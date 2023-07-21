Four key takeaways from Mary Jo White’s investigation of Snyder, Commanders

Team intentionally withheld revenue it was required to share

In April 2022, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability (then called the House Committee on Oversight and Reform) sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission alleging the team had intentionally shielded and withheld shareable NFL revenue in violation of league policies, based on testimony and records provided by Jason Friedman, a former ticket and sales executive for the team.

Advertisement

The team denied the allegations, and in an interview with White, Snyder claimed to have “little knowledge or recollection of any substantive information relevant to the financial issues.”

“Mr. Friedman’s allegations … are sustained,” the report read, detailing supporting evidence from emails and interviews with former team employees.

In a 2010 email, according to White’s findings, a former employee agreed to divert shareable revenue to a non-shareable account and “jokingly emailed the CFO: ‘[i]f the NFL had a jail … we would be in it.’ ”

White concluded Snyder “personally engaged” in the efforts to shield revenue, “including thorough discussion of strategies.” Witnesses said Snyder sought “profit, profit” and he was “always going to get every last dollar.” The investigation identified about $11 million in revenue that the team improperly shielded and concluded that Snyder recognized he, “as CEO and owner, would be responsible for any misconduct by the Club.”

Advertisement