Women's World Cup How the USWNT can cope with the absence of key players at the World Cup

Considering how lethal the U.S. women’s national soccer team can be in transition, it’s only fitting that Vlatko Andonovski will lean on a different kind of turnover and opportunism at this summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight When the U.S. coach chose his lineup for the send-off exhibition against Wales this month, he not only picked seven World Cup newcomers — all seven weren’t even on the squad he took to the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago.

Skip to end of carousel World Cup 2023 See full coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 End of carousel Introducing fresh faces, of course, was part of the plan as players aged out and breakout talents emerged. But a combination of long-term injuries and sudden setbacks has left Andonovski with no choice but to turn to myriad players untested on the global stage.

The absence of two standouts and the uncertain status of another loom particularly large. The first blow came in April, when forward Mallory Swanson suffered a torn patellar tendon. The second arrived shortly before the World Cup roster was announced when captain Becky Sauerbrunn announced that a lingering ankle injury would keep her off the squad. And the third is ongoing, with playmaker Rose Lavelle battling a knee issue that has sidelined her for club and country since April.

So how will the two-time defending champions adapt? Here’s a breakdown of Andonovski’s options for coping with each of those quandaries.

Swanson leaves a void

A role player from the 2019 World Cup team, Swanson was in the form of her life — leading the U.S. team with seven goals in six matches this year — when her knee gave way against Ireland. Take into account the absences of Christen Press and Tobin Heath because of chronic injury concerns, and Andonovski will be missing many of the weapons the U.S. team has grown accustomed to wielding over the past decade.

Swanson’s injury places more of the attacking burden on the two players who were expected to start alongside her up top: veteran striker Alex Morgan and rising star Sophia Smith. After leading the United States with 11 goals last year and winning NWSL MVP honors with the Portland Thorns, Smith has a league-best 10 tallies this season. And Smith is no mere poacher: Her 43 carries that ended in a shot this NWSL season — a telling indicator of a player’s ability to advance the ball and create scoring chances off the dribble — is nearly twice as many as the next-best player (Lynn Williams with 23), per the website Opta Analyst.

As for the player taking Swanson’s spot, Andonovski could go in several directions. Alyssa Thompson, a speedy but inexperienced 18-year-old rookie for Angel City, got the start on the left against Wales. The Washington Spirit’s Trinity Rodman, 21, likes to run at defenders and flex the finishing prowess she displayed with two goals off the bench against Wales. Williams, a 30-year-old playing in her first World Cup, is a reliably pesky attacker with a nose for the goal. And expect minutes off the bench from Megan Rapinoe, the 38-year-old Golden Ball winner from the 2019 World Cup who makes up for a lack of pace with clever combinations and pinpoint services.

How the front line sets up is another question — particularly after Andonovski omitted Washington striker Ashley Hatch and went without a natural center forward to back up Morgan. As the coach pointed out to reporters when he announced the squad, Smith, Williams and Rodman regularly line up as strikers for their NWSL teams. The U.S. team used that fluidity to its advantage against Wales, when Smith played all three forward positions and Rodman scored her first goal as a center forward and the second as a right winger.

Where’s the creativity?

If all goes well, the 28-year-old Lavelle will build her fitness ahead of the World Cup opener against Vietnam, round into form as the group stage unfolds and be at 100 percent when the knockout round arrives. If not, the United States will have to replace her crafty footwork and defense-splitting vision, not to mention a left foot with a knack for picking out the corner of the goal.

Skip to end of carousel Meet the U.S. Women’s National Team Women's World Cup: Roster (The Washington Post) See the full U.S. women’s national team’s 2023 World Cup roster , with player stats and more. End of carousel Knee issues have also sidelined midfielder Sam Mewis, leaving Andonovski scrambling to find a partner for Lindsey Horan in a 4-3-3 formation that uses two advanced midfielders in front of a single pivot. Ashley Sanchez, the Spirit’s shrewd 24-year-old playmaker, is a midfield maestro in the same vein as Lavelle. Kristie Mewis, the older sister of Sam, is a more direct facilitator making her World Cup debut at 32. The wild card is Savannah DeMelo, an industrious 25-year-old who earned her first cap in the send-off game but made the squad on the strength of her strong play for Racing Louisville.

Although Crystal Dunn fills a midfield role with Portland, Andonovski has kept the versatile veteran at left back since taking over as U.S. coach in 2019. In a wrinkle against Wales, Dunn repeatedly tucked inside and provided an extra option in the midfield when the United States was in possession — effectively changing the formation to a 3-4-3.

It wasn’t a hard-and-fast tactic; Dunn still hugged the flank for most of the match. But considering she’s second in the NWSL with 2.34 chances created per game, the strategy could capitalize on Dunn’s creativity and give the Americans another option to pull the strings in midfield.

Defense needs an anchor

With Sauerbrunn sidelined, Abby Dahlkemper a long-term absence because of back issues and Tierna Davidson not on the squad after recently returning from a torn ACL, the United States will kick off the World Cup without any of the center backs who started matches at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Instead, Andonovski is expected to partner two players appearing in their first major tournament: 23-year-old Naomi Girma and 26-year-old Alana Cook. While Sauerbrunn offers an uncanny ability to read and interrupt opposing attacks, Girma and Cook make for a younger, faster pairing. That recovery speed could prove useful against opponents looking to sit back and beat the Americans on the counter, especially if fullbacks Dunn and Emily Fox venture forward and pinch inside.

The wild card is Julie Ertz, the defensive midfielder who returned to the U.S. squad in April after a nearly two-year absence, during which she gave birth and battled injuries. An in-form Ertz is a game-changing presence in midfield with remarkable range and bite. But with Andi Sullivan coming into her own at the position in Ertz’s absence (and Horan, Kristie Mewis and Emily Sonnett providing cover there), could Ertz play center back instead?

Andonovski told reporters that the coaches were “exploring that option” after Ertz played every minute in central defense when the United States won the 2015 World Cup. (She also started the 2019 World Cup opener there.) If the Americans want more experience in the back and can’t count on Ertz to cover ground in midfield as she used to, deploying the 31-year-old at center back could be the ultimate ace up Andonovski’s sleeve.

