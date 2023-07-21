The Nationals are a contact-first team. It hasn’t always worked out.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Nationals outfielder Corey Dickerson remembers a conversation he had back in 2018, when he was with the Pirates. A member of Pittsburgh’s front office told Dickerson he wanted him to focus on trying to hit home runs with two outs if the game dictated it — stringing together three hits in a row with two outs was too difficult.

“That’s when I really started to realize that they don’t really care as much about average,” Dickerson said. “But for old-school players, average was all a part of the game. I feel like if you hit and have a good average, all those other power numbers and those things will fall into place. But it’s changed a lot over the last couple of years.”

The three true outcomes — home runs, walks and strikeouts — might have permeated the game, with modern offenses willing to accept more whiffs come with more long balls. But this season, the Nationals have been a contact-first team. MLB instituted rules changes to encourage more contact and balls in play, and the Nationals are very good at that. But that contact hasn’t always been hard contact.

“We sit back and tell some of our young guys, ‘It’s great that we’re putting the ball in play, but understand what we’re really trying to teach and focus on,’ ” Manager Dave Martinez said last month. “ ‘Get a ball that you can drive. Don’t necessarily swing at balls just to put them in play.’ . . . It comes hand in hand when you’re trying to teach these guys, ‘Hey, look we’ve got to move the baseball, especially with guys on base.’ Strikeouts to us are not good. We don’t like them. I’ll be the first one to say nothing good happens when you strike out. But try to get a pitch that you can drive.”

Three true outcome percentage measures what percentage of at-bats end in a home run, walk or strikeout. This season, the three true outcome figure is 34.4 percent. Four of the five highest seasons for TTO percentage have come in the past five seasons.

Hitters who have a high percentage of the three true outcomes tend to wait for a pitch they can slug and lay off what they can’t. Dickerson said he believes that those hitters make up for a lack of power with walks that essentially are just singles. He also theorized that when teams are constructing their roster, they will try to find a few contact hitters on power-heavy teams to make up for what they are lacking in the middle of the order.

But hitters have to react to the pitching.

Dickerson said he really started to notice a shift around 2017, when analytics improved and pitchers started to attack with more high fastballs. Nationals infielder Michael Chavis said pitchers don’t pitch to contact as much they did previously — their mind-set has changed and they don’t care about walking one batter if they know they can strike out the next one.

“We got a lot of special players, but generally speaking, you get more power guys, you’re going to lean toward that game,” Chavis said. “Our game is that we can hit the ball around the yard. [Third baseman Jeimer Candelario] led the league in doubles a couple years ago. You add that with a couple of guys who can run like [shortstop CJ Abrams], you can drive in a bunch of runs. So I think it’s about playing to strengths within the lineup.”

“It also indicates that you’re not getting to two strikes a whole lot because you’re not striking out as much,” hitting coach Darnell Coles said of the low strikeout and walk numbers. “If you’re not walking and then you’re swinging and putting balls in play, then what ends up happening is your on-base percentage starts to go down and then you start to chase numbers instead of taking what the pitcher gives you, take your walk, hand it off to the next guy and keep the line moving that way. You’re always trying to teach. It’s always a learning process. Obviously, we’re going through the toughest stretch of the year. We’re seeing a lot of good pitching.”

Coles added that the Nationals weren’t constructed to hit for power. Joey Meneses has six home runs — and four came in Washington’s most recent home series. Dominic Smith has five. Dickerson has two. Only three players have more than 10.

But Coles also said that his team is learning how to play within the framework of their offense. And that starts with plate discipline.

Dickerson said he recently noticed a shift back toward more contact, though MLB is certainly still built on power. If the Nationals want to turn their contact-first approach into a positive, their plate discipline will need to improve.

“It can work against us, and it can work for us, just like anything,” Dickerson said about being a contact team. “The only thing we can get better at is just being … because we’re so young, some guys don’t know when it’s a good time to take. … Just learning that about yourself and I think we could just do a better job of that as a team.”

