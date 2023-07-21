Four key takeaways from Mary Jo White’s investigation of Snyder, Commanders

The 22-page document summarizing White’s findings is significant. In July 2021, the league’s first investigation into the Commanders, led by attorney Beth Wilkinson, ended with a $10 million fine, Snyder’s wife, Tanya, taking control of day-to-day operations of the franchise and no written report. In February 2022, following sexual harassment allegations against Snyder, the league launched its second investigation and pledged to make the findings public.
In its report, the NFL wrote White’s investigation included interviews with 44 witnesses, “a number of them several times”; a review of more than 10,000 documents; and a team of forensic accountants “to assist in reviewing the financial allegations.”
Here are four takeaways from the report:
Snyder sexually harassed a former team employee at a work dinner
In February 2022, Tiffani Johnston, a former Commanders cheerleader and marketing employee, alleged at a congressional roundtable that Snyder had harassed her at a team dinner by putting a hand on her thigh under the table at a restaurant and then later trying to push her into his limo. According to White’s report, Johnston recalled someone who identified himself as Snyder’s lawyer saying something to the effect of, “Dan, Dan this is a bad idea. As your attorney, do not do this.”
After Johnston’s testimony, Snyder called the allegation “outright lies.”
“While we could not determine the precise date of the incident and the identities of all dinner attendees, we sustained Ms. Johnston’s allegations,” the report said. “We spoke to Ms. Johnston several times and found her to be highly credible. Her account of the incident was also corroborated by other witnesses and evidence.”
Former team exec improperly took and viewed an unedited cheerleader photo
During the editing process of cheerleader swimsuit photos for the 2006 calendar, White found, according to the report, “at least one former senior executive at the Commanders, after being told by supervisors of the cheerleading program that he could not look at it, took an enlarged photograph of Ms. Johnston from a Club cheerleader calendar shoot in which she was wearing lingerie, but which had not yet been edited to fully cover inadvertent exposures.”
According to the report, the executive took the photo during the employees’ lunch break. Johnston testified that she believed, based on her colleagues, that the executive took the photo “to look at the photo and share it with Mr. Snyder.”
White’s report stated that the evidence was “insufficient to show that Mr. Snyder was involved in this incident.”
Team intentionally withheld revenue it was required to share
In April 2022, the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability (then called the House Committee on Oversight and Reform) sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission alleging the team had intentionally shielded and withheld shareable NFL revenue in violation of league policies, based on testimony and records provided by Jason Friedman, a former ticket and sales executive for the team.
The team denied the allegations, and in an interview with White, Snyder claimed to have “little knowledge or recollection of any substantive information relevant to the financial issues.”
“Mr. Friedman’s allegations … are sustained,” the report read, detailing supporting evidence from emails and interviews with former team employees.
In a 2010 email, according to White’s findings, a former employee agreed to divert shareable revenue to a non-shareable account and “jokingly emailed the CFO: ‘[i]f the NFL had a jail … we would be in it.’ ”
White concluded Snyder “personally engaged” in the efforts to shield revenue, “including thorough discussion of strategies.” Witnesses said Snyder sought “profit, profit” and he was “always going to get every last dollar.” The investigation identified about $11 million in revenue that the team improperly shielded and concluded that Snyder recognized he, “as CEO and owner, would be responsible for any misconduct by the Club.”
“When we pointed out that the club’s acknowledgment contradicted its public denials and representations to the FTC, counsel responded that some of the club’s prior statements to [the government] were ‘stronger than we would like,’ ” White wrote.
Snyder, Commanders failed to cooperate with investigation
Days after the NFL launched White’s probe, the Commanders issued a statement that they were “intent on having a full and fair investigation” of the allegations and committed to “cooperate fully with Ms. White.”
“Despite that pledge, Mr. Snyder and the Club failed to cooperate,” White concluded. “Mr. Snyder, for nearly a year, refused to be interviewed and, when he did finally agree to an interview, he declared that it would be limited to one hour.”
Similarly, according to White’s findings, the Commanders refused for many months to search for and produce “critical documents necessary to understand unexplained transfers involving tens of millions of dollars” related to the allegations of shielding shared revenue.
“While the Club produced many other documents, answered some of our questions, and made two requested presentations, the Club claimed that it was too burdensome and expensive to provide the specific accounting records and supporting documentation for these transfers, or to otherwise provide legitimate, documented explanations for them, and that it was inappropriate for the Club to bear the burden of justifying them,” the report read. “With full information, this report may have drawn additional or different conclusions. We are nevertheless confident that the findings are supported by the evidence obtained during the Investigation.”