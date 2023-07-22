Italian cyclist, 17, dies after crashing during a junior race in Austria

LINZ, Austria — A young Italian cyclist died after crashing during a junior race in Austria, organizers and his team said on Saturday.
Upper Austria Classics said it called off the rest of the race.
“A 17-year-old young Italian rider suffered a serious fall while descending a long bend to the left in the Mistelbacher Berg area,” Upper Austria Classics said in a statement on its website. “The junior rider, who was on his own at the time of the crash, received first aid a few seconds later from the race doctors and paramedics, and, due to the severity of his injuries, he was flown to the Linz Kepler Clinic in a rescue helicopter. Despite all medical efforts, the cyclist succumbed to his serious injuries after admission.”
Swiss cyclist Gino Mäder died last month, one day after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse.
