BALTIMORE — Two hours before first pitch against at Camden Yards last week, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward was in full uniform. As relievers lounged on a clubhouse couch and Freddie Freeman ambled to the cage in sweats and Mookie Betts darted in and out in shorts, the veteran of 14 major league seasons looked as if he were hours away from his debut.

This was not, as it might seem, the sign of a rejuvenated veteran rediscovering his joy: Heyward has always done this, dating back to his days with the Chicago Cubs and beyond, dating to the days when his on-field impact mirrored his off-field influence — before the latter started to outpace the former, seemingly for good.

Still, it is something different in this clubhouse, where stars come and go and punch the clock, where stoicism has been the norm almost by design, where championship expectations often took up too much room to allow new personalities to alter the vibe.

But these Dodgers did not start the season with those same sky-high expectations, at least not the way they usually do. This year’s Dodgers were built to climb Kilimanjaro, but not Everest — to win and contend and all that as usual, but not to be so loaded as to eliminate the possibility of mediocrity entirely.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and his front office did not splurge to keep Trea Turner, did not grossly outbid Steve Cohen for Justin Verlander just to bolster one of their shakiest season-opening rotations in recent memory, and did not push for Aaron Judge just to refill star power after letting some depart. They spent a little less than usual, planned to rely on a few more prospects than usual, seemed a little more willing to see what happened.

So that the Dodgers find themselves entering the trade deadline in first place in the National League West, outlasting all the teams that were finally supposed to pass them by. That they’ve gotten there with the second-best run differential in the National League, suggesting they are not some midsummer fluke, almost qualifies as a pleasant surprise.

And that they are doing it at all, when three teams who spent more than the $228 million they invested in their payroll this year are in danger of missing the playoffs, does suggest they have a secret other teams don’t. Because in a decade of planning to win, the Dodgers have never stumbled like the New York Mets or New York Yankees or San Diego Padres have this season. They have never completely fallen apart when they intended to contend, never missed the playoffs entirely when they meant to make them.

“Things just don’t sort of spiral on us,” said Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts, who took over before the 2016 season. “All the teams that we’ve had, they’re just very consistent of mind and of work. Certainly we have a lot of talent, but you can look around teams that are very talent laden, high-payroll laden, that aren’t as consistent as we are. That’s a hallmark I’m pretty proud of.”

This year, the Dodgers are writing the same old story with some new blood, with Heyward and veteran shortstop Miguel Rojas and hitting obsessed J.D. Martinez in more prominent clubhouse roles. That trio has entered a clubhouse more reliant on young players than usual and served as glue for a team that has looked more vulnerable at times than in recent memory, even as it has looked a little more lighthearted.

“I’m having as much fun as I’ve ever had with a group of guys,” Roberts said. Managers have to say things like that, but Roberts was adamant that he means it. His players, from the outside, seem to be enjoying themselves more, too.

As they beat the streaking Texas Rangers Friday night in Arlington, for example, normally robotic Betts and Freeman and Max Muncy and others debuted a downright silly celebration when they reached base, waving their arms back and forth above their head before sliding into giggles. Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, later offered her version of the origin story on Instagram, providing video of Freddie Freeman dancing awkwardly to an Usher song at a Dodgers fundraising gala recently, something his teammates now seem determined to immortalize publicly.

The vibes are immaculate. pic.twitter.com/ElzdlzdO0a — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 22, 2023

Betts has not exactly been prone to frivolity since joining the Dodgers. He has at times been too hurt, too frustrated or too serious to fully assume the star power his talent could unlock. But this year, like when he nearly collapsed into laughter doing Freeman’s dance at second base Friday night, or when he decided to try the Home Run Derby after years of resisting — or as he has compiled 27 homers and a .955 OPS in one of the best seasons of an already prolific career — something is different.

Something is different for the Dodgers, too, namely that they were not expected to be a sure thing. The Padres spent more than the Dodgers this year in the hopes of finally beating them. The Arizona Diamondbacks led the division early, and at times have looked to have a similar stockpile of young talent to the one that helped the Dodgers get here in the first place.

Sure, this generation of Dodgers will never be underdogs. They win so consistently that they’re no longer capable of surprise attacks. They spend too much to qualify for any sympathy tax credits. They seem capable of securing superstars at any price, but also of mining baseball’s clearance racks better than anyone, of removing the tarnish from veterans that had previously ceased to shine. And they are paranoid, so notoriously paranoid, that they seem certain they know something about winning that other franchises don’t. In fairness to them, it sure seems like they do.

Maybe the Dodgers just got lucky, but even though they moved less aggressively this winter than in years past, their moves have paid off. When they let Justin Turner, a longtime clubhouse staple, walk to Boston and replaced him with Martinez, a veteran mercenary, it seemed almost cold. Instead, Martinez seemed to revive his old Red Sox friend Betts.

Rojas has emerged as an infield leader, a tone setter, the kind of veteran who was able to urge his team to play with urgency and seemingly watched it follow. When the Dodgers brought in Heyward and veteran David Peralta, it seemed like they were creating a logjam, or at least complicating an outfield plan that was supposed to leave room for top prospect James Outman to show what he could do. If the season ended today, Heyward would have highest OPS since his rookie year, not counting the shortened 2020 season. Peralta is hitting .273 at age 35. Outman is a legitimate rookie of the year contender.

And when they decided to rely on one of the shallowest Opening Day rotations they’ve had in years in the hopes that young prospects would rise to the occasion, that seemed like a recipe for disaster, even if Clayton Kershaw looked like his old self to start the season. Now Kershaw is injured, Walker Buehler is still recovering from Tommy John, Dustin May needed another surgery, and Julio Urías’s ERA is nearly three full runs higher than it was last year. The normally dominant rotation is simply mediocre, but they’re winning anyway. And they have money and prospect capital to upgrade it.

“Our guys have never shied away from making our ballclub better,” Roberts said of Friedman, who told the Los Angeles Times this week that the Dodgers will be “aggressive” in seeking improvements. “I think everyone in that clubhouse has all the confidence in them, that they’ll do what makes sense.”

What makes sense for this team are upgrades to that rotation. Marcus Stroman and Lucas Giolito are among the more formidable starters likely to be available next week, though if the White Sox decide to sell in full, Dylan Cease and others could also be in play.

One could argue, of course, that Shohei Ohtani makes a lot of sense, too. But the Angels are in contention and seem unlikely to trade him as long as that is true. Plus, the Dodgers might not want to give up prospects to get Ohtani a few months early when many see them as the favorites to need only money to acquire him when he becomes a free agent this offseason. They are still the Dodgers, after all.

