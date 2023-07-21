What has happened to Justin Thomas? Golf.

Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOYLAKE, England — Justin Thomas’s second round wasn’t yet five holes old, but his British Open long since had ended. He stood in what would, in an everyday golf tournament, be considered an absolutely unthinkable, contorted stance, with his left leg deep in a bunker and his right splayed out on the sod above. Here, they see a man in such a position, shrug some shoulders and say, “Tis ’bout right.’”

As he prepared for his third shot at Royal Liverpool Golf Club’s par-4 fifth Friday, Thomas several times had to lift his arms, steadying himself and finding balance. It is his career at the moment, in such an unfamiliar place: wobbly, unstable.

“Everybody has their waves, their kind of momentum and rides and rock bottoms — whatever you want to call it,” Thomas said. “I just keep telling myself, ‘This is it. I’m coming out of it.’”

At the moment, Thomas is decidedly in it. He shot a relatively fine even-par round of 71 Friday, which might have held up nicely if not for the 82 — 82! — that preceded it Thursday. When Thomas assessed his round and his season, he was 11 over par. That’s not just 21 shots shy of leader Brian Harman. It’s eight shots shy of the cut line. Thomas enters the majors expecting to contend and hoping to win. After a Thursday that finished with a ridiculous, bunker-to-bunker-to-play-it-out-backward quadruple-bogey 9 at the last, he had no hope of doing either.

So a player who has won two majors and thirsts for more — indeed, who believes, by his age of 30, he already should have more — has these results in the four this season: missed cut at the Masters, tie for 65th at the PGA Championship, missed cut at the U.S. Open, missed cut at the British.

And it’s not just a couple of lousy bounces. Last month at Los Angeles Country Club, he shot a second-round 81 and beat three players in the field.

Fourteen months ago, Thomas won the PGA. Since, he has three top-five finishes and seven missed cuts in 26 full-field events. How is this the same player who, less than three years ago, was ranked first in the world?

The answer: Golf.

“Making two doubles and a quad, that’s 8-year-old, 9-year-old kind of stuff, not someone who’s trying to win a British Open,” Thomas said Friday. “You just can’t do stuff like that.”

This is delicate, and there are all sorts of dynamics at play. When one of the top players in the world no longer plays like one, the golf cognoscenti often look to the support staff. Thomas’s caddie is Jim “Bones” Mackay, Phil Mickelson’s longtime looper who is regarded as one of the elite at his trade. But Thomas’s coach is his father, Mike. He is there for every tournament, walking with Justin’s mother, Jani. He is there for every practice round.

Mike Thomas was his son’s coach when Justin won his first major, the 2017 PGA. Mike Thomas was his son’s coach for each of Justin’s 15 PGA Tour victories. He is his coach, still. Family and profession have been intertwined through the rise. They’re intertwined now, trying to figure this all out.

“It’s been tough,” Justin said Friday. “He feels bad as a coach. He hates it for me as a father. … Neither of us want anything bad when it comes to my golf, but we’ve been working hard. We’re trying as hard as we can.”

Underlying it all is this: Thomas is too good to be this bad. The galleries Friday were absolutely astonished when the standard-bearer strode by with his score.

“Thomas: plus-12,” one chap said. “Plus-12?!” his mate replied in disbelief.

Last year, Thomas was a shot-making machine who could shape the ball however he wanted whenever he wanted to. A wind-swept second round at The Players, in which he carved up TPC Sawgrass like a turkey, was pure artistry, uncommon ability. Friday, with winds mild for a British, he missed 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens. He may well be, as he repeated Friday, “hitting a lot of good shots.” But his results and his form would say he is some version of lost.

“I don’t know if it’s a focus thing or I’m just putting too much pressure on myself or what it is,” Thomas said. “But when I figure it out, I’ll be better for it.”

Freeze that last thought. Print it on Post-it notes and stick them to the bathroom mirror so you see them when you brush your teeth. When I figure it out, I’ll be better for it. That’s not a brazen kid in his early 20s with boundless talent and zero fear, as Thomas once was. That’s a 30-year-old who is hardened because of what he has seen.

Two of Thomas’s best friends in golf — best friends, period — are Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler. Spieth won 11 PGA Tour events — including three majors — by the time he was 23. He then went nearly four years without a victory. Fowler was one of the sport’s most prominent young players, finishing in the top five of all four majors in 2014, winning six other events. He fell so low that he didn’t even qualify for six of the past 11 majors. Earlier this month, he broke a winless drought of more than four years.

“We all go through bad patches,” said Rory McIlroy, a four-time major winner who knows it all too well. “That’s golf. There’s not one player in the world that hasn’t.”

The solace, then, is knowing slumps end. The wear-at-the-stomach-lining, toss-and-turn-all-night part is that no one can be sure when or how.

There are ramifications. Thomas is a fixture with the U.S. international teams, on which he has a 16-5-1 record. But with his current form, Thomas won’t qualify for one of the six automatic spots for the Ryder Cup this fall. U.S. captain Zach Johnson would have to select him. “I’m not going to write him a love letter or anything,” Thomas joked. But the thought of not being on the team that tries to bring the cup home clearly unsettles him.

“I want to make the Ryder Cup more than anything,” Thomas said. “I’m probably, honestly, trying too hard to do it.”

What a line to walk. Drive yourself to figure out what’s wrong and end up trying too hard. Ratchet back and stop putting in the necessary work. When the golf is good, these pushes and pulls seem distant, irrelevant. When it goes bad, the mind meanders to dark places.

“Bottom line is: This game is really hard,” said Johnson, who called Thomas a stalwart. “There’s going to be peaks. There’s going to be some valleys. Let’s hope whatever sort of nonpeak he’s in, it’s short.”

Here’s hoping. Justin Thomas is one of the most talented — one of the best — players in the world. Eleven over is what he shot for two rounds at the British Open. It’s not who he is. That player is in there, somewhere. Who knows how to get it out?

