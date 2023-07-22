D.C. United places Taxi Fountas, Nigel Robertha on administrative leave

Listen 1 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

D.C. United has placed forwards Taxi Fountas and Nigel Robertha on paid administrative leave, the club announced late Friday night. According to the club’s statement, the players are on leave while MLS investigates “possible violations of league policy.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The club said it “promptly reported the matter to the league office at which point MLS began to gather all available information.” Fountas and Robertha will be unavailable for team activities while the review is completed.

United and MLS declined requests for additional comment Saturday morning.

This is not the first time that Fountas has faced an investigation by MLS.

In September, Fountas allegedly used a racial slur in a game against Inter Miami. The incident was investigated by the league, which ruled that the allegation was “credible” but could not be “independently verified,” resulting in Fountas not facing additional discipline. The league said it reviewed audio recordings and video footage and interviewed several people but couldn’t determine what Fountas “said in that moment.”

Fountas denied the allegation but did not play in United’s final two games of the season after being granted additional time off by Coach Wayne Rooney. After missing the beginning of the 2023 season with a hamstring injury, Fountas is United’s second-leading scorer with six goals in 17 appearances.

Robertha has made seven appearances for United this season, with three starts, and has played a total of 285 minutes. He has scored one goal.

Earlier Friday, United fired athletic trainer Reade Whitney for displaying a “discriminatory hand gesture” in a staff photo taken at an MLS All-Star Game training session Tuesday.

