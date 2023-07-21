Folarin Balogun picked the USMNT. But his club future remains uncertain.

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When the public address announcer introduced the Arsenal players and MLS standouts competing in the All-Star Game skills challenge earlier this week at Audi Field, the loudest ovation came not for an internationally recognized star like Aaron Ramsdale or local favorite such as D.C. United’s Christian Benteke, but rather a 22-year-old Gunners forward with two English Premier League appearances to his name.

Such is the allure of Folarin Balogun, the Brooklyn-born, London-raised striker of Nigerian parentage who recently delighted stateside supporters by committing to the U.S. men’s national team and promptly lifting the Concacaf Nations League trophy. A month removed from his debut U.S. appearances in Las Vegas and first international goal — a crisply taken opener in that Nations League final win over Canada — Balogun has felt the love from the American faithful during Arsenal’s preseason tour.

If all goes according to plan, Balogun should be spending a lot of time on American soil in the coming years — for friendlies and Nations League matches, which resume this fall, as well as next summer’s Copa America and, ultimately, the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“It is one of the best feelings ever, to be a part of it,” Balogun said of the buildup to 2026. “Just to come out here and see the fans and the emotion is something that a lot of people don’t realize. With U.S. soccer in general, the fans are really, really passionate.”

Although Balogun settled his international future by choosing the United States over England and Nigeria, this preseason finds him at an early career crossroads. A part of the Arsenal organization for over a decade, since he joined the club’s academy as a child, Balogun broke out last season with 21 goals during a loan stint with French club Reims — good for fourth in Ligue 1 and outpacing the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar.

With his stock spiking, the striker finds himself back in the Arsenal fold with a chance to win over Manager Mikel Arteta in training and preseason exhibitions — or, perhaps, impress transfer suitors ahead of a big-money move.

“He’s a big talent,” Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard said, adding that Balogun is “very hungry to improve all the time.”

Said forward Eddie Nketiah: “We followed his progress last season — he had a really good season — so it’s good to have him back.”

But breaking into the Gunners’ sharpshooting forward corps will be no easy task. Gabriel Jesus is entrenched up top after a solid first season in North London, and Nketiah earned plaudits for admirably filling in after the Brazilian suffered a knee injury at last fall’s World Cup. Reports in the Athletic and Evening Standard, meanwhile, have linked Balogun to Inter Milan, the Italian power fresh off a run to the UEFA Champions League final.

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to play,” said Balogun, who Arsenal reportedly values at around $65 million. “For every young player, it should be the aspiration to play as much minutes as possible and I’m no different. I’ve definitely shown last year with minutes I can produce good things.”

Arteta has deployed Balogun off the bench in both of Arsenal’s friendlies this preseason: 34 minutes against Nuremberg in Germany and 25 against the MLS all-stars in Washington. The forward will have two more opportunities to impress in the United States, when Arsenal faces Manchester United on Saturday in East Rutherford, N.J., and Barcelona on Wednesday in Inglewood, Calif., before the Gunners return to London ahead of their Premier League opener Aug. 12.

“Obviously, he’s done incredibly well,” Arteta said last week. “Now, we have to think, ‘What is best to do?’ But we want to see him … and then we’ll make the best decision.”

It’s easy to see why Balogun’s talents are so beguiling: At 5 foot 10 with defense-splitting speed, slick footwork and an eye for goal, he is a well-rounded center forward with an enticing ceiling. In the Nations League final, Balogun showed off his ability to break down a back line when he made a run in Canadian defender Scott Kennedy’s blind spot, pointed to where he wanted teammate Gio Reyna to slot the pass, muscled Kennedy off the ball and fired home a one-time finish.

“He can do a lot of different things well,” said U.S. defender Walker Zimmerman, who started alongside Balogun in the Nations League final. “He has pace to get in behind. He’s got good enough holdup play. He’s strong, decent in the air and obviously a good finisher. You combine those things and that’s the reason why he’s in preseason with [Arsenal], and hopefully can sort out a good club situation.”

After fellow U.S. attackers Christian Pulisic (AC Milan) and Tim Weah (Juventus) found new homes this offseason, Balogun could be next in heading to Italy in search of club stability. Whether he spends the 2022-23 season with Inter, Arsenal or another club entirely, the striker knows this campaign represents a pivotal opportunity to build off last season and prove his prolific Ligue 1 production was no fluke.

“Every year in football you have to prove yourself,” Balogun said. “I’m trying to improve on what I did. That was my first season in professional football, so I’m expecting a lot more than myself. I mean, I’m sure I can do it.”

