball stadium in the fall of 2019 or if you found yourself in Arlington or Anacostia on winter Sundays during the glory years — you know how these frivolous games can burrow into your insides, make you smile for no reason, turn a moment into something sticky, something real.

“The week before the Dallas game, the town was in chaos,” Dexter Manley wrote in his autobiography when discussing the 1982 NFC championship game, set smack in the middle of that gobsmackery. “... Everybody kept blowing their horns that week in D.C. like they had nothing else better to do. There were bumper stickers reading Honk If You Hate the Cowboys, and you’d hear car horns from D.C. to Sterling, Virginia.”

A few days later, an exhausted cynic called the mania “absolutely inescapable,” writing that “I was twirling the radio dial and must have heard at least four different, equally ridiculous songs” about the team, and “it seemed that every time the team got mentioned on the air, people started honking their horns.”

You know where I’m going with this. Washington has lost that feeling for its pro football team, which once helped make a big place seem pretty small. I don’t know whether it can ever get it back. The city has changed. The suburbs have changed. The demographics have changed. Sports fandom has changed. Pro football has changed, too. But I know that feeling never had a prayer of returning without a change in ownership. And I know that over the past few weeks, I have wondered more than once what it might be like if Washington ever rallied around its football team again.

The party was already over by the time I arrived in D.C. in the late ’90s, but you could still catch some enduring whiffs. Adrift in an unfamiliar new city, I rented documentary video tapes from the old MLK Library and poked around the Washingtoniana collection on weekends. I learned about the L’Enfant Plan and the Black Broadway, the Bonus Army that marched on Washington in the ’30s and the riots of the ’60s.

Advertisement

But to learn about Washington in the ’80s and ’90s, there might not have been any better teachers than The Washington Post’s Sports section or the old SportsTalk 980. The Washington they described was obsessed, drowning, drunk on its football team. A team that was considered a model franchise, a pillar of the league. A team that was as much a part of the guts of this place as taxi zones and snow days without any snow.

“Last time we counted, there were approximately 14,376 hours of programming on local TV and radio each week devoted to the Washington Redskins,” Len Shapiro wrote in 1993, and it was sick and twisted and unhealthy and maybe a little bit awesome.

Bless the superfans, their costumes and gimmicks, but the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s weren’t about Chief Zee or the Hogettes. This was far more mundane. It was that innate feeling of a common cause, of something that made suburbs snuggle up a little closer to the city and farmland feel a little nearer to the ’burbs.

An estimated 500,000 — something like one-sixth of the metropolitan area’s population — came out in the driving rain to celebrate Washington’s first Super Bowl win in 1983. “It was a fantastic scene, something you couldn’t imagine if you tried,” tight end Don Warren said after it was over. “There were people everywhere, on top of buildings and street signs and light poles. When you see that many people, anything could happen. You feel powerless; they could overthrow the world if they wanted to.”

Advertisement

There’s such a glow of time and place in those tall tales, the black-and-white photos, the grainy videos of fans. They were diverse at a time of less diversity, Black and White faces, immigrants and old-timers, a capital area that was about to boom but still had some of its sleepy old core.

Of course there were skeptics and nonbelievers (and Cowboys fans). And of course it was never as pure as the memories. The owner back then wasn’t exactly a saint, and there’s a reason so many locals embraced the Cowboys. Still, there is authenticity in those crowds, in the shirts and signs, the stories of empty supermarkets on Sunday afternoons and packed living rooms. It feels warm, alive.

Then it decayed. First it was the mistreated customers, the lack of class, the tackiness. Then came the losing, the embarrassment, the ruined reputations, the punchlines. It all seemed cheap, tinny. The team name, for many, made it worse, irredeemably so. Finally, there were the scandals, the allegations of appalling misconduct, the hearings and coverups.

Advertisement

The football team vanished from the civic identity as much as any NFL team possibly can. Tickets could be had for a candy bar. Gear virtually disappeared from many neighborhoods. The new name was a bust. I would do a double take, a literal double take, if I saw a kid wearing burgundy and gold at our local elementary school. The franchise was more likely to start an argument than a friendly conversation. It was a ragged hole in the civic fabric, ugly and obvious.

Now the guy responsible is about to depart, and a new guy — who also grew up in D.C. during the glory years — is about to arrive. He will be building from a crater. The familiar warmth is gone. The asset is broken. Washington might be too cool, too urbane, too new to fling itself into a relationship like that again.

Maybe it can never be what it was. But, finally, at least there’s a chance. And just once or twice, I would like to hear those horns.

Gift this article Gift Article