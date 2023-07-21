D.C. United finalizing transfer of Victor Palsson to Belgian club

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United is closing in on the transfer of Icelandic defender-midfielder Victor Palsson to Belgian team KAS Eupen, a person with knowledge of the move said Friday, as the club prepared to part ways with its second starter in the span of a week. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not finalized.

Palsson, who joined United last summer on a transfer from German club Schalke, logged 28 matches as a defensive midfielder, center back and right back between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns. It was his second stint in MLS after he spent 2012 with the New York Red Bulls.

The 32-year-old veteran developed into a sturdy presence on the right side of a three-man back line this season, starting 17 of 24 matches for United (8-10-6). But he missed four games from June 17 to July 4 after he reported to Iceland for two European Championship qualifiers and extended his stay to attend to family matters.

Palsson’s guaranteed compensation of $892,500, according to MLS Players Association numbers, made him the seventh highest-paid player on United’s roster. After Palsson initially occupied one of United’s three designated player slots, the club used allocation money to buy down his salary cap charge and use the spot on the winter signing of Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich.

News of Palsson’s exit came less than a week after Lewis O’Brien, an influential central midfielder who started 17 matches this season, played his final game for United. The 24-year-old returned to England upon the expiration of his loan from Nottingham Forest after United and the Premier League club could not come to terms on an extension.

United is in the market for reinforcements during the MLS midseason transfer window, which remains open until Aug. 2. Palsson’s departure will probably leave Steven Birnbaum, Donovan Pines and Derrick Williams as D.C.’s starting defenders for the Leagues Cup, a month-long tournament featuring teams from MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX. United plays its group stage opener Wednesday at CF Montréal and doesn’t resume MLS action until Aug. 20.

Veteran Brendan Hines-Ike (five appearances this season) is the other center back on D.C.'s roster. The club, which sits in the ninth and final Eastern Conference playoff spot with 10 regular season matches remaining, also could recall prospects Matai Akinmboni and Hayden Sargis from Loudoun United.

