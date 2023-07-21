With World Cup platform, USWNT promotes mental health initiative

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the run-up to the U.S. women’s national team’s debut at the World Cup on Friday night, defender Naomi Girma and her teammates have been promoting a mental health initiative in partnership with Common Goal and Fox Sports. The initiative was inspired by the loss of Girma’s close friend, former Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who died by suicide in March 2022.

The initiative includes a public service announcement released just before the start of the World Cup and a plan to help youth sports players and coaches recognize and address mental health concerns. Fox Sports, which will broadcast the tournament, also promised to dedicate one percent of the tournament’s airtime to mental health.

“Vulnerability is a sign of strength, not weakness,” tweeted Girma, a defender for San Diego Waves FC who will feature in her first World Cup. “My teammates and I are determined to make sure everyone has the support they need. Launching the first mental health initiative of its kind with my friends at @CommonGoalOrg. This one’s for you Katie.”

Girma wrote an essay for The Players’ Tribune describing the impetus for the initiative and dedicating this World Cup to Meyer. Girma played at Stanford alongside Meyer and American star Sophia Smith, winning a national championship in 2019.

“You touched so many people’s lives in just 22 years,” Girma wrote of Meyer’s influence on her life. “You wanted to change the world more than anyone I’ve ever known. So we’re going to make sure that we carry on your legacy. We’re going to make sure that your light never goes out.”

Girma continued to mourn Meyer in the months after her death, but after a year, she was moved to action (via Yahoo Sports). She emailed Lilli Barrett-O’Keefe, the executive director of Common Goal, a nonprofit that helps soccer players support social causes.

Girma wanted to use the World Cup, which began Thursday, as a platform to “launch a movement.” She rallied teammates, and alongside Common Goal and Fox Sports, they plan to “bring together more than 15 sports-based youth development organizations working in under-resourced communities across the United States. The immersive training will teach positive coping strategies and provide personal support in communities who historically do not have access to mental health resources,” according to Common Goal.

The aim is to equip coaches with the skills and understanding to support players struggling with anxiety, depression and loneliness. Also, the initiative intends to train players from select NWSL teams on “how to best integrate emotional well-being within their sporting environments.”

“It’s long overdue that our soccer communities put mental health at the forefront when we discuss player care,” said Barrett-O’Keefe in a statement. “We are determined to create a culture shift, at all levels of the game, following this summer’s World Cup. We are grateful for the players that are pushing this narrative forward and holding us all accountable to not only talk but act.”

On Wednesday, they released the public service announcement to highlight the initiative. It features Girma and nine U.S. women’s national squad teammates including Smith, Trinity Rodman and Megan Rapinoe.

“Anytime I talk about Katie it’s obviously emotional and then just with everything coming out today, it kind of brings all those feelings to the surface,” said Smith in a Wednesday news conference. “But I feel like I’m in a place where I can talk about it and talk about Katie in a really positive light. … Everything that we do is now for Katie, so it means a lot.”

