Halfway through British Open, Brian Harman’s main foe is the other half

HOYLAKE, England — The best major championships feature weekend duels over the final rounds or holes, either major mayhem with characters moving up and down the leader boards or one-on-one duels defined by one player’s shot, then the other’s response. Each delivers its own measure of delight. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight This format, though, is not without its blowouts. They can be memorable, too. Tiger Woods at Augusta in 1997 or Pebble Beach in 2000. Rory McIlroy at Congressional in 2011. Jordan Spieth at the 2015 Masters.

Brian Harmon at Royal Liverpool in 2023?

Which one of these things doesn’t belong?

Even after his stunning 65 Friday got him to 10-under-par 132 at the midpoint of the 151st British Open — good enough for a five-shot lead over local lad Tommy Fleetwood — Harman likely could have walked into a pub in this seaside town, ordered fish and chips and a local lager, and had no disturbance. Such performances are expected from Woods, who transformed his sport, and, if less so, of McIlroy and Spieth, two of the best players of the past decade-and-a-half. When those guys eat out, they’re lucky to get through the meal undisturbed.

Harman? He joked Friday that though golf legend Lee Trevino has been generous with advice over the years, he “couldn’t pick me out of a lineup of two, I would imagine.” That goes for most of the fans who have packed this place this week. It could change if he plays as he did in the second round — with four consecutive birdies on the front to surge ahead, then an epic eagle at 18 to close it out.

“I’m not trying to get too caught up in it,” Harman said. “It’s just golf.”

Way to forge a name for yourself, sir. By way of introduction: Harman is a 36-year-old seasoned lefty from Georgia who has won twice on the PGA Tour, but not since 2017, and — what else? Oh, he’s an avid hunter.

“We eat a lot of wild meat at my house,” he said. “So, I enjoy butchering, and I do a lot of hunting.”

Hold the jokes about carving up the field. Harman isn’t wholly unfamiliar with his current situation because he held the 54-hole lead at the 2017 U.S. Open. On that Sunday, he — and the field — were blitzed by Brooks Koepka’s closing 67. Harman shot even-par 72. He thinks he learned from the experience.

“I just probably thought about it too much,” Harman said. “Just didn’t focus on getting sleep and eating right. So that would be my focus this weekend.”

This is a lot on which to stew. Harman, who opened with 67 to sit one back of the first-round lead, teed off at 8:47 a.m. Friday, the 13th of 52 threesomes that made up the field. His golf was exceptional, with those birdies from Nos. 2-5, a sustaining chip-in to save par at 12, and the majestic eagle at 18 on which he belted a driver 346 yards, hit a 5-iron 244 more to 14 feet — “probably my two best swings of the day,” he said — to serve notice to everyone else that Royal Liverpool was gettable, if only for him.

The great part about finishing early is the work is done and the pressure is off. The tough part is: Harman faced the bulk of an afternoon and evening off, then an eternity before his late afternoon tee time Saturday. What to do? Watch the golf on television? Avoid the golf on the television? Twiddle your thumbs? Play cards?

“I have a very active mind,” Harman said. “It’s hard for me. I’ve always struggled with trying to predict the future and trying to forecast what’s going to happen. I’ve just tried to get really comfortable just not knowing.”

There’s no way to know at this point. Tommy Fleetwood, who has never won a major but isn’t a stranger to contending in them, is Harman’s closest pursuer after his three-birdie, three-bogey 71 Friday. Austria’s Sepp Straka made six birdies on his back nine en route to 67. The characters with the resume and position to make a weekend run: Australia’s Jason Day at 3 under, Spieth and current U.S. Open champ Wyndham Clark at 2 under, and McIlroy at 1 under.

“A lot of pressure on Brian right now to kind of extend that lead,” Day said. “But there’s a lot of good players right now that are trying to catch him.”

For this to turn into something other than a blowout, either someone will have to go get Harman or he will have to come back to the field — or some combination of that.

“If the conditions get really tough, and … he drops a couple shots,” Spieth said, “I mean, 36 holes is a long time.”

Harman’s lead is significant. More significant is the amount of golf to be played. This sport has its blowouts. But they’re not determined by Friday night.

