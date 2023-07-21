U.S. cruises past Vietnam as Sophia Smith scores twice in 3-0 win

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The quest for another World Cup trophy started Saturday with a match that was never much in question but did not come with the usual grace and sparkle that has defined the U.S. women’s national soccer team for much of its decorated existence. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It began with 22-year-old sensation Sophia Smith scoring twice before halftime and assisting in the second half. It featured a fabled figure (Megan Rapinoe) reaching an international milestone and a teammate more than half her age (Alyssa Thompson) making her World Cup debut.

It included a goal by captain Lindsey Horan and ultimately a 3-0 victory over Vietnam before 41,107 at Eden Park.

If the top-ranked Americans are to win a third consecutive title — something no men’s or women’s team has accomplished — they will have to do better than they did against No. 32 Vietnam, which was making its World Cup debut.

There was a bundle of missed opportunities, including Alex Morgan’s first-half penalty kick, and an absence of attacking rhythm at times. The inability to score more against the weakest team in Group E could prove costly if first place comes down to the goal-differential tiebreaker.

The Americans will face a much greater test Thursday in Wellington against the Netherlands, which lost to the United States in the 2019 final. The U.S. group finale is Aug. 1 against Portugal in Auckland. Two teams will advance to the round of 16.

Saturday’s outcome was a far cry from the 13-0 demolition of first-timer Thailand in the 2019 opener, providing another example of the growth in the women’s game.

The United States is now 41-4-8 in World Cup history, the only defeats (excluding shootouts) coming to Norway in the 1995 semifinals, Germany in the 2003 semis, Brazil in the 2007 semis and Sweden in the 2011 group stage.

The victory extended its World Cup-record winning streak to 13 matches and its tournament unbeaten streak to 18 (excluding penalty shootouts).

In the days and weeks ahead of the opener, there did not appear to be much intrigue surrounding the U.S. lineup. Injury recovery would prevent Rose Lavelle from filling her usual place in midfield. Aside from left wing, a position up for grabs after Mallory Swanson severely injured her knee in the spring, all other slots seemed set.

The wing role went to 21-year-old Trinity Rodman, who had scored twice as a reserve in the send-off match July 9 against Wales. She won the job over Lynn Williams, Thompson and Rapinoe, the 2019 World Cup hero who is not quite at peak readiness after recovering from a calf ailment.

Andonovski also hatched two surprises.

In midfield, Savannah DeMelo got the nod ahead of Ashley Sanchez, Lavelle’s primary backup for some time. Buoyed by a strong season for NWSL’s Racing Louisville, DeMelo earned her way onto the roster, despite having never played for the national team. Her debut came two weeks ago against Wales in the final tuneup.

Julie Ertz not only started for the first time since returning to the team in the spring following maternity leave; she did so on the backline, in place of presumed starter Alana Cook.

Ertz, 31, had started on the backline in the 2015 World Cup before becoming a defensive midfielder. In this tournament, she figured to press Andi Sullivan for playing time at defensive midfield and provide cover in central defense, which, in Becky Sauerbrunn’s absence, lacked World Cup experience.

Andonovski decided to partner Ertz with Naomi Girma, leaving Alana Cook on the bench.

Defense, though, was not going to be an issue against vastly overmatched Vietnam, which rarely enjoyed possession in the attacking end.

The challenge for the United States was breaking down a defensive-minded foe and maintaining composure when hard tackles and disruptive tactics were employed.

The first painful experience came 20 seconds into the game, when Rodman was dropped. She required treatment for two minutes before resuming.

The breakthrough came in the 14th minute. From deep in midfield, Horan delivered a through ball to the top of the box. Morgan used a clever flick to set up Smith free on the left side of the box for a low finish.

Opportunity continued to flow, but the United States was imprecise in dangerous positions and Vietnam intervened at critical moments.

U.S. frustration carried deep into the half. Then video replay took over the game.

In the 40th minute, Thi Loan Hoang initially got away with taking down Rodman in the box. But the video assistant referee recommended a review, and after a long look at the sideline monitor, Bouchra Karboubi awarded a penalty kick.

Morgan’s attempt, however, was poor. Neither the pace nor the location was good enough, allowing Thi Kim Thanh Tran to make the save. Morgan’s rebound bid was disrupted by a defender and, out of pain and perhaps a touch of embarrassment, she remained down for a moment.

VAR came into play again during stoppage time. Smith appeared to score, snapping the ball past Tran, but the offside flag had gone up. The question was whether Morgan was offside on the buildup; she was not.

Then there was the matter of whether Ertz or Morgan had interfered with Tran when Smith drove her shot through a tangle of players; they had not.

The goal was awarded, and Smith became the second-youngest U.S. player to score twice in a World Cup game. In 2003, Cat (Reddick) Whitehill was 21 when she accomplished it against North Korea in the group stage.

Smith (14 international goals) almost completed a hat trick moments into the second half but shot wide. Squandered opportunities continued into the cool, gray afternoon.

Rapinoe entered in the 62nd minute, marking her 200th international appearance. She is the 14th U.S. player to join the club.

Lavelle entered at the same time, her first appearance since April when she injured a knee in a friendly against Ireland.

In the 77th minute, Smith was back on the spot, muscling past a defender on the right side of the box and crossing the ball back to Horan for a 14-yard shot and her 28th career goal.

