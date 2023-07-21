Shorthanded Mystics start fast but can’t hang on in loss to Liberty

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

With the Washington Mystics’ fourth-quarter deficit ballooning, and a 96-87 loss to the New York Liberty just minutes away, Brittney Sykes nearly let the frustration get the best of her. She would later admit that “the old Brittney Sykes” would have reacted differently as Breanna Stewart completed a three-point play to sink the upset-minded Mystics’ hopes. Sykes, the perpetrator of the foul, grabbed the ball and prepared to slam it off the hardwood at Entertainment and Sports Arena. And then, in a split-second change-of-heart, she opted against it.

That composure, after trimming a 17-point deficit to three in the fourth quarter against one of the WNBA’s powers, doesn’t mean much to Washington in a vacuum. But, Sykes said, it’s that sort of resolve that might serve the shorthanded team well as it thinks ahead to playoff basketball.

“I was putting too much pressure on myself [earlier in the year],” Sykes said. “With the help of my therapist, with the help of praying, breathing, I was able to have a sound mind. … I feel like if I were to have shown frustration, it would deter from our flow.

“It’s all a learning curve. We can lose these [last two games], then go on a five, six-game winning streak. You never know.”

Her thesis: New York (15-5) was better and certainly healthier than Washington (11-10) on Friday night. The Mystics, though, hadn’t erred much in their process. They committed fewer turnovers (10) than New York (18). They swung the ball in the half-court. Before the game, the coaching staff had asked them to avoid static offensive play, and they largely obliged.

But the Liberty’s talent was plainly overwhelming. Flashy offseason signings, which included two former MVPs (Stewart and Jonquel Jones) and a former all-star (Courtney Vandersloot), guided the Liberty at the game’s close. Early on, though, as the Mystics fought this reality with cleaner offensive play, Sykes connected on two open three-point attempts to give the team a 10-2 lead.

Still, during the early stretch, New York could afford to be sloppy. Washington, which is 8-0 in games in which it holds its opponent under 80 points, couldn’t afford to make the same mistakes. Particularly, in this case, when its injury report included three starters — Elena Delle Donne (left ankle sprain), Shakira Austin (left hip strain) and Ariel Atkins (left ankle sprain) — who had been responsible for 42.6 percent of the team’s total scoring entering the game.

Moments after Washington’s dogged start, the team allowed Jones to get free for two uncontested three-pointers (she made both) and fouled WNBA three-point contest champion Sabrina Ionescu on an attempt (she converted all three free throws). New York gained the lead several minutes later and went up 27-20 at the end of the first quarter and 51-40 at the half. It never gave the advantage back.

“I feel like I’ve talked about our injuries every day — and, yeah, you can’t replace those people,” Mystics Coach Eric Thibault said. “But we can still be better than we are defensively right now.”

Sykes, who tied her season-high with 29 points and added 10 rebounds, was there whenever Washington needed a push. When its deficit reached 13 in the second quarter, the guard took an elbow to the jaw, converted both free throws on the flagrant foul and hit a three-pointer seconds later to cut the deficit to five. When it hit 17 in the third quarter, she, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (15 points), Natasha Cloud (15 points) and Tianna Hawkins (14 points) trimmed it back to three.

With 8:23 remaining, Hawkins blocked Vandersloot in transition, which for the first time made the unsteady crowd rise.

But at every other interval, New York’s star power remained incandescent, particularly in transition. Jones led New York with 27 points and 11 rebounds, including five on the offensive glass, while Stewart also notched a double-double with 24 points and 10 boards. Ionescu (16 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists) finished one assist shy of a triple-double.

“They put on a transition clinic — and if we made a mistake, they capitalized on it,” Walker-Kimbrough said. “That’s what championship teams do.”

Here’s what else to know about the Mystics’ loss:

Fill-ins

Washington signed Abby Meyers to a hardship contract Friday morning, and she returned after a five-game stint in Washington in late June and early July. Though she barely played in the loss, Thibault said she has folded in nicely to the fabric of the team.

Her familiarity was a prerequisite. Three of the roster’s 10 active players are now on hardship contracts, with Meyers joining Linnae Harper and Cyesha Goree.

“[She has] great energy, good focus and is ready to do whatever you ask her,” Thibault said of his experience with Meyers earlier this year. “She’s available, low-maintenance and she’s smart. . . . It helps having already had her here.”

It’s not how you start

The prevailing sentiments on Washington’s postseason prospects may not shift much with Friday’s result, on the unsettled premise that its core is back and healthy come September. But its inability to stop New York in the second half followed a sweeping trend: The Mystics sport the league’s best defensive rating in the first half of games and the league’s worst in second halves.

“With our numbers being down, we might be a little fatigued,” Walker-Kimbrough said.

Up next

The Mystics conclude their homestand at Entertainment and Sports Arena at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Phoenix Mercury.

