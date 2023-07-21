World Cup live updates United States faces Vietnam in Group E opener

The United States makes its debut at the World Cup when it faces Vietnam at 9 p.m. Eastern time in Auckland, New Zealand. The two-time defending champion Americans begin their quest for an unprecedented third straight title against a Vietnamese squad that has reached the World Cup for the first time. Tougher tests lie ahead for a relatively inexperienced U.S. squad, but anything less than a comfortable victory Friday would be a stunning result. Follow along for live updates and highlights from the match.
What you need to know
- Fourteen of the 23 players on the U.S. roster are at the World Cup for the first time, but the Americans remain the favorites to win the event, and big names such as Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz are still in the mix.
- Vietnam is one of eight countries making their World Cup debut. It qualified by reaching the quarterfinals of last year’s Asian Cup, and just getting to this stage is a major breakthrough.
- The United States will face a much steeper challenge in its next group-stage game Wednesday at 9 p.m. Eastern time against the Netherlands. Find the full schedule, results and group standings here.
Live contributors
