Jake Irvin pitches into the seventh, and the Nats hold off the Giants

Jake Irvin shook his head as he walked back to the mound from behind third base. The 26-year-old right-hander didn’t want to look into the home dugout because he knew that he was at 111 pitches with two outs in the seventh inning. And he knew that, after allowing a single to Blake Sabol to put runners on the corners, Washington Nationals Manager Dave Martinez was likely going to pull him out of the game.

Sure enough, Martinez walked out to meet him, and Irvin took one more swipe at the air just for good measure. Irvin had gone deeper than he had in any previous major league start, striking out a career-high nine. And he was so close to completing seven innings and preserving his team’s two-run lead.

But Martinez took the ball from him and put it in the hands of Jordan Weems, who walked the first batter he faced to load the bases. Irvin could only watch. Then Weems struck out Casey Schmitt with the bases loaded, maintaining a 5-3 lead that would hold for two more innings, giving the Nationals the opener of the three-game series at Nationals Park.

“I know our bullpen’s scuffling a little bit,” Irvin said. “Some guys are injured and down and whatnot. Just trying to get as deep in the game as possible, save those arms a little bit and hope that they can help us win a series in the next couple days.”

Before Friday’s game, Martinez spoke about his desire to push his starters deeper into games to challenge them in high-pressure situations. But he also acknowledged that he has to be careful while managing the innings of his young starters in Irvin, MacKenzie Gore and Josiah Gray.

Gore is at 96 innings, 26 more than he threw a year ago. He had 11 days between his past two starts because of the all-star break. Gray is the only one of the three to toss 100 innings in the majors, and last season he was slowed down toward the end of the season to protect his arm.

And then there’s Irvin, who had Tommy John surgery in 2021 and has been carefully managed since. He had an 11-day break between starts in June.

The unspoken reality of Martinez wanting his starters to go deeper is this: The bullpen has struggled with young relievers filling in for more experienced arms. Carl Edwards Jr. (right shoulder inflammation) threw a 21-pitch bullpen session Friday afternoon in West Palm Beach, Fla., according to Martinez. Tanner Rainey (Tommy John surgery) faced live hitters.

Hunter Harvey (right elbow strain) had an MRI exam this week after being “more sore than normal” following his outing July 15. Harvey said Friday that his previous injury history allows him to know when something is off. He wanted to nip this injury in the bud instead of risking further injury by pitching through it like he did last season, causing him to miss more time. Harvey said he’s strengthening his arm in the meantime and there’s no timetable for when he will return.

So Martinez probably will have to rely on his starters to give him deeper outings and take pressure off some of his young arms. Irvin, making his 14th career major league start in his rookie season, had pitched in the seventh inning only once in his career — against the Giants in May.

“We’ve talked to these guys already about, ‘This is a time of year we might have to extend you a little bit,’ ” Martinez said about the team’s starters. “ ‘Our bullpen’s a little bit beat up right now. If you guys look good and feel good, I’m going to stretch you out a little bit and see what you can do.’ Pushed the envelope a little bit, and today he looked awesome.”

His outing didn’t start strong — J.D. Davis kicked things off by hitting a two-out home run in the first inning on a fastball that was off the plate. The game was 3-3 after three innings — with five of the runs coming via home runs. Lane Thomas responded in the bottom of the first with a first-pitch homer to knot the game at 1. Then, following back-to-back walks, Keibert Ruiz knocked an RBI double that gave the Nationals a 2-1 lead.

CJ Abrams hit a solo home run in the second inning to give Washington (39-58) some added cushion before Joc Pederson launched a two-run home run in the third inning that landed on the top deck in right field to knot the game at three.

Irvin noticed that the Giants were sitting on curveballs early in counts. So he mixed in his change-up more to get them off the breaking pitch. He threw only 11, but they helped him retire San Francisco (54-44) in order in the fourth, fifth and sixth. Six of his outs were strikeouts, and in the sixth he struck out the side looking. On his last — a sinker to Davis that caught the outside edge — he jumped off the mound.

“Just kind of throwing balls in the zone, challenging hitters and making them put the ball in play,” Irvin said. “Strikeouts don’t really happen because you are trying to strike guys out. It’s just making quality pitches.”

In between those three frames, the Nationals’ offense tacked on two runs — Michael Chavis, filling for Dominic Smith at first base, hit an RBI double that scored Stone Garrett in the fourth inning to give Washington a 4-3 lead. Abrams singled in the fifth, stole second — the eighth time he has done so since moving to the leadoff spot July 7 — and then scored on Joey Meneses’s double.

Jose A. Ferrer pitched a clean eighth, and Kyle Finnegan closed the door in the ninth. Maybe Irvin’s outing didn’t end the way he would have liked, but his performance was a sign of growth. Martinez and the Nationals welcomed the development.

