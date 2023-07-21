100 years ago, Walter Johnson became the first member of the 3,000 strikeout club

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Exactly 100 years ago Saturday, at least according to sportswriters’ tally of his career numbers at the time, Washington Senators right-hander Walter Johnson struck out Cleveland Indians catcher Steve O’Neill to become the founding member of baseball’s 3,000 strikeout club. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “Walter Johnson, the Old Master of the Nationals’ hurling staff, yesterday passed the 3,000 mark in strike-outs when he turned back five Indian sluggers,” The Washington Post reported on July 23, 1923, the day after Johnson pitched a complete game in Washington’s 3-1 win at Cleveland’s Dunn Field. “As Walter is good for many more before he is through, he will undoubtedly hang up a mark in this respect which will stand forever.”

Johnson’s career mark of 3,509 strikeouts — or 3,508, depending on the source — wouldn’t stand forever, but the Big Train’s numbers put him in rarefied air. When he eclipsed 3,000 strikeouts in 1923, only five other pitchers had as many as 2,000 strikeouts to their name. It would be 51 years before St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Bob Gibson became the second member of the 3,000 strikeout club, and it was another five years after that before Nolan Ryan surpassed Johnson’s career total.

To date, 19 pitchers have recorded at least 3,000 career strikeouts; Roger Clemens and Curt Schilling are the only Hall of Fame-eligible hurlers among the group who are not enshrined in Cooperstown.

Johnson was pitching in a semipro league in Idaho when injured Senators catcher Cliff Blankenship, who had been dispatched on a scouting mission by manager Joe Cantillon, persuaded him to sign a contract with Washington in 1907. With a wicked fastball and sidearm delivery, the 19-year-old made an immediate impression in the big leagues.

“Walter Johnson is a real phenom,” The Post reported after Johnson allowed two runs over eight innings and struck out three in his major league debut on Aug. 2, 1907. “His work yesterday proves beyond question that he is the pitching find of the season. His wonderful speed, perfect control, and deceptive curve, not to speak of his spitball, was nothing short of astonishing.”

Johnson led the league in strikeouts 12 times during his career from 1907 through 1927, including 1910 and 1912, when he topped 300 strikeouts. On Aug. 13, 1921, Johnson struck out eight batters in a 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox at Griffith Stadium, becoming baseball’s all-time strikeout leader in the process, according to the records at the time.

“Johnson for years has been regarded as the peer of any other moundsman, present or past, in rifling the pellet by the batsman,” The Post reported, “but the record of Denton ‘Cy’ Young, who in 21 seasons totaled 2,771 strike-outs, had always stood in Johnson’s way to a clear and undisputed claim to the title.”

Young, who retired after the 1911 season, set the bar for strikeouts in 906 career games. It took Johnson only 523 appearances over 15 seasons to break the mark. (Young’s career strikeout total was later revised to 2,803.)

Johnson retired in 1927 with 3,509 strikeouts, according to baseball-reference.com, which is one more strikeout than he’s credited with by MLB.com. Minor discrepancies in statistics for players from Johnson’s era are fairly common. Johnson’s Hall of Fame plaque says he won 414 games, but it’s now accepted that he won 417.

The game in which Johnson eclipsed 3,000 strikeouts is also a matter of dispute. The aforementioned newspaper accounts at the time suggest he accomplished the feat on July 22, 1923, which has been traditionally accepted as the date of his milestone. But according to baseball-reference.com’s records, Johnson actually joined the 3,000 strikeout club three starts earlier, on July 8, 1923, when he fanned Willie Kamm to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning of a 4-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

“A scarcity of base hits, caused by the presence of the veteran Walter Johnson, was not enough to crush the White Sox today,” The Post reported after that game, making no mention of any strikeout milestone. “Held to five blows by the old speed king, they made all of them count in the run getting, for a 4 to 2 victory over the Nats.”

Cassidy Lent, the library director at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, said the Hall of Fame uses baseball-reference.com as its statistical database and notes potential discrepancies in the record where applicable. For instance, the Hall of Fame’s label for the hat that Ryan wore when he recorded his 3,509th strikeout reads: “Wearing this cap on April 27, 1983, Astros fireballer Nolan Ryan notched his 3,509th career strikeout, tying or surpassing Walter Johnson’s career total, depending on the statistical source.”

No matter whether Johnson recorded his 3,000th strikeout on July 22, 1923 or 14 days earlier, he stood alone for more than half a century.

After Gibson struck out Cincinnati Reds outfielder Cesar Geronimo on July 17, 1974 for his 3,000th strikeout, Gaylord Perry joined the club in 1978. Ryan reached 3,000 in 1980. Tom Seaver and Steve Carlton recorded their 3,000th strikeouts 11 days apart in April 1981, and Bert Blyleven followed Ferguson Jenkins, Don Sutton and Phil Niekro as the 10th member in 1986. It would be 12 years before Clemens added his name to the list, which is the longest drought without a new member outside of the 51 years between Johnson and Gibson.

Randy Johnson reached 3,000 strikeouts in the fewest games (362) and innings (2,470 2/3) of any pitcher, followed by Max Scherzer (404 and 2,516, respectively). Niekro, a knuckleballer who averaged more than seven strikeouts per nine innings only one season in his 24-year career, needed the most games (757) to join the club, while it took Johnson the most innings (4,908 2/3).

Kansas City Royals right-hander Zack Greinke and Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Clayton Kershaw, who have 2,946 and 2,912 career strikeouts, respectively, through Wednesday, figure to be the next pitchers to join the 100-year-old club. Unlike with Johnson, the date on which they potentially do won’t be open to debate.

